The Global Fitness Ball Market size is expected to reach $495.5 Million by 2028, rising at a market growth of 8.0% CAGR during the forecast period

The diameter of the ball lies between 35cm and 100 cm. Fitness balls are extensively used in physical therapy, workout, and fitness training.



These are highly versatile exercise equipment that can be used in gyms, homes, physical rehabilitation centers, and even in work environments. The primary usage of these balls is in developing physical strength, muscle tone, and balance. This equipment can be used with a wide range of workouts.



For example, a fitness ball can be used in a range of different physical activity disciplines, including Pilates, resistance training, and even simple gym activities like sit-ups, where leaning or sitting on the ball can boost resistance and add additional motions to the workout. Physical therapists were the ones who initially used the fitness ball for rehabilitation. From there, the versatility of the fitness ball was realized, which led to the balls’ use in core exercises.



Even if the purpose of the ball workouts is to strengthen the core, using a Swiss ball for exercise also can help relieve back discomfort. Additionally, the core muscles are considered extremely hard to train, but these muscles are easily accessed by using an exercise ball during yoga, Pilates, or simple stretching activities. Keeping the core muscles strong is crucial because they stabilize and assist all of the motions in the body.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The general public grew highly aware of the ill effects of living a sedentary lifestyle. As a result, people were motivated to start working out. Furthermore, since the lockdown measures were in place, more people started working out at home with simple equipment. Among these, the fitness ball was favored the most as it could be used in all three stages of exercise, as a pre-workout, for the main workout routine, and for the post-workout muscle relaxation. Due to the pandemic’s widespread impact on consumers’ views toward health and wellness, it is projected that this increase in growth of the fitness ball market will persist in the post-COVID-19 environment.



Market Growth Factors



Aids In The Maintenance And Upkeep Of Core And Back Muscles



A fitness ball aids in the reinforcement of muscles supporting the spinal structure. This helps in increasing the strength of the lower back and enhancing the posture. It also improves blood flow, which leads to pain relief. Since sitting on the ball needs concentration and balance. Utilizing a fitness ball, charge the stabilizer muscles present in the core and helps the user in connecting with their center of gravity. The unstable or wobbly surface of the fitness ball engages the core muscles to ensure the balance of the whole body during the exercise. This is propelling the growth of the fitness ball market.



Rising Inclination Of Consumers Toward Living A Healthy Lifestyle



The primary problems in the world are the increased prevalence of various diseases and the surge in consumer awareness of their health spurred on by the development of dangerous conditions like COVID-19. The two behavioral risk factors for strokes and cardiovascular disease that are most important are unhealthy eating and inactivity. As a result, more people prefer to work out at home or in gymnasiums and health clubs. All these elements will assist the fitness ball market’s expansion during the forecasted period.



Market Restraining Factors



Prolonged Sitting May Cause Fatigue And Discomfort



If someone sits on the fitness ball for a prolonged period, the absence of arm support, stability, and back support might lead to tiredness. When a person is too exhausted to focus on their balance or posture, prolonged ball sitting might result in injury. This is the opposite of why many people use the ball, and hence, this causes fatigue, which can result in poor posture. According to a research, those sitting on exercise balls had identical drooping and harmful posture patterns as those seated in chairs. This factor may hamper the growth of the fitness ball market in the coming years.



Size Outlook



Based on size, the fitness ball market is categorized into 45cm diameter, 55cm diameter, 65cm diameter, 75cm diameter, 85cm diameter, and 100cm diameter. The 75cm diameter segment procured a considerable growth rate in the fitness ball market in 2021. This size of balls is optimal for individuals who are taller than six foot seven inches or for those who are shorter than this but have longer legs. In addition, large balls like this are especially preferred for exercises like stretching and yoga and back problems. Most large balls are made with burst-resistant shells and deflate slowly if punctured.



Application Outlook



On the basis of application, the fitness ball market is divided into commercial and household. The residential segment recorded a significant revenue share in the fitness ball market in 2021. The increase in the number of individuals who have started working out at home as a result of the pandemic is the main factor boosting the growth of the segment. In addition, the growing availability of video exercise programs being aired on different platforms has influenced many to develop a workout routine.



Distribution Channel Outlook



Based on distribution channel, the fitness ball market is segmented into offline and online. The online segment witnessed a considerable growth rate in the fitness ball market in 2021. Due to the shutdown of gyms and the popularity of outdoor workouts, e-commerce has surpassed traditional businesses in the sale of fitness equipment like fitness balls. This has prompted more people to build home gyms. Consumers prefer purchasing from online channels due to rising internet usage and advantages like convenient access and payment alternatives. Any exercise balls sold online have a different selling price from their market pricing.



Regional Outlook



On the basis of region, the fitness ball market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The North America segment garnered the maximum revenue share in the fitness ball market in 2021. A considerable proportion of people in the region own membership in gyms or fitness clubs. The region also has a high burden of obesity, and as a result, many initiatives and programs have started that aim to raise awareness about the health threats brought in by obesity. These factors, along with the rising disposable income of people in the region, are the main factors driving the growth of the segment.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Black Mountain Products, Inc., DynaPro, Fitball Australia, Live Infinitely LLC, ProBody Pilates (Oak Mountain Products LLC), Reebok International Ltd. (Authentic Brands Group LLC), Sivan Health and Fitness, and Valor Fitness (Valor Athletics, Inc.)



