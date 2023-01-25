The Global Minimal Residual Disease Testing Market size is expected to reach $2.7 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 14.2% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Minimal Residual Disease Testing Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Application, By End User, By Technology, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06412062/?utm_source=GNW

Through this test, the oncologists receive individualized information on the effectiveness of the utilized therapy from the ongoing monitoring of leftover cancer cells during the core therapy and throughout the remission stage.



Consequently, MRD tests also affect the decision-making for the selection of efficient treatment that would result in the improvement of the therapeutic results. Additionally, these tests can accurately forecast the likelihood of potential disease relapse. The onset of hematological malignancies or blood cancers takes place in the bone marrow, where stem cells give rise to red blood cells (RBC), white blood cells (WBC), and platelets.



These diseases affect the proper generation and operation of blood cells. These malignancies form when the development of healthy blood cells is obstructed by the unchecked proliferation of abnormal cells, which interferes with the normal functions of healthy cells. MRD is also known as measurable residual testing, and its test methods are used to determine the efficacy of cancer treatment and the need to direct future treatment strategies.



Leukemia, lymphoma, and myeloma are the three blood malignancies for which MRD testing is most commonly utilized, while its usage for other diseases’ diagnoses is being researched. In addition, since the outcomes can be utilized to customize a patient’s therapy, these tests are often considered helpful in the development of customized medicine.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The modifications to treatment occurred at a considerably slow pace owing to the pandemic’s urgency. As a result, the setup of optimal time points to assess the disease response and evaluate for relapse by measuring the minimal residual disease for the newer methods could not be adequately established. This further made the intensification of therapy challenging by not providing an apt description of the therapy’s duration and time points. Therefore, the COVID-19 pandemic had a negative effect on the minimal residual disease testing market.



Market Growth Factors



Increasing Cases Of Hematological Malignancies Across The World



Since the past few decades, the incidences of hematological malignancies have risen significantly. This increase includes the rising prevalence of hematological cancer subtypes as well. For example, leukemia was the eleventh leading mortality-causing factor that was associated with cancer in 2018. According to the Surveillance, Epidemiology, and End Results (SEER) Program, the disease also accounted for around 3.2% of all new emerging cancer cases in 2022.



Growing Use Of MRD Test Methods In The Diagnosis And Care Of Various Cancers



Since their development, minimal residual disease testing methods have become an essential part of the diagnosis of various blood cancers type. In acute lymphocytic leukemia (ALL), MRD tests are an integral part of routine testing. Several studies have also suggested that MRD tests are the most appropriate way to determine the appropriate treatment that would be extremely helpful for the first ALL therapy. These tests also help in the identification of patients that are at risk of relapse. Such factors aid in the expansion of the minimal residual disease testing market significantly.



Market Restraining Factors



Complex And Strict Regulations Regarding The Application Of MRD Tests



Like any other treatment and diagnostic methods, the minimal residual disease testing methodologies are also subject to specific issues related to the usage and suitability of these tests. The issue varies according to the tests. For example, multiparameter flow cytometry tests include complex data visualization, and these tests are unable to detect cytogenetic characteristics. Therefore, the strict regulations, along with the drawbacks of MRD tests, hampers the expansion and growth of the minimal residual disease testing market.



Technology Outlook



Based on technology, the minimal residual disease testing market is categorized into flow cytometry, polymerase chain reaction (PCR), next-generation sequencing (NGS), and other technologies. The polymerase chain reaction (PCR) segment garnered the highest revenue share in the minimal residual disease testing market in 2021. The growth of the segment is because of the high practicality and simplicity of the PCR diagnostic devices in minimal residual disease testing. In addition, the PCR diagnostic device kits offer increased accessibility to information with a higher degree of sensitivity.



Application Outlook



On the basis of application, the minimal residual disease testing market is divided into hematological malignancies, leukemia, lymphoma, solid tumors, and other applications. The hematological malignancies segment acquired the largest revenue share in the minimal residual disease testing market in 2021. Cancers that start forming in blood-forming tissue like bone marrow are called hematological malignancies. Lymphoma, multiple myeloma, and leukemia are all types of hematological malignancies. MRD testing using PCR diagnosis enable the identification of cancer cells, including the rare kinds which are detectable in peripheral blood or bone marrow.



End User Outlook



Based on end user, the minimal residual disease testing market is segmented into hospitals & specialty clinics, diagnostic laboratories, academic & research institutions, and others. The academic and research institutions segment garnered a remarkable growth rate in the minimal residual disease testing market in 2021. In academic and research institutions, the MRD test enables the conduction of more studies on rare cancer subjects. In addition, the results of MRD tests can be included as an endpoint in reports focusing on outcomes of clinical trials, which increases their use in clinical practices as well.



Regional Outlook



On the basis of region, the minimal residual disease testing market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The North America segment procured the highest revenue share in the minimal residual disease testing market in 2021. MRD testing in North America is developing as a result of quick technological advancements, rising R&D expenditures, a developing patent pool along with an increase in applications.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Guardant Health, Inc., Invitae Corporation (ArcherDX, Inc.), Bio-Techne Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., ICON plc (MolecularMD Corporation), Natera, Inc., Sysmex Corporation, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, and Invivoscribe, Inc.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Application



• Hematological Malignancies



• Leukemia



• Lymphoma



• Solid Tumors



• Others



By End User



• Hospitals & Specialty Clinics



• Diagnostic Laboratories



• Academic & Research Institutes



• Others



By Technology



• Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)



• Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)



• Flow Cytometry



• Others



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.



• Guardant Health, Inc.



• Invitae Corporation (ArcherDX, Inc.)



• Bio-Techne Corporation



• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.



• ICON plc (MolecularMD Corporation)



• Natera, Inc.



• Sysmex Corporation



• Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings



• Invivoscribe, Inc.



