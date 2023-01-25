The Global Ground Protection Mats Market size is expected to reach $558.10 million by 2028, rising at a market growth of 4.41% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Ground Protection Mats Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Connection, By Distribution Channel, By Application, By Load Type, By Thickness, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06412045/?utm_source=GNW

The use of these mats is quite widespread across the world, and this has resulted in the emergence of many alternative names of ground protection mats. Some of the most common names are mud mats, track mats, road mats, temporary road matting, and truck mats.



The rising demand for ground protection mats is owed to a variety of factors like increasing construction projects and outdoor activities. These mates prevent the cross-contamination of workplaces and also facilitate safe passage for the mechanic, transportation, and equipment at any manufacturing plant. Since ground protection mats are used as portable roadways, these are made from high-density polymers like HDPE or wood. These mats are generally big enough that their dimensions are measured in feet or meters.



The most common raw materials used in the making of these mats are high-density polyethylene (HDPE), recyclable plastic, polypropylene, fiberglass, and others. Ground protection mats are made from these materials to give them an indestructible quality so that they can endure the weight of bulldozers, cranes, tractors, or any other heavy machinery. Additionally, these mats are suitable to be used in all climates, whether hot or cold. For example, in mats made from HDPE, the polyethylene layer acts as a waterproof surface from which dust particles, dirt, and gravel can be removed easily.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The COVID-19 pandemic forced governments worldwide to impose strict social distancing and lockdown regulations along with the cancellation of events and travel restrictions. As a result, all event and construction sites were shut down for a long time. The pandemic also led to the closure of stores, manufacturing plants, or any activity that dealt with the ground protecting mats, as these were not considered a necessity at that moment. This propagated the downfall of operations and sales associated with the mats.



Market Growth Factor



The rise in construction activities globally



The exponential rise in construction activities around the world is one of the most significant factors that propel the demand for ground protection mats. This rise is most prevalent in emerging economies. Additionally, the intense pace of technological advancements aiming to optimize workflow demands have increased the need for renovation and reconfiguration of existing setups. For example, industries willing to implement fast telecommunication channels need to lay extensive wirework on the premises. In such situations, ground protection mats are highly advantageous as they simultaneously maintain the workflow of the industry and the groundwork.



Increasing awareness about the benefits of ground protection mats



An important factor that aids in the widespread use of ground protection mats is the provision of these mats as a cost-effective solution. The reusability characteristics of these mats, along with their long life and durability, have raised the position of mats from extra expenses to a beneficial purchase. Even after a couple of years of use, most ground protection mats are found to be perfectly workable. This durability also makes these mats adaptable to any weather condition, whether wet or cold or dry.



Market Restraining Factor



Unsuitability of these mats for many places



Since ground protection mats have grown in popularity enormously over the past few years, every sector is demanding these mats for their spaces. While these mats are ideally made for outdoors, manufacturers are also making efforts to increase the mats in indoor spaces like houses and offices. Unfortunately, these heavy-duty solutions are not appropriate for such places. Offices do not use ground protection mats as both the overall weight and footfall on the premises’ surface are not enough to use one.



Connection Outlook



On the basis of connection, the ground protection mats market is bifurcated into linked and locked. The linked segment acquired the largest revenue share in the ground protection mats market in 2021. The growth of this segment is attributed to their wide availability in the market. These mats can be built in limited space and then modified as per the requirements of the area where these are supposed to be used. The connectors present in linked mats simplify the coupling of mats of various lengths and sizes.



Distribution Channel Outlook



Based on distribution channel, the ground protection mats market is fragmented into hypermarkets & supermarkets, specialty stores, retailers, online retail, and others. The hypermarkets and supermarkets segment witnessed a considerable growth rate in the ground protection mats market in 2021. Most consumers who wish to use the mats in the residential sector buy the product from hypermarkets and supermarkets. Hypermarkets and supermarkets sell ground protection mats of lower thicknesses that are ideal for making temporary floors bearing a little weight.



Application Outlook



On the basis of application, the ground protection mats market is divided into residential, commercial, industrial, corporate, and others. The industrial segment procured the highest revenue share in the ground protection mats market in 2021. The growth of the segment is attributed to the increased use of ground protection mats in the construction industry. The development of new heavy machinery and equipment that aim to improve operations and efficiency imposes substantial pressure on the ground.



Load Type Outlook



Based on load type, the ground protection mats market is categorized into extreme load, heavy load, and medium load. The medium load segment procured a considerable growth rate in the ground protection mats market in 2021. The medium-load ground protection mats are ideal for a broad range of applications like temporary roadways, depot storage areas, work pads, or pedestrian access around construction sites.



Thickness Outlook



Based on thickness, the ground protection mats market is segmented into 10mm, 15mm, 20mm, and others. The 20mm segment witnessed the maximum revenue share in the ground protection mats market in 2021. The expansion of the segment is attributable to the high use of ground protection mats of this size in industrial and commercial sectors. The 20mm size mats are used in intensive activities as they provide support and stability and can bear weights up to 200 tons.



Regional Outlook



On the basis of region, the ground protection mats market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The Europe segment garnered the maximum revenue share in the ground protection mats market in 2021. This is because a higher proportion of consumers in this region know the advantages of the ground protection mats. Additionally, the increase in activities, including construction, demolition, and renovation, along with a surge in public activities like sports events, concerts, and other recreational activities, have boosted the demand for ground protection mats.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Newpark Resources, Inc., Quality Mat Company, Signature Systems Group, LLC (Center Rock Capital Partners, LP), CGK-GROUP BVBA (Lodax), Groundtrax Systems Ltd, Greatmats.com Corporation, Grassmats USA LLC, LuxTek GmbH, ProtectaMat and NoTrax (Justrite Manufacturing Company, LLC) (Audax Management Company, LLC)



