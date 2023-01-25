The Global Hollow Fiber Filtration Market size is expected to reach $1.4 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 13.7% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Hollow Fiber Filtration Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Application, By End User, By Technology, By Process, By Material, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06412048/?utm_source=GNW

It was first employed for reverse osmosis.



Most commercially available hollow fiber membranes are packaged in cartridges that may separate a variety of gases and liquids. HFFs are routinely created using synthetic polymers. The kind and molecular weight of the polymer being utilized have a significant impact on the specific production techniques that can be used.



The process of producing HFM is known as "spinning." Thousands of long, porous filaments that are between one- and three-millimeters broad makeup hollow fiber filtering. They are located inside a PVC Shell in a specific location. All kinds of filtration, including microfiltration and reverse osmosis, require hollow fiber.



As a result of factors such as a rising propensity for continuous manufacturing, an increase in the usage of single-use procedures, and an increase in spending on cell-based technologies, the market for Hollow Fiber Filtration (HFF) is increasing on a global scale. The expansion of the hollow fiber filtration market has also been fueled by the expanding use of these filters to get rid of pollutants, including fungi, viruses, and bacteria.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



In a good way, COVID-19 has affected the hollow fiber filter market. In order to support international research efforts, a variety of good biopharmaceutical and pharmaceutical businesses have stepped up to supply hollow fiber filtering for the production of COVID-19 infection-targeting treatments and vaccines. For instance, Asahi Kasei Medical will increase the production of hydrophilic polyvinylidene fluoride hollow-fiber membranes for Planova BioEX filters in July 2021 at its spinning facility in Oita, Japan. Additionally, the widespread COVID-19 sickness has increased the urgent demand for Planova filter manufacture as well as the bulk production of anti-coronavirus medications.



Market Growth Factors



The biopharmaceutical sector is expanding.



The advancement of biologics and biosimilars is receiving significant investment from several businesses. In the discovery stage, biologics, such as proteins, monoclonal antibodies, and peptides, make up more than half of the therapeutic candidates. In the coming years, it is predicted that the top 100 pharmaceutical items will generate around half of their revenue from biologics. Consequently, it is anticipated that the rise of the biopharmaceutical industry will accelerate the growth of the hollow fiber filtration market.



Developing Economies Offering Potential



Players in the hollow fiber filtration market can expect significant development prospects from China, India, and Brazil. Due to increased government and private investment, China is predicted to have a strong growth market for bioprocessing products. Businesses in China are investing more money in biologics-related projects and appointing qualified workers to work for them. Additionally, during the past few years, R&D investments have grown dramatically in areas like India and Brazil. To take advantage of the potential for growth, major businesses. As a result, the expanding biomanufacturing facilities in these nations will provide the hollow fiber filtration market with significant growth potential.



Market Restraining Factors



Breakage Of Fibers And Membrane Fouling



Fiber breaking and irreversible fouling are the two main problems with hollow fiber filtration. Conductive membranes can lessen fouling by causing Rayleigh-Bénard convection, gas evolution, electrochemical oxidation, or electrostatic repulsion of foulants. These membranes are often made using conductive polymers, particles, or a mixture of conductive particles and conventional polymers. It is safe to presume that either external residual fouling or internal protein fouling is to blame for the fouling.



Material Outlook



Based on Material, the Hollow Fiber Filtration Market is classified into Polysulfone (PS), Mixed Cellulose Ester, Polyvinylidene Difluoride (PVDF), Polyethersulfone (PES), and Others. Polysulfone (PS) membrane filters, which are developed to remove particles during conventional filtering, held a sizable market share in 2021. They are stable at alkaline pH and have poor protein and drug-binding properties. For watery applications and biological materials, PS membranes are advised. These membranes have minimal affinity and adsorption, which results in good product recoveries.



Process Outlook



Based on the Process, the Hollow Fiber Filtration industry is fragmented into Single-use Hollow Fiber Membranes and Reusable Hollow Fiber Membranes. In 2021, the market was dominated by the category of reusable hollow fiber membranes owing to a significant market share. This is explained by the fact that the segment is growing due to features like high filtering accuracy, low investment and running costs, easy maintenance, repairability, and others.



Technology Outlook



Based on technology, the market is bifurcated into Microfiltration, Ultrafiltration, and Others. The ultrafiltration segment garnered the prominent revenue share in 2021. The market is also impacted by the rising adoption of ultrapure water technologies and systems in the healthcare industry due to their cost-effectiveness. The membranes can be used in a wide range of applications, such as industrial and municipal treatment. As a result, it will boost the need for ultrafilters and contribute to the expansion of the hollow fiber filtration industry.



Application Outlook



Based on application, the hollow fiber filtering market is divided into virus or viral vector filtering, protein concentration and difiltration, cell culture harvest and clarification, raw material filtering, and others. In 2021, it was anticipated that the segment for cell culture harvest and clarity will have a sizable revenue share. Market demands for cell harvesting have increased as a result of increased research and investment in regenerative medicine & therapeutics. The expansion of the market has been aided by the rise in infectious diseases that have been reported globally.



End Users Outlook



Based on the end users, the market is classified into Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, CMOs & CROs, and Academic & Research Institutes. In the hollow fibre filtration market, the research and academic institutions sector recorded a significant revenue share in 2021. Academic institutions use a variety of procedures and associated products in their research projects. There have also been fewer attempts to figure out how to get rid of micro-plastics than there have been to identify and measure them in different food products, including salt. The development of this market is fueled by these studies.



Regional Outlook



The hollow fibre filtration Market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. In 2021, North America had a significant market share in the area. The area is anticipated to keep its lead over the anticipated time span. This growth can be attributed to the growing partnerships between established enterprises in this field and start-ups in the hollow fiber industry. Furthermore, the region’s substantial involvement in the industrial sector is a result of governmental assistance and rising R&D spending.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Repligen Corporation, Sartorius AG, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Meissner Filtration Products, Inc., Danaher Corporation, Merck KGaA, Parker Hannifin Corporation, Cole-Parmer Instrument Company, LLC (Antylia Scientific) (GTCR LLC), Sterlitech Corporation, and Synder Filtration, Inc.



