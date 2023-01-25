The Global Microelectromechanical Systems (MEMS) Market size is expected to reach $131.8 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 8.4% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Microelectromechanical Systems Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Type, By End User, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06412060/?utm_source=GNW

With the use of this technology, sensors, including microphones, inertial modules, digital compasses, accelerometers, gyroscopes, pressure sensors, humidity sensors, and gyroscopes, may be made.



The MEMS market has expanded due to the impending demand for devices shrinking in a variety of electronic products, including smartphones, wearable technology, medical equipment, and other electronic devices. Due to falling average selling costs and growing advantages of MEMS devices, including such cheap cost, little space needed, and high precision, there is an ongoing increase in demand for these gadgets.



Furthermore, the technological cost is decreased since these components are tiny enough to be directly soldered into the circuit boards. MEMS is essential to the automation industry. Sensitivity, dependability, scalability, and an affordable design are all features of MEMS technology. This opens up additional automation career prospects.



These technologies are essential to the industry because they enable faster production rates and increased throughput. Application areas for MEMS accelerometers and gyroscopes in industrial automation are many. Because of their tiny size, great durability, and low power requirements, MEMS sensors may be an essential component of almost every industrial automation device.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The electronics and semiconductor industries have been greatly impacted by the advent of COVID-19. Due to an upsurge in COVID-19 cases, businesses and manufacturing facilities worldwide were shut down, and it is anticipated that these facilities will stay shut in 2021. Additionally, telecommunications and the medical sector have profited, while civil aviation, transportation, and the automobile sectors have all suffered. On the consumer, mobile, and industrial markets, the effects have been mild. The perception of the present global industrial supply chain is also changing as a consequence of COVID-19, which may lead to further regionalization and localized value chains to lessen risks similar to those posed by the pandemic and the first shutdown. MEMS companies will either connect numerous sensors to create sensor hubs, or they will add processing, algorithms, and software to add value and escape the cycle of commoditization. The COVID-19 lockdown’s effects include widespread production disruption in Europe and a halt to the export of Chinese components, which might hurt the worldwide MEMS industry.



Market Growth Factors



The Growing Popularity Of Advanced Consumer Electronics



The majority of consumer devices like tablets, smartphones, and smartwatches have integrated microphones in them. The demand for microphones is further fuelled by the rise in demand for these devices. Devices like tablets and mobile phones require compact, thin, and low-power-consuming components. As the number of audio applications and features increases, microphone technology becomes more crucial.



Increasing Uses Of Microphones In Industrial Applications



For a long time, microphones have been deployed across a wide range of industrial applications for voice applications and communication. In the last couple of years, microphones have been deployed in various industrial applications like sound power testing, general sound measurement, and noise source testing for white goods like power hand tools, heating & air conditioning systems, and small household appliances.



Market Restraining Factors



Expensive Raw Materials



The sensors and actuators made feasible by microsystems design are presently manufactured using thin film methods. Even if their performance is often constrained, such devices benefit greatly from the use of tried-and-true, low-cost manufacturing methods that are mostly based on silicon and directly developed by the semiconductor industry. High-quality equipment, and sometimes whole facilities, become obsolete as the semiconductor sector investment cycle pursues increases in performance and functionality via smaller feature sizes and bigger wafers to spread the production expenses across more devices.



Type Outlook



Based on type, the Microelectromechanical Systems (MEMS) Market is divided into Actuators and Sensors. The sensors market category had the most revenue share in 2021. The Internet of Things (IoT) has a huge need for small, inexpensive sensors that can monitor every step of manufacturing in order to support new applications and business models. The information from these sensors will probably be sent to other nodes in the manufacturing network. They must perform dependably despite the challenging electrical and mechanical environment.



End-user Outlook



Based on End-user, the Microelectromechanical Systems (MEMS) Market is divided into Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Industrial, Aerospace and Defense, Healthcare, Telecommunication, and Others. The market’s considerable revenue share was produced by the automotive sector in 2021. The car industry has been much more electrified recently, which has greatly increased demand for various electric components. The automotive industry is experiencing a significant shift as a result of the growing demand for electric cars, which necessitates reducing the weight and improving the efficiency of new EVs.



Regional Outlook



Based on geography, the Microelectromechanical Systems (MEMS) Market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. Due to the rapid expansion of the telecom, consumer electronics, and automotive sectors, APAC led the MEMS Market with the major revenue share. Additionally, Microelectromechanical System (MEMS) market technology is more prevalent in numerous aerospace & military, energy & power, and other industries in economically developed countries, which is expected to considerably contribute to the market’s development.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Analog Devices, Inc., Broadcom, Inc., HP Development Company, L.P., NXP Semiconductors N.V., Panasonic Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, STMicroelectronics N.V., Texas Instruments, Inc., IBM Corporation, and Canon, Inc.



Recent Strategies Deployed in Microelectromechanical Systems (MEMS) Market



Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements:



Jul-2022: STMicroelectronics partnered with GlobalFoundries, a US-based contract chipmaker. The partnership involves setting up a new semiconductor manufacturing plant in France, this move aligns with both the companies’ commitment to building capacity to serve their European clients. The partnership further enables STMicroelectronics to lower the risk limit and strengthen its FD-SOI ecosystem.



May-2022: Analog Devices collaborated with Synopsys, a US-based public company, primarily into providing electronic design automation software, software integrity products, etc. The collaboration involves providing DC/DC ICs and µModule regulators with Synopsys’ Saber, a simulation tool. Moreover, the collaboration allows Analog to provide a better and more powerful simulation solution, thereby benefitting Analog’s clients.



Jan-2022: Bosch partnered with IRP Systems, an Israel-based developer of electric powertrain systems. The partnership brings together Bosch’s automotive manufacturing expertise and IRP’s e-powertrain technology to provide personal mobility OEMs in Europe with supreme quality, reasonably priced electric motor controllers. Moreover, this partnership strengthens Bosch’s market position in the electronic manufacturing sector.



Dec-2021: NXP Semiconductors partnered with QuEST Global, a Singapore-based product engineering Services Company. The partnership involves Quest providing valued services to mutual OEM and Tier-1 clients to support them unravel NXP’s S32G Vehicle Network Processors’ true potential.



Sep-2020: Analog Devices teamed up with Evonetix, a UK-based biotechnology company. The collaboration involves both companies working together towards the progress of Evonetix’s MEMS-based silicon chips, and advancing the development of DNA desktop writer, Evonetix’s first product offering and aims at cost reduction in gene assembly. Moreover, through this collaboration, Analog gets an opportunity to set foot in evolving synthetic biology market.



Acquisitions and Mergers:



Aug-2021: Analog Devices took over Maxim Integrated, a US-based manufacturer of semiconductor products. The acquisition reinforces Analog’s market position as a high-performance analog semiconductor company and expands Analog’s ability across radio frequency, power management systems, sensor & digital products, etc.



Jul-2020: STMicroelectronics took over BeSpoon, and Riot Micro. BeSpoon, a France-based company primarily into manufacturing position tracking products and services. Riot Micro, a Canada-based company, is primarily into developing wireless chipsets. Both acquisitions reinforce STMicroelectronics’ wireless connectivity and further complement STMicroelectronics’ wireless microcontroller offerings.



Product Launches and Expansions:



Nov-2022: NXP Semiconductors introduced the S32K39 series of automotive microcontrollers intended to use for electric vehicle (EV) control applications. The high-performance MCU decreases system costs and aids remote smart actuation. The new MCU provides carmakers flexibility and scalability to advance their development in EVs and employ up-to-date electrification technologies.



Apr-2021: STMicroelectronics introduced AIS2IH, a next-generation three-axis linear accelerometer. The new accelerometer is AEC-Q100 qualified, is equipped with features including temperature stability, improved resolution, etc., and can be used in a wide range of automotive areas including anti-theft, infotainment, etc.



Geographical Expansions:



Jun-2021: Texas Instruments signed an agreement to acquire a 300-mm semiconductor factory in Lehi, Utah from Micron Technology. The acquisition forms a part of Texas Instrument’s long-term planning and further reinforces its competitive edge in technology and manufacturing through Lehi Fab’s technical knowledge and experience in engineering.



