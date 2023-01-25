The Global Fire Department Software Market size is expected to reach $1.5 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 10.7% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Fire Department Software Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Enterprise Size, By Deployment, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06412036/?utm_source=GNW





Depending on the needs and population density of the area where they are headquartered, fire departments come in different sizes and configurations. For instance, larger cities need more employees, tools, and trucks than smaller communities. On the other hand, airports frequently use private fire departments to deal with emergency situations.



Nonprofit fire departments also referred to as volunteer fire departments, are frequently headquartered in outlying towns and smaller settlements. Locals frequently organize a committed group of volunteers to attend to emergency situations quickly due to their isolation from larger cities. To keep operating costs low, these nonprofit fire departments must search for free software that may connect with fundraising applications.



Small fire departments are defined as those with lower than 100 employees and a modest fleet of vehicles. These fire departments are frequently found in tiny towns or cities with sparse populations and thus need the essential functions of fire department software, including fleet, staff, and incident management.



Between 100 and 500 people work for midsize fire departments, which are frequently found in sprawling suburbs close to major cities. These fire stations frequently require both core features and optional features like scheduling and inventory management because they have more personnel than the two smaller categories.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The three primary ways that COVID-19 can affect the global economy are by directly changing supply and demand, upsetting the market and supply chain, and having an adverse economic impact on businesses and financial markets. The COVID-19 pandemic’s abrupt emergence at the beginning of 2021 prompted the installation of strict lockdown laws across various nations, which had a negative impact on the industry’s growth in 2020 and disrupted the import and export of Fire Department Software. In general, the COVID-19 pandemic had a favorable effect on the market for fire department software. Strict lockdown rules were kept in place as a consequence of the pandemic’s unexpected onset to stop the virus from spreading.



Market Growth Factors



Government Fire Safety Rules Are Very Strict



Federal custodians, tenants, owners of private-sector buildings, and regional fire service organizations all contribute to fire safety. The goals of policies and laws, which vary from region to region, are to protect property and human life. The Australian Building Codes Board (ABCB), which is one example of this, is in charge of overseeing matters pertaining to safety, amenity, health, accessibility, and sustainability in facilities. Throughout the anticipated term, this element will continue to fuel demand for fire department software.



Aids in Coordination Between the Office And The Field And Response



The communication between office personnel and field personnel can be made better with field service software. It can be challenging to guarantee an efficient communication system while supervising workers who are out in the field. This program keeps the field service cycle elements in one place and includes work orders, equipment information, returns, labor schedules/rates, contracts, and more.



Market Restraining Factors



A Lack of Software Expertise



Making ensuring that the staff has the knowledge and tools necessary to assist clients whenever and wherever they need it is the goal of fire department software. The majority of businesses are aware that they require this type of software since it enables them to provide even greater industrial services. However, many employees use these programs incorrectly. They employ whatever tools they have available rather than critically analyzing what their team wants and coming up with a solution to meet those needs.



Deployment Outlook



Based on deployment, the market is classified into Cloud Based and Web Based. In 2021, the cloud-based market had the biggest revenue share. Users of the cloud-based segment do not need to maintain or implement any software or hardware in order to use it because access to and control of the fire department software is done through a platform maintained by a third-party provider. Cloud-based fire department software frequently uses pay-as-you-go pricing structures, making it more affordable for small organizations than conventional on-premises software.



Enterprise Size Outlook



Based on enterprise size, the fire department software market is classified into Small & Medium Enterprises and Large Enterprises. The small and medium-sized business sector is expected to have the significant revenue share in 2021. Since SMEs are undergoing significant digitization and are under increasing pressure to update their operations in order to effectively respond to fire events, it is projected that they will quickly embrace fire department software solutions in the upcoming years.



Regional Outlook



Based on geography, the fire department software market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. In 2021, North America had the largest revenue share in the market, and it is anticipated that it will continue to hold that position throughout the forecast period. A significant driver of the market expansion in this area is the rising use of fire department software and tools. North America is a prospective location because it also has a high saturation of fire department software vendors. Due to growing government regulations and market competition, the region is predicted to experience tremendous growth.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Mergers and acquisition. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; ZOLL Medical Corporation (Asahi Kasei Corporation) are the forerunners in the Fire Department Software Market. Companies such as Tyler Technologies, Inc., ESO Systems, Inc. and Vector Solutions are some of the key innovators in Fire Department Software Market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include ESO Solutions, Inc., Vector Solutions (Genstar Capital), Tyler Technologies, Inc., Accela, Inc. (Berkshire Partners), ZOLL Medical Corporation (Asahi Kasei Corporation), ImageTrend, Inc., EPR Systems, Inc., StationSmarts, and Omnigo Software, LLC (Incident Response Technologies, Inc.)



Recent Strategies Deployed in Fire Department Software Market



Acquisitions and Mergers:



Mar-2022: ESO acquired Interdev Technologies, a Toronto-based company providing software solutions for Emergency Services. With the acquisition of Interdev Technologies ESO would offer a complete set of services, products and research insights which would help providers and responders to keep their surroundings safe and healthy.



Sep-2021: Vector Solutions took over Envisage Technologies, a company engaged in performance, unified training and complaint software for public safety. This acquisition would enable providing knowledge and understanding to primary responders to help them make better, smarter and safer decisions.



Jul-2021: ESO completed the acquisition of Emergency Reporting, a company engaged in offering Cloud-Based Fire/EMS Reporting and Records Management Software. This acquisition would help ESO boost data standardization throughout its product portfolio to deliver customers and the industry a deeper understanding of growing events and responses. Moreover, this would finally enhance performance and quality throughout the whole public safety and health sector.



Oct-2020: Vector Solutions acquired LiveSafe, a company providing a risk intelligence communications platform. This acquisition suits precisely Vector’s mission to deliver everyday heroes by providing intelligent software solutions that upgrade them to make better, smarter and safer decisions.



Product Launches



Nov-2021: Vector Solutions unveiled Environmental Health and Safety Incident Management System for K-12 schools. The newly launched product would benefit districts and schools by saving time and recording safety incidents, managing them and identifying patterns. This system can be utilized to trace hazards, accidents and other sorts of health-related situations.



Jul-2021: ESO released ESO Inventory, a cloud-based inventory management platform. The Product would help fire departments and EMS agencies to rapidly and easily control disposable medications and supplies.



By Enterprise Size



• Large Enterprises



• Small & Medium Enterprises



By Deployment



• Cloud Based



• Web Based



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• ESO Solutions, Inc.



• Vector Solutions (Genstar Capital)



• Tyler Technologies, Inc.



• Accela, Inc. (Berkshire Partners)



• ZOLL Medical Corporation (Asahi Kasei Corporation)



• ImageTrend, Inc.



• EPR Systems, Inc.



• StationSmarts



• Omnigo Software, LLC (Incident Response Technologies, Inc.)



