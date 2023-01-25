The Global Mobile Analytics Market size is expected to reach $14.9 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 19.0% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Mobile Analytics Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Component, By Application, By Organization Size, By End-use, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06412063/?utm_source=GNW

Mobile analytics monitors user interaction with the app in addition to app-specific information, including installs, launches, taps, events, versions, screens, user retention, funnel analytics, flows, and more.



Mobile analytics also gathers and assesses equivalent user metrics to web analytics, like the number of people using the app, their nation of origin, the type of device they are using, and the operating system version they are using. Global demand for mobile analytics has increased due to the market smartphone penetration and the need for new and valuable insight into consumer preferences.



Furthermore, the market for mobile analytics has also grown due to the rise in mobile advertising and the introduction of data analytics and big data. On the contrary hand, more chances are anticipated to arise throughout the anticipated period as more businesses enter the market and offer cutting-edge solutions.



Organizations are very concerned while analyzing their sales funnels, customer profiles, crash rates, demographics, open app rates, customer retention, or any other data that is relevant to their business, such as sliding away users, time spent on the app, or most common paths to an in-app purchase.



To be more specific, in case a company discovers that 75% of its users leave the shipment screen of their sales to funnel, there probably is a design, user interface (UI), or user experience (UX) issue with that screen, or there is a technical issue preventing users from finishing the transaction.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



A few of key factors propelling the market include the rise in the number of digital transactions, the proliferation of smart devices, the widespread adoption of IoT technology, the ongoing rollout of 5G networks, the adoption of Industry 4.0, and the potential for large volumes of data to be produced by the FinTech, GamingTech, EduTech, HealthTech, ACES mobility, and media & entertainment sectors, among other industries and industry verticals. All of these elements have benefited the market’s expansion. By eliminating the reliance on employee availability during the pandemic, mobile analytics and automation incidentally supported remote working and ensured corporate resilience.



Market Growth Factors



An Increase In Mobile Users



Since the 2007 launch of the iPhone, mobile activity has significantly increased. Every year, there has been a double-digit increase in mobile device usage. Google announced mobile-first indexing at the beginning of 2020, changing its algorithm for indexing and ranking all online content to be mobile-first. Mobile analytics is becoming more widely used as a result of rising smartphone usage and the creation of several mobile-based applications. These elements all help the market for mobile analytics to expand.



The Popularity Of Real-Time Analytics For Personalized Ads Is Rising



Real-time advertising, which refers to the overall category of graphics-based web advertising, is a performance-based type of display advertising. The created marketing materials are graphically shown online. RTA utilizes real-time bidding (RTB), a technique that enables the auctioning of online advertising space in milliseconds. Artificial intelligence (AI) marketing automates marketing choices and activities based on data gathering and analysis.



Market Restraining Factors



Concerns Pertaining To Security Breaches



While mobile applications (apps) are being used more and more frequently by online users for their daily tasks and requirements, processing personal data through these tools poses serious security and privacy threats to consumers. These risks are primarily caused by the variety of data and sensors stored in mobile devices, the use of various identifiers and increased possibility of user monitoring, the complex mobile app ecosystem, and the app developers’ limitations, as well as the extensive use of third-party software and services.



Component Outlook



Based on the Component, the Mobile Analytics Market is divided into Solutions and Services. In 2021, the solution segment led the market for mobile analytics, and it is anticipated that it will continue to do so during the anticipated time frame. This is due to the rising demand for BI (Business Intelligence) tools and advanced analytics. Additionally, a major factor in the market expansion for mobile analytics solutions is the increased demand for real-time business information to make quicker business choices.



Application Outlook



Based on application, the Mobile Analytics Market is categorized into Mobile Advertising and Marketing Analytics, Targeting and Behavioral Analytics, Application Performance Analytics, and Others. The targeting and behavioral analytics market garnered the significant revenue share in 2021. The main drivers of the growth of the targeting and behavioral analytics market in mobile analytics are an increase in the usage of cloud-based targeting and behavior analytic solutions and an improvement in behavior analytics security measures. The growth of in-app behavior analytics is also fueled by the rise in demand for real-time data.



End-use Outlook



Based on verticals, the Mobile Analytics market is categorized into BFSI, Retail & E-commerce, Healthcare, Government, Travel & Hospitality, IT & Telecom, Media & Entertainment, and Others. During the projected period, the healthcare segment is anticipated to develop at the fastest rate. Mobile engagement technology is constantly improving as smartphone usage soars, and consumer expectations for rapid access to goods and services rise. In order to fully profit from the numerous capabilities that mobile analytics in the healthcare sector offers, healthcare companies are heavily utilizing mobility solutions for improved patient engagement.



Organization Size Outlook



Based on Organization Size, the Mobile Analytics Market is divided into Large Enterprises and SMEs. In 2021, the large enterprises segment led the growth of the mobile analytics market, and it is anticipated that it will continue to do so in the years to come. The main forces behind the market’s expansion are the rising use of smartphones and the internet. Additionally, the growth of mobile advertising and the appearance of innovative digital technologies such as IoT and data analytics are the main drivers of mobile analytics.



Regional Outlook



Based on geography, the Mobile Analytics Market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. North America currently dominated the mobile analytics market in 2021 and is anticipated to maintain doing so over the course of the projection period due to the significant acceptance rate of mobile analytics solutions because of their affordability and scalability. Additionally, to improve work processes, North American retail companies are investing in cutting-edge technologies.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Acquisition. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Google LLC and Microsoft Corporation are the forerunners in the Mobile Analytics Market. Companies such as IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE are some of the key innovators in Mobile Analytics Market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Adobe, Inc., Google LLC, IBM Corporation, Micro Focus International PLC, Microsoft Corporation, SAS Institute, Inc., Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Salesforce.com, Inc., and Tibco Software, Inc. (Vista Equity Partners)



Recent Strategies Deployed in Mobile Analytics Market



Mergers & Acquisition



Jul-2022: SAP announced the acquisition of AskData, a startup focused on search-driven analytics. The intellectual property of Askdata would be integrated into the Business Technology Platform of SAP to help clients in the SAP Analytics Cloud Solutions, by making it easy to search, collaborate and interact on live data.



Jun-2022: SAS took over Kamakura Corporation, a global financial software company. The addition of Kamakura’s risk analytics and credit models with SAS technology would allow SAS to offer a remarkable suite of integrated risk solutions, mainly about asset liability management (ALM) and further aspects of the financial services industry. Additionally, this acquisition would strengthen its portfolio of risk solutions.



Jan-2021: SAS completed the acquisition of Boemska, a provider of low-code development tools and analytics workload management software. Under the acquisition, the acquired technology would be integrated with SAS Viya to improve the portability of models into enterprise and mobile apps and reduce customer costs for cloud analytics, along with strengthening the SAS Viya offering.



Jan-2021: TIBCO Software acquired Information Builders, a privately held software company. To add up IB’s reporting platform and flagship WebFOCUS business analytics to the portfolio and enhance the Hyperconverged Analytics business analytics strategy. Furthermore, this would also widen the range of data-driven solutions and innovation to support smarter and faster digital transformations.



Dec-2020: IBM acquired Instana, an application performance monitoring, and enterprise observability platform. Through this acquisition, IBM would propose abilities in AI-powered automation intending to control the intricacy of modern applications. Additionally, this would boost IBM’s Watson AIOps portfolio with higher-quality guidance from its AI models.



Product Launch and Product Expansions



Nov-2022: IBM introduced New Software for Data Silos and Streamline Analytics and Planning. The Analytics Enterprise comprises a range of business intelligence budgeting, planning, forecasting, reporting, and dashboard. The product featured algorithms that would help users surface the latest reports, dashboards, and stories from throughout the organization to aid in decision-making.



Oct-2022: Oracle unveiled a suite of new product creations over the broad portfolio of analytics and data solutions. With the launch, Oracle would now offer new abilities across the Fusion ERM, CX, SCM, and HCM business applications to elevate insights, improve integrations and enhance predictions with the use of Oracle Autonomous Database, MySQL HeatWave, and Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications.



Jul-2022: TIBCO announced the launch of TIBCO Models, a software that simplifies and automates the monitoring and deployment process. The launch would facilitate and scale cloud-based analytic model deployment, governance, monitoring, and management. Additionally, would also authorize the team to work from any cloud service and operate it securely, at scale, and safely.



Mar-2022: Micro Focus launched the Micro Focus ValueEdge Platform, a cloud-based solution. The launch is manufactured to allow organizations to track value creation across all phases of software development. Furthermore, it would also offer actionable insights built on predictions and deep learning.



Partnerships, Collaborations & Agreements



Dec-2022: Microsoft signed a partnership with the London Stock Exchange Group, a data provider and financial markets infrastructure. The partnership would bring together the industry leader of LSEG with the breadth and trust of Microsoft cloud, intending to make next-generation services that would allow the clients to develop time-consuming processes, and automate complex, and business insights.



Sep-2022: Salesforce signed a partnership with Snowflake, a computing–based data cloud company. As a part of the partnership, the companies would offer a cloud-based data storage and analytics service, that would allow native, secure, and open access to the data as well as permit the organizations to deliver memorable and intelligent experiences based on a single source.



Aug-2022: Microsoft signed a collaboration with Nielsen Holdings plc, a data analytics and Global measurement firm. Through collaboration, the companies would launch AI data solutions for retail customers that would rev creation in retail through Artificial Intelligence (AI)-driven data analytics. This would empower the creation of high-performance and Scalable data environments.



Jun-2022: Abode partnered with The Home Depot, an American multinational home improvement retail corporation. Under the partnership, digital tools would be used such as A/B testing, web analytics, and creative cloud applications to deliver and design the latest online experience and services. This would upgrade the omnichannel experiences and provide a complete view of the client’s journey.



Mar-2021: Google Cloud collaborated with Deloitte, a provider of industry-leading consulting, tax, advisory, and audit services. The aim of the collaboration would be the launch of a Security Analytics Platform, that would be a combination of Deloitte’s cyber risk management and risk quantification frameworks with products of google namely Looker, Chronicle, and BigQuery.



Jun-2020: Microsoft partnered with SAS, a leader in analytics, to further advance the future of AI and analytics. As a part of the partnership, a wide set of SAS Analytics set would be available on Microsoft Azure, to help the clients to empower their growth. AI and analytics of SAS integrated with Microsoft Azure convey cloud-based SAS industry solutions.



May-2020: IBM came into Red Hat collaboration with Red Hat, Inc., a software company that provides open-source software products. Under the collaboration, both the company would launch New Edge Computing Solutions for the 5G Era, which allow the telcos and Enterprises to operate and utilize IoT, Analytics Workloads, and AI at the edge. The launch would be a combination of IBM specialization in multi-cloud environments and Red Hat open-source technology.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Component



• Solution



• Services



By Application



• Mobile advertisement & Marketing Analytics



• Targeting & Behavioral Analytics



• Application Performance Analytics



• Others



By Organization Size



• Large Enterprises



• Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)



By End-use



• Retail & E-commerce



• BFSI



• Government



• Travel & Hospitality



• IT & Telecommunications



• Media & Entertainment



• Healthcare & Life Sciences



• Others



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Adobe, Inc.



• Google LLC



• IBM Corporation



• Micro Focus International PLC



• Microsoft Corporation



• SAS Institute, Inc.



• Oracle Corporation



• SAP SE



• Salesforce.com, Inc.



• Tibco Software, Inc. (Vista Equity Partners)



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06412063/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________