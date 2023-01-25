Global Mobile Virtualization Market Report 2022: Improved Data Security Bolsters Adoption

Dublin, Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Mobile Virtualization Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Technology (Hypervisor and Application Containers), By Organization Size (Large Enterprises and SMEs), By Vertical, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Mobile Virtualization Market size is expected to reach $17.4 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 21.0% CAGR during the forecast period.



Mobile virtualization splits mobile hardware into many logical units and components. Virtualization is the technique of breaking down local hardware systems into smaller units to distribute processing power, memory, and other resources across them. Like other forms of virtualization, mobile virtualization uses a hypervisor as its primary tool for controlling virtual devices. For example, on the same mobile device, several operating systems might operate to promote multifunctionality.



To comply with the IT policy "bring your own device, " mobile virtualization makes it possible to separate devices (BYOD). Employees are allowed to use personal devices that can operate on a different operating system than those provided by the firm under this policy. It effectively cleans up the company and promotes increased corporate security.



Due to the growing usage of machine-to-machine technologies, smartphones, and other technology-enabled products, mobile virtualization solutions are immensely popular. The adoption of smartphones is rising at the quickest pace in the world. The prevalence of various applications on one platform, including social networking, financial, and entertainment apps, is another factor driving up demand for mobile virtualization.



Since private data is stored on the device, mobile virtualization is also necessary to lessen the risk. Additionally, personal information, including network data, emails, and photographs, may be protected via mobile virtualization, causing the market for mobile virtualization to grow. As consumers may run two operating systems on a single smartphone due to mobile virtualization, the need for cloud computing in business operations is anticipated to rise. The acceptance of mobile virtualization by small and medium-sized organizations is expected to significantly impact mobile virtualization in the next years.



Market Growth Factors

Mobile virtualization provides improved data security



Given that the majority of threats are increasingly more powerful, information security is one of the major challenges for enterprises. The sector is exposed to a wide range of threats, including targeted hacking, sophisticated phishing scams, theft of intellectual property outright, and infiltration of corporate networks by personal malware. Mobile virtualization solutions, such as app virtualization, have developed into one of the best methods to protect enterprises better for safeguarding their information and managing risk.



Increase in adoption workspace as a service



Workspace-as-a-service has seen significant popularity among businesses in recent years, and this trend is anticipated to continue in the years to come because of its many advantages, including companies' flexibility and dependability across multiple office locations. Organizations are also using this technology since it offers a virtual desktop that lets users access various office apps from any global location.



Technology Outlook



Based on technology, the mobile virtualization sector is divided into application containers and hypervisors. In 2021, application containers segment covered a considerable revenue share in the mobile virtualization market.

Because they don't employ a hypervisor, containers are a lighter-weight, more flexible solution for virtualization. This allows for quicker resource provisioning and quicker availability of new applications. Containerization puts everything required to operate a single application or microservice into a single unit rather than the creation of an entire virtual machine (along with runtime libraries they need to run).



Organization Size Outlook



Based on the organization size, the mobile virtualization market is divided into large enterprises and SMEs. In 2021, the SME market sector recorded a sizable revenue share from mobile virtualization.

Time and money are two of the most in-demand resources at every small firm. Both can be saved by virtualization, which frees workers from putting out security fires so they can concentrate on more strategic tasks like expanding the firm. With virtualization, IT workers may quickly provision virtual servers in response to company expansion.



Vertical Outlook



Based on vertical, the mobile virtualization market is segmented by industry vertical into IT & telecom, construction & manufacturing, BFSI, healthcare & life sciences, public sector, retail, education, and others. The healthcare and life sciences sector showcased the significant revenue share in the mobile virtualization in 2021.

Due to the increasing use of technology in the upkeep and distribution of Electronic Health Records (EHR) between many specialists, physicians, and healthcare facilities, the life sciences & healthcare segment is also anticipated to rapidly contribute to the growth of the virtual mobilization market during the forecast period.

