Iveco Group N.V. publishes its 2023 Corporate Calendar

Turin, 25th January 2023. Iveco Group N.V. (MI: IVG) announces the following corporate calendar dates for 2023:

Date Earnings releases 10th February Results for 4th quarter and preliminary annual results 2022 11th May Results for 1st quarter 2023 2nd August Results for 2nd quarter and 1st half 2023 1st November Results for 3rd quarter 2023

The Annual General Meeting for the approval of Iveco Group N.V.’s Financial Statements at 31st December 2022 is scheduled to take place in mid April.

The 2023 corporate calendar is available on the corporate website: www.ivecogroup.com .

Iveco Group N.V. (MI: IVG) is the home of unique people and brands that power your business and mission to advance a more sustainable society. The eight brands are each a major force in its specific business: IVECO, a pioneering commercial vehicles brand that designs, manufactures, and markets heavy, medium, and light-duty trucks; FPT Industrial, a global leader in a vast array of advanced powertrain technologies in the agriculture, construction, marine, power generation, and commercial vehicles sectors; IVECO BUS and HEULIEZ, mass-transit and premium bus and coach brands; IDV, for highly-specialised defence and civil protection equipment; ASTRA, a leader in large-scale heavy-duty quarry and construction vehicles; MAGIRUS, the industry-reputed firefighting vehicle and equipment manufacturer; and IVECO CAPITAL, the financing arm which supports them all. Iveco Group employs approximately 34,000 people around the world and has 28 manufacturing plants and 29 R&D centres. Further information is available on the Company’s website www.ivecogroup.com

