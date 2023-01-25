The Global Nano Dentistry Market size is expected to reach $1.5 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 10.6% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Nano Dentistry Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Material Type, By End User, By Application, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06412067/?utm_source=GNW

For instance, with the help of cutting-edge advancement in the industry of saliva exosome diagnostics, doctors can develop antimicrobial, biocompatible dental embeds.



Nano dentistry is utilized to develop digitally any product using atomic building blocks. Nano-impressions, nanoceramics, and nanocomposites are a few of the numerous options. For more accurate dental and gum impressions, nanofillers are already being utilized. Nanofillers provide better flow, hydrophilic properties, and less spacing at dental margins than conventional fillers.



In prosthodontics, nano-zirconia ceramic can be used instead of traditional ceramics to create dentures and crowns that are more robust, endure longer, and resist corrosion. Moreover, with technological advancement, nano dentistry has developed as an advanced science of nanotechnology utilized in enhancing healthcare in the dental by using nanomaterials.



Nanomaterials consist of grains, fibers, crystals, nanoholes, films, and atoms. These nanomaterials can be directed into dimensions such as foils and nanofilms, for instance, two sizes, like carbon nanotubes; three dimensions, such as quantum dots; nanoshells; and dendrimers, among others.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly affected the growth of the nano dentistry market. The manufacturing of dental implants has suffered due to the closure of manufacturing facilities and the establishment of quarantine zones in response to the exponentially rising number of COVID-19 cases globally. The nano dentistry market was hampered because elective dental procedures are a high-contact service. Various dental offices were converted into COVID-care centers, affecting multiple dental treatments. As a result, different healthcare methods were postponed, including oral exams, radiography, regular cleanings, cosmetic dental procedures, and other orthodontic treatments.



Market Growth Factors



Enhance Chewing Abilities



The food must be flawlessly foundation and ground before being digested; chewing is a fragile balancing act that needs precise synchronization between the jaw, teeth, and tongue. Inadequate chewing of food can lead to choking and digestive issues. One common reason for poor chewing performance is an over-dependence on one side of the mouth owing to dental pain. One method to aid with chewing ability restoration is restorative dentistry.



Increasing Dental Problems Among People



One of the major factors driving the growth of the nano dentistry market is the prompt increasing cases of dental cavities, such as tooth loss and caries, among people because of unhealthy food consumption patterns. Moreover, every nation is witnessing a rapid increase in the number and percentage of their geriatric population. According to the World Health Organization’s Global Oral Health Status Report of 2022, approximately 3.5 billion people are affected by oral diseases. More than 2 billion people worldwide are suffering from caries of permanent teeth, and about 514 million children suffer from primary teeth caries. Therefore, these factors will propel the growth of the nano dentistry market during the projection period.



Market Restraining Factors



The Risk of Nanotoxicology and Related Ethical Issues



Genotoxicity is the crucial reason why the implementation of nanotechnology is limited. Alterations in the gene expression profiles, chromosomal mutations, and DNA fragmentation are the genetic alteration that may occur with exposure to the nanomaterials. DNA damage generally occurs due to direct and indirect mechanisms when the nanomaterials enter the human body through oral routes, lungs, or skin. Therefore, the nanotoxicity and the moral and issues related to its use might hamper the growth of the nano dentistry market.



Material Type Outlook



Based on the material type, the nano dentistry market is segmented into nano ceramics, nano fillers, nano robots, and others. The nano ceramics segment acquired the highest revenue share in the nano dentistry market in 2021. It is because nano ceramic acquires physical, chemical, and mechanical properties that set them apart from other materials, such as conventional metals, ceramics, and polymers. Nanoceramics are incredibly robust and exhibit excellent resistance to compression and bending.



Application Outlook



On the basis of application, the nano dentistry market is divided into preventive dentistry, tooth restoration, dental implants, and others. The tooth restoration segment procured the largest revenue share in the nano dentistry market in 2021. It is because it restores the natural element of the teeth and avoids extra damage from the decomposition. Tooth restoration includes restorative materials mainly utilized to substitute tooth shape damage that happens due to dental caries or tooth wear that can cause dental trauma.



End-Use Outlook



By end-use, the nano dentistry market is classified into hospitals, dental clinics, and others. The hospital segment registered a substantial revenue share in the nano dentistry market in 2021. This is due to the increasing number of technological advancements in hospital equipment and medical devices that contribute to the segment’s growth. In addition, clinics and hospitals are incorporating more dental care equipment as people become more conscious of their dental health.



Regional Outlook



Region-wise, the nano dentistry market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Lamea. The North America segment acquired the largest revenue share in the nano dentistry market in 2021. This is due to the high investment in R&D, more excellent disposable money, and independent clinics. Additionally, the growth of government funding for dentistry programs is likely to support market expansion.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Dentsply Sirona, Inc., Institut Straumann AG, 3M Company, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., BioHorizons, Inc. (Henry Schein, Inc.), Danaher Corporation, Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (Kulzer GmbH), Ivoclar Vivadent AG, aap Implantate AG, and Biotronik SE & Co. KG.



