SIAM Establishes the SIAM-Simons Undergraduate Summer Research Program

Philadelphia, PA, Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Society for Industrial and Applied Mathematics (SIAM) is delighted to announce the establishment of the SIAM-Simons Undergraduate Summer Research Program. Through the support of the Simons Foundation, this new applied mathematics and computational science program will provide research, networking, and mentorship opportunities to U.S. students from underrepresented groups. This generous gift will allow the SIAM community to play a strong role in developing, expanding, and diversifying the next generation of researchers and practitioners.

"We are proud to partner with the Simons Foundation over the next five years in our shared efforts to broaden participation and engagement in the mathematical and computational sciences,” says Suzanne L. Weekes, Ph.D., SIAM Executive Director. “We continue to work towards the reality of a more robust, diverse, and inclusive STEM community. At SIAM, we are deeply committed to this work, and we are thankful for the Simons Foundation’s investment in our efforts."

“It is deeply important that the identities of scientists and mathematicians reflect the diverse world we inhabit. The Simons Foundation is proud to partner with SIAM to diversify the next generation of researchers and practitioners in applied mathematics and computational science,” says David Spergel, Ph.D., President of the Simons Foundation.

About the Program

Each year, the SIAM-Simons Undergraduate Summer Research Program will establish five sites across the United States for a six-week program of research and learning in applied mathematics and computational science. One faculty mentor and two students at each site will work together for these six weeks. Students will learn how to conduct scientific research, effectively communicate mathematics and computational science principles, and will gain an improved understanding of how they can pursue a career in applied mathematics and computational science. Students and mentors from the five sites will come together via video conference to present their work, participate in professional development activities, and engage in community-building initiatives to bring all participants together and foster a strong sense of belonging. Mentors will be chosen from SIAM’s experienced and highly qualified member base.

To apply to participate, students will need to submit a written statement regarding their interest in their chosen project, their college transcripts, and two letters of recommendation. Students accepted to the program will receive a weekly stipend, and expenses for lodging, meals, and travel will be covered by the program. During the intensive, students will visit the Flatiron Institute in Manhattan. Student participants will also attend the SIAM Annual Meeting the year following their summer intensive to present their research project. Faculty mentors will be selected to work closely with the student participants and SIAM and will receive a stipend for their participation.

About the Simons Foundation

The Simons Foundation, co-founded in 1994 by Jim and Marilyn Simons, works to advance the frontiers of research in basic science and mathematics. The foundation provides grants to individual investigators and their projects through academic institutions and conducts in-house scientific research supporting teams of top computational scientists through its Flatiron Institute. Jim and Marilyn Simons co-chair the foundation’s board.

SIAM is incredibly grateful to the Simons Foundation for funding this important new program that will provide support and career advancement opportunities for undergraduate students who are historically underrepresented in the mathematical and computational sciences.

Stay tuned for more information about applications and other important dates!

About SIAM

Society for Industrial and Applied Mathematics (SIAM), headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is an international society of more than 14,500 individual, academic, and corporate members from more than 100 countries. SIAM helps build cooperation between mathematics and the worlds of science and technology to solve real-world problems through publications, conferences, and communities like chapters, sections and activity groups. Learn more at siam.org.

Attachments