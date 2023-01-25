The King Center, Microsoft launch a new online experience

Atlanta, GA., Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Culminating the 2023 King Holiday Observance, The Martin Luther King Center for Nonviolent Social Change (The King Center) and Microsoft announced the launch of “The King Center Timeline,” an unprecedented collection of artifacts that chronicle its history, impact and the global contributions of its founder, Mrs. Coretta Scott King. In 1968, Mrs. King established The King Center. The Timeline is accessible at https://timeline.thekingcenter.org/dear-coretta/

The Timeline includes an inaugural collection of more than 75 years of documentary material, pictures, and videos, some rarely seen, that demonstrate Mrs. King’s lifelong commitment to human rights, peace, and nonviolent social change, challenging us to be love in the face of opposition and violence. To introduce The Timeline, Microsoft launched the #DearCoretta marketing campaign as an expression of collective gratitude for the life and legacy of Mrs. King. The campaign features a heartfelt video entitled, “Dear Coretta.”

"Microsoft is honored to be the Official Technology Partner of The King Library and Archives,” said Jeff Hansen, Microsoft’s General Manager of Strategic Partnerships. "Our partnership is a multi-year effort that will use a Microsoft Azure Digital Asset Management solution to help The King Library and Archives (KLA) preserve the world's largest repository of primary source material related to the American civil rights movement under the leadership of Martin Luther King, Jr.,” he added.

The KLA promotes the appropriate application of archival principles in the preservation, processing, arrangement, and description of materials relevant to the life and work of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., and the American civil rights movement.

"My mother, Coretta Scott King's lifework and legacy are directly responsible for the institutionalization and popularization of my father, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.'s legacy,” said Dr. Bernice King, The King Center’s CEO. “Through this strategic Microsoft partnership, my mother’s resolve, moral fortitude, and activism will be more accessible alongside the continued exposure of my father's work and the work of the American Civil Rights Movement,” she added.

“This strategic partnership with Microsoft enables unprecedented visibility into the life and work of Mrs. King. It signifies a paradigm shift and serves to elevate and expand how we speak and think about Mrs. King’s global contributions,” said Dr. Kelisha B. Graves, The King Center’s Chief Research, Education, and Programs Officer who led the project. “As our first online exhibition, the Timeline is an educational tool for people everywhere interested in learning more about the woman hailed as the architect of the King legacy,” Graves said.

About The King Center

The Martin Luther King Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change (The King Center) is a 501(c) (3) organization established in 1968 by Mrs. Coretta Scott King. The King Center is the official living memorial and programmatic nonprofit organization committed to educating the world on the life, legacy, and teachings of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. The King Center serves to inspire new generations to carry forward his unfinished work, strengthen causes and empower change-makers who are continuing his efforts today. The King Center’s premiere educational initiative, Nonviolence365®, is based on Dr. King’s nonviolent philosophy and methodology. His teachings engage participants from various sectors of society, including emerging and next-generation leaders, in modules and exercises that enhance communication, leadership, interpersonal, and conflict reconciliation skills, as well as empower individuals to address injustice.