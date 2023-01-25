Growing at a CAGR of 3% in 2022 – 2027, The Building and Construction and automotive industries to boost the Europe adhesive and sealants market predicts Mordor Intelligence.

Hyderabad, Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Europe is one among the major hubs for automotive manufacturing, Germany is a major automobile manufacturing base, which is a key end-use sector for both sealants and adhesives. The country is not just a major European automobile market, but also a significant global market. Germany's automobile market is also being driven forward by increased demand from its neighbouring country, Poland. In Europe, the sealants and adhesives sector find application to construct lighter automobiles in order to reduce overall emissions. The expansion of the continent's e-vehicle sector is also boosting the market growth.



The German packaging industry has been growing at a rapid pace, owing to the huge increase in domestic e-commerce and rising foreign exports, along with the increasing preference of packaged food and beverages. Therefore, the demand for labels has increased in the country, which, in turn, has boosted the demand for adhesives in Germany.

Furthermore, the packaging industry’s growth is driven by the increasing demand for small size and premium packaging from the personal care and food and beverage sectors in the region. The e-retail business and demand from the food and beverage industry are substantially increasing the packaging requirement in the region. Hence, such trends in end-user industries are expected to drive the consumption of adhesives and sealants in the country over the forecast period.

This will create scope for start-ups and existing brands to grab growth opportunities in the automotive market, Woodworking and Joinery market, Building and Construction market, adhesive market, Sealant market, and other related markets.

