The Global Hyperconnectivity Market size is expected to reach $1045.1 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 19.0% CAGR during the forecast period

Hyperconnectivity is proving to be the key technological development of Industry 4.0, or the Fourth Industrial Revolution, as it is currently being called. In a single network, connectivity methodically connects different operations. The idea has expanded and changed during the 2000s.



However, three key innovations—the internet, mobile technology, and the Internet of Things—are responsible for its most recent advancements into the hyperconnectivity phase (IoT). Experts claim that the following growth of social networks has further accelerated this process.



In the future hyperconnected world, interactions will not simply be between people. It includes instant connections among all entities, including those made between people and machines, machines and machines, and platforms.



In a highly connected e-commerce ecosystem, retailers can easily interface with a range of partners and service providers for smooth company operations. One administration platform, for instance, can be used to manage all parts of selling through an online store, including product registration, marketing, payments, shipping, and order management, customer care.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The linked living room trend is being fueled by the current capabilities of smart TVs, which allow users to search, explore, communicate, update, share, and download content. Due to linked living’s ability to transform homes into on-demand workspaces and much more, the COVID-19 outbreak in 2020 has led to an upsurge in demand for these solutions. In 2020, the world was more digitally connected than ever. The use of technology and data for business and personal relationships has grown significantly. A boom in the adoption of new technologies has been caused by creative technical solutions that satisfy basic human needs like nourishment, physical security, and interpersonal interactions. This has subsequently opened up new growth opportunities for the hyperconnectivity sector.



Market Growth Factors



Extending Global Accessibility To The Internet



As part of their digitalization agenda, governments all around the world are urging citizens to utilize the internet more frequently. Due to rising urbanization and technological advancements, a sizeable section of the population will have internet access in the next years. Increasing percentages of consumers entering the workforce, decreased bandwidth, higher internet speeds, and technological advancements all contribute to the growth of the Internet user base. As a result, the Hyperconnectivity market is expanding faster than ever owing to the growing global internet connectivity.



Growing Demand For Connected Living Rooms



Both in developed and developing countries, there is a much greater need for connected living rooms. One of the main causes is the growing consumer preference for high-quality content viewing devices over conventional television sets. The popularity of multimedia streaming and networking has been fueled by consumers’ propensity to incorporate cutting-edge interactive aspects into home entertainment systems with cutting-edge software. Therefore, the Hyperconnectivity market is expanding because of the rise in connectivity and stability in connected devices trends.



Market Restraining Factors



Challenges In The IoT Ecosystem Related To Data Security, Privacy, And Integrity



Applications for IoT technology range from collecting biometric data via cloud technologies and communication networks. To communicate and exchange data both internally and with other machines, these devices have individual IP addresses. However, as deployment becomes more advanced, data security and privacy for connected devices, smart devices, mobile devices, and platforms are also growing. All of these systems and networks may include private and sensitive data that others could access.



Component Outlook



Based on component, the hyperconnectivity market is divided into Software and Services. In 2021, the software sector held the majority of the market. Software for hyperconnectivity enables commercial applications that increase operational effectiveness, boost customer satisfaction, and present new income prospects. IoT devices that are connected to the internet easily communicate data with other IoT devices, apps, and objects to give customers transparent data-driven decisions.



Product Outlook



Based on product, the Hyperconnectivity Market is classified into Business Solutions, Middleware Software, Cloud Platforms, and Enterprise Wearable Devices. Middleware software displayed a significant revenue share in 2021. The market for hyperconnectivity may grow as a result of middleware software’s ability to help major market participants better comprehend the industry and product strategy. The worldwide middleware software market offers helpful data on the key players, company profiles, impending opportunities, and probable outcomes.



Organization Size Outlook



Based on organization size, the hyperconnectivity market is divided into Large Enterprises and Small & Medium Enterprises. In 2021, the large enterprises category had the lion’s share of the market, which can be ascribed to an increase in IoT technology adoption by businesses seeking to outperform their rivals strategically and competitively. Customers employ hyperconnection technology to uncover fresh information from huge, heterogeneous databases that contain both old and new data.



End-Use Outlook



Based on end-use, the market is classified into BFSI, Healthcare & Life Sciences, IT & Telecommunications, Government, Manufacturing, Retail & E-commerce, Media & Entertainment, and Others. Healthcare & Life Sciences will command a sizeable revenue share of the market in 2021. Hyperconnectivity is already shown to have enormous potential in the field of healthcare. M2M2H communications systems, which are now a reality, can enhance patient care, facilitate mobile and virtual care, and lessen the need for travel for both patients and doctors.



Regional Outlook



Based on geography, the Hyperconnectivity Market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. In 2021, North America had the largest share and kept the dominant position. With a bullish digital transition across numerous industries, North America is set to offer lucrative prospects. The primary drivers of the market growth in the North America market are the adoption of connected devices and the related network infrastructure, as well as the expanding collaboration between network, hardware, and software vendors. This region’s newly developing smart cities are promoting market expansion.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Oracle Corporation, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Broadcom, Inc., Fujitsu Limited, Avaya Inc. (Avaya Holdings Corp.), Extreme Networks, Inc., Orange S.A. (Orange Business Services), and PathPartner Technology Pvt. Ltd. (KPIT Technologies Limited)



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Component



• Software



• Services



By Product



• Cloud Platforms



• Business Solutions



• Middleware Software



• Enterprise Wearable Devices



By Organization Size



• Large Enterprises



• Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)



By End-use



• IT & Telecommunications



• BFSI



• Government



• Retail & E-commerce



• Manufacturing



• Media & Entertainment



• Healthcare & Life Sciences



• Others



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Oracle Corporation



• IBM Corporation



• Microsoft Corporation



• Broadcom, Inc.



• Fujitsu Limited



• Avaya Inc. (Avaya Holdings Corp.)



• Extreme Networks, Inc.



• Orange S.A. (Orange Business Services)



• PathPartner Technology Pvt. Ltd. (KPIT Technologies Limited)



