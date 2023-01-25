The Global Pharmaceutical Gelatin Market size is expected to reach $1.6 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 5.5% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Pharmaceutical Gelatin Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Type, By Source, By Function, By Application, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06412073/?utm_source=GNW

The properties and functions of gelatin when it acts as a polydisperse polymer make it extensively applicable to the pharma and food industries.



With the rising demand for capsules across the world, gelatin has become an ingredient without which it is hard for pharma and many food industries to survive. Be it in the manufacturing of capsules or tablets or as a component of wound dressings, hemostatic sponges, or blood volume replacement; gelatin has shown its versatility in applicability in the medicine and pharmaceutical industry.



In the production of hard capsules and soft-gels; gelatin is used as an inactive substance that serves as a medium for an active substance. The cost associated with the production of gelatin is significantly less, and the process of making gelatin is not much complex. Also, it has active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) dissolution rates.



Pharmaceutical gelatin provides various technical benefits as compared to excipients such as HMPC, made for hard capsules, and modified starch for soft-gels. Additionally, it comes without an e-number, making it a unique excipient. Following ISO technical specifications on definitions and technical criteria, gelatin is considered a natural ingredient. It is also used in the manufacturing of medical devices.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The unprecedented pandemic proved to be a pause in the demand for gelatin which experienced declining anticipated demand across the nations. The outbreak of coronavirus resulted in a sudden diminish in the market and sale of the products. The growing awareness of staying healthy and being fit thrived the market for supplements, which pushed the demand for supplements to a high level. It also provided support to manufacturers to produce capsules to fulfill the needs of the market. These immunity-building products, such as nutritional supplements, are the major drivers for the surging demand.



Market Growth Factor



Increased use as remedy for hair loss



Rising awareness about gelatin-based products, which have the potential to make the hair texture better and improve the quality of hair, is expected to boost the demand for these products. Gelatin consists of proteins that bond easily, which is not possible for a protein found in egg yolk. Gelatin works on the damaged areas and provides nourishment to the entire strand of hair. It smoothens the hair cuticle, maintains shine, and helps in the reduction of any breakage.



Rising health consciousness among people



Rising health consciousness among the public is one of the factors to propel the demand for supplements. Therefore, major players in the market are focusing on making new developments in producing soft-gels to offer to consumers. This factor is helping to uplift the market growth. An increase in the number of sports and fitness gyms is boosting the demand for nutritious supplements which uses gelatin as one of the components.



Market Restraining Factor



Cost Variability and High Prices



The shift in the price of soft gelatin capsules occurs quite frequently and, thus, hampers the expansion of the market. Furthermore, the high costs of vegetarian capsules present a significant barrier to the gelatin used. Several other factors, like soft gel capsules’ low stability, particularly those having water-soluble chemicals, limited gelatin-compatible excipient choice for soft-gels, and special manufacturing processes requirement, also influence the adoption of gelatin for producing soft-gels.



Type Outlook



By type, the pharmaceutical gelatin market is segmented into Type A and Type B. The type A segment registered a remarkable revenue share in the pharmaceutical gelatin market in 2021. This is due to its derivation from pig skin, which is more resistant to acid hydrolysis during long-term storage when compared to other forms of gelatin.



Source Outlook



By source, the pharmaceutical gelatin market is fragmented into porcine, bovine skin, bovine bone, marine and poultry. The porcine segment generated the highest revenue share in the pharmaceutical gelatin market in 2021. The growth is attributed to using porcine gelatin to coat glass-bottomed plates for culturing A375 cells. It is also used in gelatin degradation assay, for coating glass slides in histological studies with brain sections, and in making thiol-functionalized gelatin (GelSH) hydrogel for 3D projection bioprinting.



Function Outlook



By function, the pharmaceutical gelatin market is classified into stabilizing agent, thickening agent, gelling agent & other. The gelling agent segment procured a prominent revenue share in the pharmaceutical gelatin market in 2021. Gelling agents are used to improving the thickness or viscosity of the formulation, enhance the nasal retention time and restrict the spillage from the nasal cavity via mucociliary clearance and gravitational forces.



Application Outlook



Based on application, the pharmaceutical gelatin market is segmented into hard capsules, softgel capsules, tablets, absorbable hemostats and others. In 2021, the hard capsules segment recorded a highest revenue share in the pharmaceutical gelatin market. This is due to functional capabilities of gelatin as well as the rising prevalence of chronic diseases like cancer, CVD and others.



Regional Outlook



Region wise, the pharmaceutical gelatin market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, LAMEA. In 2021, the North America region led the pharmaceutical gelatin market with the highest revenue share. Consumers across the region opt for natural protein sources like gelatin for hair and skin health instead of catalysts claiming equal potential. Due to this, the demand for pharmaceutical gelatin is accelerating. Thereby leading to the expansion of the pharmaceutical gelatin market’s expansion.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Darling Ingredients, Inc., Nitta Gelatin, Inc., Tessenderlo Group nv, Gelita AG, SAS Gelatines Weishardt, Lonza Group Ltd. (Capsugel), Norland Products, Inc., Roxlor Group and Catalent, Inc.



Strategies Deployed in Pharmaceutical Gelatin Market



May-2022: Capsugel introduced titanium dioxide-free (TiO2-free) white hard gelatin capsule under its already existing titanium dioxide-free capsule range. The new titanium dioxide-free capsule is based on crystallized salts to deliver the same masking and whiteness as capsules with TiO2. The product features superb opacity and light protection.



Jan-2022: Rousselot, part of Darling Ingredients partnered with Terasaki Institute for Biomedical Innovation (TIBI), a US-based research institute. The partnership involves working together on the advancement of gelatin-based therapies. Moreover, Roussselot’s X-Pure modified gelatin range would be the perfect fit for biomedical research and the following clinical translation.



May-2021: Rousselot, a brand under Darling Ingredients introduced X-Pure® GelDAT, the first phenol-functionalized and purified gelatin. The new product expands Rousselot’s gelatin product offerings, and further opens up opportunities for innovations.



Jan-2021: Nitta introduced international standard gelatin intended for food fanatics. The fine-quality gelatin is based on Japanese technology and caters to the needs of the Hotel/Restaurant/Catering (HoReCa) sector.



Dec-2020: GELITA acquired 65% ownership in SelJel, a Turkish producer of gelatine. This acquisition strengthens Gelita’s market position and complements Gelita’s product portfolio. The acquisition further enables Gelita to serve the growing demand for products with halal status.



Oct-2020: Catalent introduced OptiGel® DR technology intended for manufacturing delayed/enteric release soft gels. The OptiGel DR technology allows soft gels to be formed by integrating pectin, and gelatin. The OptiGel DR capsules feature reduced gastric reflux effects and eradicate the processing and performance challenges. Additionally, the innovation of OptiGel DR technology enables innovators to design efficient products and further reduces yield loss and time-related to coated softgels.



Sep-2020: Gelita came into partnership with Azelis, a Belgium-based service provider for the food ingredients and specialty chemicals industry. The partnership involves entrusting Azelis with the distribution of all gelatin products in France. Additionally, the partnership benefits Gelita by cashing on Azelis’ large customer base.



May-2019: Tessenderlo Group launched ClaroBGI600, the first product in the Claro series. ClaroBGI600 is a gelatin intended to use in bio-ink formulations and comes with a verified printing time of up to 2 hours. The new product solves printer clogging issues and reduces the cost of designing 3D-printed tissues.



Scope of the Study



By Type



Type B



Type A



• Type A



By Source



Porcine



Bovine Skin



Bovine Bone



Marine



Poultry



By Function



Stabilizing Agent



Thickening Agent



Gelling Agent & Others



By Application



Hard Capsules



Softgel Capsules



Tablets



Absorbable Hemostats



Others



By Geography



North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Australia



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o Egypt



o Tanzania



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



Darling Ingredients, Inc.



Nitta Gelatin, Inc.



Tessenderlo Group nv



Gelita AG



SAS Gelatines Weishardt



Lonza Group Ltd. (Capsugel)



Norland Products, Inc.



Roxlor Group



Catalent, Inc.



