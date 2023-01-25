The Global Mobile Virtualization Market size is expected to reach $17.4 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 21.0% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Mobile Virtualization Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Technology, By Organization Size, By Vertical, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06412064/?utm_source=GNW

Like other forms of virtualization, mobile virtualization uses a hypervisor as its primary tool for controlling virtual devices. For example, on the same mobile device, several operating systems might operate to promote multifunctionality.



To comply with the IT policy "bring your own device," mobile virtualization makes it possible to separate devices (BYOD). Employees are allowed to use personal devices that can operate on a different operating system than those provided by the firm under this policy. It effectively cleans up the company and promotes increased corporate security.



Due to the growing usage of machine-to-machine technologies, smartphones, and other technology-enabled products, mobile virtualization solutions are immensely popular. The adoption of smartphones is rising at the quickest pace in the world. The prevalence of various applications on one platform, including social networking, financial, and entertainment apps, is another factor driving up demand for mobile virtualization.



Since private data is stored on the device, mobile virtualization is also necessary to lessen the risk. Additionally, personal information, including network data, emails, and photographs, may be protected via mobile virtualization, causing the market for mobile virtualization to grow. As consumers may run two operating systems on a single smartphone due to mobile virtualization, the need for cloud computing in business operations is anticipated to rise. The acceptance of mobile virtualization by small and medium-sized organizations is expected to significantly impact mobile virtualization in the next years.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



Governments have implemented preventative measures, including lockdowns, because of the coronavirus’s rapid global spread. However, the COVID-19 pandemic has significantly fueled development in the virtualization security sector. It is crucial to maintain a constant, context-sensitive security policy when controlling access to a data center. A barrier created by virtualization security protects network perimeter access. The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a huge increase in the cloud computing sector, fueling the need for virtualization security.



Market Growth Factor



Mobile virtualization provides improved data security



Given that the majority of threats are increasingly more powerful, information security is one of the major challenges for enterprises. The sector is exposed to a wide range of threats, including targeted hacking, sophisticated phishing scams, theft of intellectual property outright, and infiltration of corporate networks by personal malware. Mobile virtualization solutions, such as app virtualization, have developed into one of the best methods to protect enterprises better for safeguarding their information and managing risk.



Increase in adoption workspace as a service



Workspace-as-a-service has seen significant popularity among businesses in recent years, and this trend is anticipated to continue in the years to come because of its many advantages, including companies’ flexibility and dependability across multiple office locations. Organizations are also using this technology since it offers a virtual desktop that lets users access various office apps from any global location.



Market Restraining Factor



Data Security risks



One must be able to create Group Policies and other security techniques to restrict how a mobile device may be used if it is linked to a network. However, properly regulating these device settings may be challenging if users are connecting their devices to the network. For instance, many firms insist on turning off the built-in camera on mobile devices. If consumers must turn off the camera on their devices, it can be inconvenient. Additionally, using the same server for a single device increases the risk of privacy invasion via access to the user’s files and personal information.



Technology Outlook



Based on technology, the mobile virtualization sector is divided into application containers and hypervisors. In 2021, application containers segment covered a considerable revenue share in the mobile virtualization market. Because they don’t employ a hypervisor, containers are a lighter-weight, more flexible solution for virtualization. This allows for quicker resource provisioning and quicker availability of new applications. Containerization puts everything required to operate a single application or microservice into a single unit rather than the creation of an entire virtual machine (along with runtime libraries they need to run).



Organization Size Outlook



Based on the organization size, the mobile virtualization market is divided into large enterprises and SMEs. In 2021, the SME market sector recorded a sizable revenue share from mobile virtualization. Time and money are two of the most in-demand resources at every small firm. Both can be saved by virtualization, which frees workers from putting out security fires so they can concentrate on more strategic tasks like expanding the firm. With virtualization, IT workers may quickly provision virtual servers in response to company expansion.



Vertical Outlook



Based on vertical, the mobile virtualization market is segmented by industry vertical into IT & telecom, construction & manufacturing, BFSI, healthcare & life sciences, public sector, retail, education, and others. The healthcare and life sciences sector showcased the significant revenue share in the mobile virtualization in 2021. Due to the increasing use of technology in the upkeep and distribution of Electronic Health Records (EHR) between many specialists, physicians, and healthcare facilities, the life sciences & healthcare segment is also anticipated to rapidly contribute to the growth of the virtual mobilization market during the forecast period.



Regional Outlook



Based on geography, the mobile virtualization market is classified into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and LAMEA. In terms of revenue, the North American area dominated mobile virtualization in 2021. The North American market has established itself as the leader and has the largest market share. Bring your own device (BYOD) is a very well-liked framework in the market since it helps improve business interfaces, raises service standards, and is less expensive. The market has a large concentration of essential companies. The market share of mobile virtualization in North America is anticipated to increase due to the rising use of mobile devices in the US.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Blackberry limited, Broadcom, Inc., IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, AT&T, Inc., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., VMware, Inc. and Cellrox Ltd.



