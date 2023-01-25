The Global Nail Art Printer Market size is expected to reach $689.2 Million by 2028, rising at a market growth of 5.3% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Nail Art Printer Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Product, By Distribution Channel, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06412066/?utm_source=GNW





A creative approach to paint, embellishing, enhancing, and decorating nails is with nail art. It is a form of nail art that can be applied to both fingers and toenails, typically following manicures or pedicures. The nails are trimmed, shaped, and polished during manicures and pedicures. Frequently, these procedures soften the skin all around the nails and eliminate the cuticles.



Manicures come in a variety of forms, from the polish on natural nails to powder dips and synthetic nails. The demand for nail art printers is mostly driven by the expanding social media platforms’ influence and shifting beauty trends. Social media sites such as Instagram, Tiktok, and Pinterest, give nail art professionals a way to advertise and grow their businesses, which increases demand for the industry.



The Professional Beauty Association predicts that as business operations expand and a large number of students graduate from cosmetology schools, employment in the salon industry will increase significantly. Additionally, the demand for nail art printers in the area has increased due to an increase in the employment of hairstylists, cosmetologists, and hairdressers, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The global nail art printer market’s total growth rate in 2020 has been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. This can be ascribed to significant interruptions in their individual supply chains and manufacturing processes brought on by global governments’ varied precautionary lockdowns and other restrictions. The same may be said for the worldwide nail art printer market. The general economic condition of the majority of people has been severely damaged by the outbreak; therefore, demand from consumers has reduced as they are now more focused on cutting non-essential expenses from their budgets. The aforementioned elements are projected to have an impact on the growth trajectory of the global nail art printer market throughout the course of the forecast year.



Market Growth Factors



Increased Use Of Offline Stores And Social Media Platforms



The nail art printer industry has rapidly gained traction in both the commercial and residential sectors due to women’s growing preference for cosmetics and personal care products. Because these devices can print designs faster than any nail artist, they enable nail art professionals to service a greater number of clients, making them believe that a nail art printer is a smart investment.



An Increase In Consumer Spending Power



Numerous nations around the world are seeing increases in consumer discretionary income. People are consequently shelling out a lot of cash on a variety of high-end goods and cosmetics. Furthermore, there is a growing demand for a variety of cosmetic items on a global scale. Because of improving living standards and significant investments made to enhance their personality and attractiveness, customers are also selecting organic cosmetics like probiotics. Women’s desire for cosmetics will increase as professionalism, and the number of working women increases globally.



Market Restraining Factors



Lack Of Understanding Among The Masses



The lack of public awareness of nail art’s availability and advantages, in addition to its many benefits, is projected to create a decline in demand for nail art. It is anticipated that there will be additional obstacles as the product’s results take longer to become effective. Due to the lack of consumer confidence in these items as a consequence of their recent availability, the sector has found it challenging to grow. Due to a lack of resources, individuals in developing countries are not well informed about the existence of such products.



Product Outlook



Based on the Product, the market is categorized into Stamping Printers and Built-in Computer printers. In 2020, the built-in computer printer category dominated the market worldwide and contributed a significant portion of revenue. Due to an increase in the number of salons and beauty salons, social media advertising, and shifting customer preferences, the segment is predicted to experience fast growth. The market demand for stamping printers is being driven by the rising salon and DIY beauty trends.



Distribution Channel Outlook



Based on Distribution Channel, the Nail Art Printer Market is categorized into Online and Offline. The online segment is generating the substantial revenue share in 2021. The expansion of the online channel market is attributable to rising e-commerce channel awareness and easy access to the broad range of product lines provided by various businesses.



Regional Outlook



The Nail Art Printer Market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. Asia Pacific led the market in 2021 owing to the rise in purchasing power and technological developments. Other factors influencing the demand for nail art printers in the area include an increase in the number of nail spas and a growth in the percentage of women working there. The launch of the "Nailist" nail art app in South Korea makes it easier for users to share their creations.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Fingernails2Go (Loft Crag N.I Ltd), Funai Electric Co., Ltd., Guangzhou Taiji Electronic Co., Ltd., Shenzhen Tuoshi Network Communications Co., Ltd., Nailgogo, Yinghe Electronic Instruments Co, Ltd, and Koizumi Seiki Corporation.



