Insights on the Nano Particle Analysis Global Market to 2029 - by Type of Analysis, Technology, End User and Region

Dublin, Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nano Particle Analysis Market Analysis by Type of Analysis, by Technology, by End User, and by Region - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Growing government expenditure on pharmaceutical research and development in developing markets, technological advancements in nanoparticle analysis, major research institutions' purchasing power being boosted by new funding sources and growing interest in nanotechnology research are some of the primary market drivers.

However, a single technology analyzes all types of nanoparticle properties, and expensive nanoparticle analysis instruments are expected to restrain the market growth.



Regional Markets



In 2021, North America had the greatest share of the market due to an increasing number of conferences, accelerated nanoparticle research and development activities, a high proportion of preclinical and clinical studies in the United States, and the rising number of pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies.

However, the Asia-Pacific market is predicted to develop the fastest for factors such as rising R&D outsourcing to Asian nations, participation of significant nanotechnology market players, growing life science nanotechnology R&D activities, increasing funding by government and private players, and an increase in the number of conferences and events in Asian countries.



Competitor Insights



Some of the key players operating in the nano particle analysis market are Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), Wyatt Technology Corporation (U.S), JEOL Ltd. (Japan), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (U.S), TSI Incorporated (U.S), Beckman Coulter (U.S), Microtrac, INC. (U.S), Malvern Instruments Ltd (U.K.), HORIBA, Ltd., (Japan), and Bruker Corporation (U.S).



This comprehensive research report focuses on the global and regional market size and forecasts of diverse segments including type of analysis, technology and end-user from 2022-2029.

Market Segmentation

Type of Analysis (Revenue, USD Million)

Particle Shape

Zeta Potential

Particle Concentration

Particle Size

Flow Properties

Molecular Weight

Molecular Structure

Technology (Revenue, USD Million)

Laser Diffraction

Resonant Mass Measurement

Nanoparticle Tracking Analysis (NTA)

Dynamic Light Scattering (DLS)

X-ray Diffraction (XRD)

Microscopy Technology

Scanning Electron Microscopy (SEM)

Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM)

Transmission Electron Microscopy (TEM)

Others

Scanning Mobility Particle Sizer (SMPS)

Condensation Particle Counter (CPC)

Differential Mobility Analyzer (DMA)

Nanoparticle Surface Area Monitor (NSAM)

End User (Revenue, USD Million)

Public and Private Research Institutions

Academic Research Institutions

Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies

Medical Device Companies

By Region (Revenue, USD Million)

North America

U.S

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

GCC

Rest of MEA

