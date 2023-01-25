Global Beauty Fridge Market Report 2022: Rising Number of Products With Active, Organic and Herbal Ingredients Presents Opportunities

Dublin, Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Beauty Fridge Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), By Capacity (Up to 4 Litres, 4 Litres to 7 Litres, 7 Litres to 10 Litres and More than 10 Litres), By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Beauty Fridge Market size is expected to reach $213.9 Million by 2028, rising at a market growth of 8.7% CAGR during the forecast period.



Market Growth Factors

Increasing trend of cold or cryotherapy-based products



Through numerous research and studies, it has been found that the application of cold products is exceptionally beneficial for the skin. The cold temperature of things applied to the skin, like ice or chilled toners or balm, is highly efficient in combating puffiness, open pores, and spots. This has given rise to the trend of cryotherapy-based cremes and DIY ice rollers.

In addition, the current hectic lifestyles and consumption of alcohol and junk foods have raised strong support for good skincare, and the advantages of cold product applications have garnered this support as well.

Therefore, the known benefits of using beauty and cosmetic products kept in a fridge are boosting the growth of the beauty fridge market in the coming years.



Rising number of products with active/organic/herbal ingredients



With the rising trend of beauty and skincare, consumers have started demanding products that help in giving benefits to the skin without needing to spend a lot. As a result, a plethora of products is now available in the marketplaces with active ingredients or herbal or organic components. In addition, skin product manufacturers are incorporating temperature-sensitive ingredients like vitamin C, retinol, hyaluronic acids, etc., which are required to be kept at low temperatures.

Therefore, both the availability of such products and beauty fridges significantly contributes to the demand for them, especially among working individuals, thereby expanding the development of the market.



Capacity Outlook



Based on capacity, the beauty fridge market is categorized into up to 4 liters, 4 liters to 7 liters, 7 liters to 10 liters, and more than 10 liters. The 4 liters to 7 liters segment procured a considerable growth rate in the beauty fridge market in 2021. People who either use a lot of products or decide the usage of products based on skin condition on that particular day prefer to keep all their products in the beauty fridge. The preferable size to hold a bigger volume of products is 4 to 7 liters. Beauty influencers and salons may use beauty fridges of this size and hence drive the growth of the segment.



Distribution Channel Outlook



On the basis of distribution channel, the beauty fridge market is divided into online and offline. The rising preference of most people to shop offline is the main factor influencing the expansion of the segment. People prefer to shop in stores as they like to see and touch and interact with the product before purchasing. Most people also choose to buy products directly from stores rather than waiting for them to be delivered after ordering. Additionally, buying products offline provides clarity about the dimensions and weight of the product as well.



Regional Outlook



Based on region, the beauty fridge market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The Europe segment procured a substantial revenue share in the beauty fridge market in 2021. The rising market presence and adoption by customers of these products in some of the developed nations of the region are driving the expansion of the segment. Many international and regional market participants are launching beauty fridges in this region. Their efforts are successful as in nations with citizens having high disposable incomes the demand for beauty products is continuously increasing.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Finishing Touch Flawless (Church & Dwight Co., Inc.), The Beauty Fridge (Quick Beauty Pty. Ltd), Cooluli, Teami LLC, COOSEON, FaceTory, Inc., Hck Refrigeration Tech. Co., Ltd., and Chefman.



