The Global Hydrogel Face Mask Market size is expected to reach $187 Million by 2028, rising at a market growth of 10.2% CAGR during the forecast period

This aids in properly cleansing, hydrating, and moisturizing the skin.



These masks allow the nutrients to nourish the skin more deeply by allowing them to permeate the skin more deeply. Face masks come in a variety of styles and varieties. With the use of hydrogel face masks, nutrients may penetrate the skin more deeply and produce luminous skin. The most popular kind of face masks are transparent and have a feel similar to gel.



The procedure is greatly facilitated by the mask’s gel-like texture, which also aids in the complete healing of the skin. Such face masks are more moisturizing by nature, which helps to calm, relax, and renew the skin and give it a plumper appearance and sheen. Additionally, these face masks are cooler to the touch. A hydrogel face mask is ultimately the secret to a hassle-free spa-like facial treatment.



Different bioactive processes have been looked for as a result of customers’ growing desire for goods made of natural components and devoid of synthetic chemicals. Face masks are being infused with bioactive, such as herbal components, vitamins, minerals, proteins, probiotics, growth factors, and therapeutics like CBD, to give them qualities like moisturizing, exfoliating, lightening, etc.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The pandemic had an adverse effect on the hydrogel face mask market. The pandemic had an effect on major market companies, including Johnson & Johnson, Unilever, TULA Skincare, and 111SKIN. To obtain a competitive advantage in the industry, however, market participants were concentrating on new product launches and product innovation. The market had strong development potential as a result of the rising demand for organic and natural hydrogel masks, which contributed to the post-pandemic surge in demand. Since the organic gel can contain 99% of fluids, it improves the texture and looks of the skin. These elements portend favorably for market expansion in general during the next years.



Market Growth Factors



Valuable benefits of using hydrogel face masks



In terms of cleanliness and health, skincare has always been essential. Facial cosmetics have seen a rise as people’s awareness of beauty and skincare regimens has increased. An excellent, inexpensive, and risk-free replacement for traditional masks is a hydrogel face mask. It is often used to treat various skin issues, including sun damage, acne, wrinkles, discoloration, and hyperpigmentation. Market development is being driven by rising awareness of beautiful, healthy skin. The growing demand for hydrogel masks for males is a result of evolving aesthetic standards, particularly in Asia and the Pacific. Various versions of these masks are available, depending on the texture of the skin. As a result, the market for hydrogel face masks is expanding.



An increase in the number of working women



The number of working women has dramatically increased in recent years. The World Bank estimates that in 2021, the percentage of women who were employed worldwide was 39.2%. One of the main factors contributing to women’s high employment rates is the rise in female higher education. Rising female employment in industrialized and emerging nations, including the U.S., India, China, Japan, and South Korea, has changed women’s lifestyles and patterns of earning. During the anticipated time, these advantages should increase market revenue.



Market Restraining Factors



Some skin types are ineffective



Hydrogel Face Masks are certainly safer, but these masks are incompatible with specific skin types and, if not used properly, can even cause outbreaks. On the other hand, skin rashes caused by chemical-based cosmetic and makeup cleaning products are projected to impede market expansion. On different skin types, different skincare products have varied effects. For some skin types, the result is helpful, while for others, the results are terrible, such as allergic reactions and even worse. However, not all the masks are suitable for all skin types, which will restrain demand for Hydrogel Face Masks throughout the projection period.



Product Outlook



Based on the product, the Hydrogel Face Mask Market is classified into Mass and Premium. In 2021, mass segment had the major revenue share in the market. Increased interest among women in skincare and general grooming is a key factor in the segment’s rise. Due to their increased interest in finding high-quality and creative items, millennials and younger customers are the main users of these products. The consumption of mass-produced goods is also being driven by the expanding availability of numerous variations, like organic and natural items.



Application Outlook



Based on application, the Hydrogel Face Mask Market is divided into Skin Brightening, Anti-Aging, Anti-Acne, and Others. Anti-acne generated the significant revenue share in the market during 2021. The rise in demand for products with anti-inflammatory characteristics and those that address acne issues is what defines the segment’s growth. Acne is the most prevalent skin disorder in the US, impacting 40 to 50 million people each year. Due to this, the ailment is referred to be a chronic inflammatory skin disorder that may take many distinct forms. Because of these advantages for the skin and their ability to reduce acne, face mask demand is rising quickly.



Skin Type Outlook



Based on skin type, the hydrogel face mask market is divided into dry, oily, and all. The oily skin type segment accounted for the substantial revenue share in the market in 2021. The product demand for oily and mixed skin types has increased, which is a key indicator of the segment’s development. Acne is more likely to occur on oily skin. Market participants, in response, provide face masks made for oily skin. Furthermore, compared to traditional sheet or paper masks, new hydrogel technology utilized in face masks has 50% more skin-perfecting chemicals that aid in decreasing and restricting oil accumulation on the skin.



Type Outlook



Based on type, the hydrogel face mask market is divided into Natural/Bio-Cellulose based and Synthetic Polymers. In 2021, the synthetic polymers-based segment held the majority revenue share of the market. Because synthetic polymers are more widely available than natural ones, hydrogel face masks using synthetic polymers remain the majority of the market. In recent years, hydrogel formulations made of semi- or synthetic polymeric materials have drawn a lot of interest for use in cosmetology and the treatment of different dermatological conditions.



Distribution Channel Outlook



Based on the distribution channel, the hydrogel face mask market is classified into Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, Specialty Stores, Pharmacy & Drug Stores, Online, and Others. The online segment is anticipated to grow at a promising rate during the forecast period. The market has seen tremendous growth online in recent years as customers continue to be keen to buy items from well-known worldwide brands that are offered online. The COVID-19 pandemic-related temporary closures of offline shops had a favorable effect on the segment’s growth.



Regional Outlook



Based on region, the hydrogel face mask market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. In 2021, the Asia Pacific region contributed the majority of the revenue share in the market. In recent years, the main economies of China, Japan, South Korea, and India have all seen significant expansion, structural change, and industrial upgrading in the skincare and grooming sector. In recent years, the region’s consumption and demand for hydrogel masks have almost quadrupled as a result of rising literacy rates and increased consumer expenditure on high-end skin care products.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Johnson & Johnson, L’Oreal Group, Unilever PLC, Tula Life, Inc., 111SKIN Ltd., Ens Beauty Group, The Natural Face Lift Company, Heritage Brands Australia Pty Ltd., Minerva Research Labs, and ORF Genetics Ltd. (BIOEFFECT).



