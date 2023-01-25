Renault: Half-year report on the liquidity contract

English French

Regulated Information

January 25, 2023

HALF-YEAR REPORT ON THE LIQUIDITY CONTRACT

Under the liquidity agreement entered into between Renault SA and Exane BNP Paribas, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on December 31, 2022:

111,500 shares,

EUR 21,976,668.

In the second half of 2022, were carried out:

16,752 purchase transactions for 4,124,809 shares and EUR 126,348,890.

22,065 sale transactions for 4,013,309 shares and EUR 123,325,558.

For information, as of the date of the signature of the liquidity agreement, on July 10, 2022, the following resources were allocated to the liquidity account:

0 share,

EUR 25,000,000.

The liquidity agreement is implemented in accordance with the provisions of the French Financial Markets Authority’s decision n°2021-01 of June 22, 2021, renewing the establishment of liquidity contracts as an accepted market practice.

