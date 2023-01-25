Millicom (Tigo) confirms discussions on a potential transaction

LUXEMBOURG, January 25, 2023 – As a response to market speculation, the Board of Directors of Millicom International Cellular S.A. confirms that a potential acquisition of all outstanding shares in Millicom is being discussed with Apollo Global Management and Claure Group.

There is no certainty that a transaction will materialize nor as to the terms, timing or form of any potential transaction.



-END-

For further information, please contact:

Press:

Karim Lesina, EVP Chief External Affairs Officer

press@millicom.com







Investors:

Michel Morin, VP Investor Relations

Sarah Inmon, Director Investor Relations

investors@millicom.com





About Millicom

Millicom (NASDAQ U.S.: TIGO, Nasdaq Stockholm: TIGO_SDB) is a leading provider of fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Latin America. Through our TIGO® and Tigo Business® brands, we provide a wide range of digital services and products, including TIGO Money for mobile financial services, TIGO Sports for local entertainment, TIGO ONEtv for pay TV, high-speed data, voice, and business-to-business solutions such as cloud and security. As of December 31, 2022, Millicom employed approximately 20,000 people and provided mobile and fiber-cable services through its digital highways to more than 45 million customers, with a fiber-cable footprint over 13 million homes passed. Founded in 1990, Millicom International Cellular S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Regulatory Statement

This information was prior to this release inside information and is information that Millicom is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 17:45 CET on January 25, 2023.

Attachment