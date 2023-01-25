Education Nonprofits Release Free Tool to Detect ChatGPT-Generated Student Work

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Education technology nonprofits Quill.org and CommonLit.org have launched AIWritingCheck.org to help teachers determine whether writing was human- or AI-generated text. At www.aiwritingcheck.org, teachers may enter a passage of text and, with the click of a button, learn whether the text was likely generated by a student or a computer.

ChatGPT's launch has prompted discussion about how to best equip teachers and students with tools to preserve academic integrity and protect the critically important skill of learning how to write. Quill and CommonLit built this new tool to be free, scalable, and user-friendly. AIWritingCheck.org requires no account or subscription and can process up to 100,000 essays per day, with an accuracy rate of 80-90%.

View & Download the Demo Video: https://www.loom.com/share/8bc43ec4dd9a40b3b3cdd78c92394668

Alongside the launch of AI Writing Check, the nonprofits developed a toolkit to help educators utilize AI detection websites responsibly. The Quill and CommonLit teams are committed to supporting teachers in navigating the changing landscape and fast developments in AI, acting as translators among the tech, edtech, and K-12 communities.

View the toolkit: https://bit.ly/ai-check-toolkit

Peter Gault, Quill.org's Founder and Executive Director, said, "As tools like ChatGPT become ubiquitous and more advanced over time, many fear that millions of students will stop engaging in the critically important intellectual exercise of carefully reading a text, building a response, applying the rules of grammar, and revising their writing with feedback. While Quill is built on top of AI, we believe that AI should be used to encourage students to do more writing, not for the AI to write for the students."

Michelle Brown, CommonLit's Founder and Chief Executive Officer, said, "The shortcut of using ChatGPT to do the thinking for you is not one that children will so easily overcome. In K-12, it's the exercise of writing and the thinking that goes into organizing your thoughts that matters - not just the output. Education isn't just about creating economic value; it's about human development. It's about our kids, and building their skills and confidence to become leaders who can communicate and leverage advanced tools."

Quill.org and CommonLit.org collectively serve more than 10 million economically disadvantaged students each year with free educational materials to advance literacy, representing 20% of all K-12 students. Quill.org's mission is to help every low-income student in the United States become a strong writer and critical thinker through free online tools that help teachers by using artificial intelligence to automatically grade and provide feedback on student writing. CommonLit's nonprofit mission is to unlock the potential of every child through reading, writing, speaking, listening, problem-solving, and collaboration.

