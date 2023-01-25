The Global Fogless Mirror Market size is expected to reach $522.6 million by 2028, rising at a market growth of 5.6% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Fogless Mirror Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Type, By Distribution Channel, By Application, By Shape, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06412039/?utm_source=GNW

This makes the mirror foggy, and the formation of images becomes cloudy and unclear.



In such situations, classic or normal mirrors cannot be used if needed. Fogless mirrors present a better alternative to ordinary mirrors for such cases, as these types of mirrors provide a clear image at all times. In general, two major types of fogless mirrors are available on the market. The first type uses a hot water reservoir behind their surfaces, and in the other type, the surface of the mirror is coated with materials that give anti-fog effects.



Additionally, fogless mirrors are also known as non-misting bathroom mirrors, anti-fog mirrors, de-fog mirrors, and anti-steam mirrors. These are some of the most common names with which the product is available in all the markets in the world.



Fogging is a natural process that happens when hot water is used in an enclosed space. Fogless mirrors prevent condensation on the surface with the help of defogging methods incorporated into the mirror. These mirrors are available in numerous sizes and shapes and hence can suit the needs of most consumers.



With the surge in their demand, many manufacturers have also started introducing development and innovation in mirrors. For example, one such innovation is the inclusion of LED lights that helps in the enhancement of bathroom aesthetics. Additionally, the provision of infrared switches is being used in the mirrors that have facilitated turning on or off the mirror in cases when hands are occupied or dirty.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



As more people decide to work and learn from home during the pandemic, several IoT gadgets offer a more convenient work/study environment. In addition, consumers’ perceptions of the house changed in the post-COVID phase as a place for education, work, and recreation. As a result, families became more and more interested in products and services that raise standards of living and provide comfort and purpose to daily activities. These factors have generated a substantial market for innovative home technology and furniture, and as a result, the fogless mirror market is expected to expand.



Market Growth Factors



Rising Bathroom And Home Renovation Projects



Different concepts of smart bathrooms are becoming more popular in both the residential and commercial sectors as a result of rising bathroom renovations and home improvement projects. These renovation projects are more pronounced in western nations. In addition, the rising property and mortgage prices also increase the expenditure on remodeling or home improvement projects. Consequently, these changes drive the demand for luxury vanity products like fogless mirrors. Hence, these factors are propelling the development of the fogless mirror market.



Increasing Demand For Fogless Mirrors In Commercial Sectors



The anti-fog coatings and the intricate warming system that give the fogless mirror its characteristic properties also make the product a long-lasting, environmentally friendly anti-fog barrier remedy. This also lessens the requirement for any extra energy resources or maintenance of the mirror. As a result, these mirrors are widely used in many commercial enterprises. Fogless mirrors are in high demand at upscale hotels and eateries to improve the aesthetic value as the tourism and travel industry is recovering. Therefore, the extensive usage of these mirrors in commercial settings is helping in the expansion of the fogless mirror market.



Market Restraining Factors



High Fragility And Associated Risks Of Injury



Fogless mirrors need to be handled with extreme care because they are delicate. Though fogless mirrors are designed to be shatterproof, these can still shatter or crack easily when not handled responsibly. It is essential for the fogless mirror to be intact and whole, as the defogging properties only work when the technology is safe. Additionally, fogless mirrors with warm water reservoirs work on electricity, which poses serious threats. All these factors discourage people from buying these mirrors and hence, hamper the growth of the fogless mirror market.



Type Outlook



Based on type, the fogless mirror market is categorized into stable and portable. The stable segment garnered the highest revenue share in the fogless mirror market in 2021. The growing use of mirrors in residential and commercial settings like spas, salons, gyms, and saunas is driving the growth of the segment. In addition, the rising expenditure on bathroom vanity has also increased the demand for stable fogless mirrors, as people are continuously looking for better vanity and bathroom designs.



Application Outlook



On the basis of application, the fogless mirror market is divided into residential and commercial. The residential segment acquired the largest revenue share in the fogless mirror market in 2021. Users are increasingly buying fogless mirrors for their bathrooms as these mirrors need less maintenance and also provide a sharp and clear view. Furthermore, the non-fogging properties of the mirror allow the user to get ready in the bathroom itself without needing to look for any other standard mirror in the home.



Shape Outlook



Based on shape, the fogless mirror market is segmented into round, square, and oval. The round segment witnessed a remarkable growth rate in the fogless mirror market in 2021. Most small fogless mirrors meant for shaving purposes come in round shapes. The demand for round-shaped fogless mirrors arises equally from the residential as well as commercial sectors. For example, hotels and resorts mostly provide round fogless mirrors in their rooms as these are ideal to be used in small spaces.



Distribution Channel Outlook



On the basis of distribution channel, the fogless mirror market is bifurcated into online and offline. The online segment recorded a substantial revenue share in the fogless mirror market in 2021. The shifting consumer purchasing preference towards online channels is boosting the sale of fogless mirrors through these channels. Many factors, like the availability of international brands through their online portals, a wide range of products, accessible modes of payments, and doorstep delivery, are propelling the expansion of online channels.



Regional Outlook



On the basis of region, the fogless mirror market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The North America segment garnered the largest revenue share in the fogless mirror market in 2021. The continuing increment in restoration and expansion of commercial buildings like gymnasiums, hotels, and resorts, along with the residential sector, are the primary factors that have boosted the demand for fogless mirrors in the region.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Cumberland Companies LLC (The Shave Well Company), Electric Mirror, Inc., New Home Bath & Mirror, Inc., Toilet Tree Products, Inc., Zadro, Inc., Roper Rhodes Ltd. (Svedbergs Group AB), HiB Ltd., LAUFEN Bathrooms AG (ROCA group), FAB Glass and Mirror, and Foshan Sino Hardware Products Co., Ltd.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Type



• Stable



• Portable



By Distribution Channel



• Offline



• Online



By Application



• Residential



• Commercial



By Shape



• Square



• Round



• Oval



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Cumberland Companies LLC (The Shave Well Company)



• Electric Mirror, Inc.



• New Home Bath & Mirror, Inc.



• Toilet Tree Products, Inc.



• Zadro, Inc.



• Roper Rhodes Ltd. (Svedbergs Group AB)



• HiB Ltd.



• LAUFEN Bathrooms AG (ROCA group)



• FAB Glass and Mirror



• Foshan Sino Hardware Products Co., Ltd.



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06412039/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________