Aptean Named a Finalist in the 2022-2023 Cloud Awards

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Aptean , a global provider of mission-critical enterprise software solutions, announced that Aptean Food & Beverage ERP has been named a finalist for Best Software as a Service – USA (SMB) this week in the international cloud computing program, The Cloud Awards. Founded in 2011, the Cloud Awards recognizes and honors industry leaders, innovators and organizational transformation in cloud computing.



Aptean Food & Beverage ERP was selected as a finalist based on its innovative, industry-specific features and capabilities, which are designed to meet the unique needs of food and beverage companies. The cloud-native, modular solution also puts its customers on a continuous digital transformation path. With this recognition, Aptean Food & Beverage ERP has again been acknowledged by noted analysts and expert reviewers as a superior, industry- specific SaaS ERP solution.

“Aptean is honored to have Aptean Food & Beverage ERP named a Cloud Awards finalist for Best Software as a Service,” said Jenny Peng, Chief Technology Officer at Aptean. “Drawing on decades of industry expertise, we designed a cloud-first modular solution with functionality to support the specific needs of our food and beverage customers. With our new cloud platform, features can be deployed in phases, drastically simplifying implementation and accelerating value creation for the customer.”

“Advancing to the next stage of The Cloud Awards program is a remarkable achievement,” said James Williams, Head of Operations for the Cloud Awards. “Aptean has been recognized as a finalist for Best Software as a Service – USA (SMB) as the creative Aptean Food & Beverage ERP solution exceeded all expectations in providing an innovative, customized, web-based solution to solve specific challenges in for the food and beverage industry.”

About The Cloud Awards

The Cloud Awards is an international program which recognizes and honors industry leaders, innovators and organizational transformation in cloud computing. The awards are open to large, small, established and start-up organizations from across the entire globe, with an aim to find and celebrate the pioneers who will shape the future of the Cloud. Categories for The Cloud Awards include Most Promising Start-Up, Best SaaS, and “Best in Mobile” Cloud Solution.

About Aptean

Aptean is one of the world’s leading providers of purpose-built, industry-specific software that helps manufacturers and distributors effectively run and grow their businesses. With both cloud and on-premise deployment options, Aptean’s products, services and unmatched expertise help businesses of all sizes to be Ready for What’s Next, Now®. Aptean is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia and has offices in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. To learn more about Aptean and the markets we serve, visit www.aptean.com.

Aptean and Ready for What’s Next, Now are Registered Trademarks of Aptean, Inc. All other company and product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.

