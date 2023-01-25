The Global Embedded Systems Market size is expected to reach $126.7 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 5.7% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Embedded Systems Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Application, By Component, By Hardware Type, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06412032/?utm_source=GNW

It is included in the wider electrical or mechanical system and aids in the facilitation of the specific function.



By providing real-time system limitations, it firmly controls the system’s physical operation. Field-programmable gate arrays (FPGA), gate arrays, GPU technology, application-specific integrated circuits (ASIC), and microcontrollers or digital signal processors (DSP) are used to control embedded devices. These processing systems also include components for dealing with electrical and/or mechanical interfaces.



Embedded systems’ primary characteristic is that they are task-specific. Within a bigger system, they finish a single duty. For instance, a cell phone is not an embedded system because it combines several embedded systems to execute a variety of general-purpose functions. Hardware for embedded systems is often based on microprocessors or microcontrollers.



In comparison to the typical enterprise desktop computer, an industrial microcontroller is less sophisticated and typically relies on a less complex, memory-intensive programming environment. The system is highly appropriate for a wide range of applications, including those involving electrical gadgets, home appliances, wearable technology, medical monitoring equipment, and others.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



Due to a major impact on key companies in the supply chain, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a considerable negative influence on the growth of the worldwide embedded systems market. However, one of the key factors that drove the market expansion during the COVID-19 pandemic was the increase in ADAS in EV and hybrid vehicles, as well as the rise in the number of embedded systems-related R&D initiatives globally. Contrarily, the COVID-19 pandemic primarily caused various challenges for the market, including a shortage of skilled labor and project delays or cancellations as a result of a partial or total lockdown around the world. Additionally, the development of embedded devices based on 5G is anticipated to continue to expand for a considerable amount of time.



Market Growth Factors



Power electronics are being used more frequently in the market for electric vehicles.



Embedded technology is a key factor in the restructuring of the automotive industry. The ADAS technology used in hybrid and electric cars makes use of these systems. Because of the increase in demand for electric and hybrid automobiles brought on by increased public awareness of the state of the environment, the market for embedded systems has grown. The market for embedded systems is expanding significantly as a result of this aspect.



Increased Demand For Gadgets Like Smart Electricity Meters



The predicted period will likely see an increase in demand for products like smart power meters, which will likely drive the global market. This is because the precise and required functionality of these devices is ensured by embedded systems. The smart meter tracks energy usage, uploads the information to a cloud server, and can be utilized to operate appliances remotely via a control relay. The smart meter functions as a sensing node in a mesh network using Internet of Things (IoT) technology.



Market Restraining Factors



Complexities In Designing Cutting-Edge IoT Microcontrollers



The IoT microcontroller industry is tremendously rising due to a variety of factors and an increasing number of applications. However, there are certain barriers that are hindering the demand for IoT microcontrollers. One of the major drawbacks of IoT controllers is the complications in the design and development of these devices. Design complexity in high-speed as well as power-critical applications can majorly impede the production of IoT microcontrollers. As a result, manufacturers are spending significant amounts in R&D to develop cutting-edge microcontrollers.



Application Outlook



Based on application, the market for embedded systems is classified into automotive, consumer electronics, industrial, aerospace & defense, and others. In the projection term, the industrial segment is showing a strong growth rate. Infrastructure, energy, and process control are examples of industrial uses. Smart metering systems are anticipated to have an impact on the global market for industrial applications, as well as data gathering and feedback control systems for automation.



Components Outlook



Based on components, the Embedded Systems Market is classified into Hardware and Software. The software industry is representing the market in 2021. The fundamental building components of embedded systems are software components. For device drivers, operating systems, error handling, application software, and debugging software, embedded software (also known as firmware) is produced.



Regional Outlook



Based on geography, the Embedded Systems Market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. In 2021, Asia Pacific generated the highest revenue share in the market. The Asia Pacific market is expanding as a result of factors like rising per capita income, ongoing widespread industrialization, and urbanization. Additionally, it is projected that the availability of inexpensive electronic products in APAC would contribute to a rise in the adoption of microprocessors and microcontrollers in the area.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product Launches. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Intel Corporation is the forerunner in the Embedded Systems Market. Companies such as QUALCOMM Incorporated, Texas Instruments, Inc. and Renesas Electronics Corporation are some of the key innovators in Embedded Systems Market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Intel Corporation, Renesas Electronics Corporation, Texas Instruments, Inc., NXP Semiconductors N.V., QUALCOMM Incorporated (Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.), Fujitsu Limited, Infineon Technologies AG, Analog Devices, Inc., Microchip Technology, Inc., and STMicroelectronics N.V.



Recent Strategies Deployed in Embedded Systems Market



Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements:



Sep-2022: NXP Semiconductors collaborated with Elektrobit, an automotive software company. In this collaboration, both companies would develop a software platform to assist NXP’s high-voltage battery management system reference design. Additionally, the software would aim to decrease the entry-level cost of battery management system (BMS) growth and improve the ease to use of NXP’s high-voltage BMS reference design.



Mar-2022: Qualcomm entered into a partnership with Cubic Telecom, a provider of IoT-connected software solutions. Through this partnership, both companies would offer a unique embedded software solution meaning that any vehicle shipped across any location in the world would have built-in compliance in domestic markets.



Acquisitions and Mergers:



Oct-2022: Renesas Electronics Corporation acquired Steradian Semiconductors Private Limited, a provider of 4D imaging radar solutions. With this acquisition, Steradian’s engineering and edge-radar technology would accelerate Renesas Electronics Corporation’s sensing solution portfolio in a broad collection of applications that also consist of industrial systems.



Jul-2022: Renesas Electronics Corporation completed the acquisition of Reality Analytics, Inc., a provider of embedded AI solutions. Through this acquisition, The Company would continue to address the requirement of customers seeking to implement AI solutions with the broadened global talent network of software engineers.



Feb-2022: Intel Corporation took over Tower Semiconductor, a leading manufacturer of analog semiconductor solutions. Through this acquisition, Intel Corporation would advance Intel’s IDM 2.0 strategy as tower semiconductors broaden Intel’s manufacturing ability, technology suits, and worldwide reach to meet unprecedented requirements.



May-2021: STMicroelectronics completed the acquisition of Cartesian, a software company. Under this acquisition, the company strengthens its technology and enhance its AI strategy suits to manage the entire range of embedded machine-learning demands.



Apr-2020: Infineon Technologies AG completed the acquisition of Cypress Semiconductor Corporation, an American semiconductor design and manufacturing company. This acquisition strengthened Infineon’s focus on structural growth drivers and a wide range of applications. Additionally, the acquisition would boost Infineon’s path of Profitable growth.



Product Launches and Expansions:



Nov-2022: Infineon Technologies AG unveiled the XMC7000 microcontroller, the series delivers single and dual-core options of 350-MHz 32-bit Arm® Cortex®-M7 and a 100-MHz 32-bit Arm® Cortex®-M0+, up to 8 MB of embedded flash and 1 MB of on-chip SRAM. This product series is launched for advanced industrial applications consisting of two-wheel electrical vehicles, electrical vehicle (EV) charging, industrial charging, and robotics.



Sep-2022: Renesas launched RISC-V, based ASSP, a RISC-V Embedded Processing offering with New Motor Control ASSP Solution. This launch offers an ideal mixture of rapid time-to-market, low cost, and excellent performance. The solution allows customers to benefit from prepared, turnkey solutions for motor control applications, with no cost of development.



Aug-2022: Renesas Electronics Corporation released the RZ/N2L microprocessor units (MPUs)for Industrial Ethernet communication. The product allows customers to advance industrial equipment using accurate and quick synchronized control for factory automation.



Aug-2022: Microchip Technology Inc. launched SAM9X60D1G-SOM ARM926EJ-S™ -based embedded MPU running up to 600 MHz, a microprocessors system-on-modules (SOMs) offering. The product offers customers a small-form-factor solution directly from Microchip and simplifies the logistics burden of specifically removing all of the six segments and multiple passives on the SOM.



Feb-2022: Intel unveiled the Intel Xeon D processor, the latest Intel system-on-chip (SoC) create particularly for the needs of the software-defined network and edge. The product would allow Intel’s customers and the developer community to propel innovation at scale while placing Intel for enhancing and broadening the market leadership.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Application



• Consumer Electronics



• Automotive



• Industrial



• Aerospace & Defense



• Others



By Component



• Hardware



o MPU



o MCU



o FPGA



o Memory



o Others



• Software



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Intel Corporation



• Renesas Electronics Corporation



• Texas Instruments, Inc.



• NXP Semiconductors N.V.



• QUALCOMM Incorporated (Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.)



• Fujitsu Limited



• Infineon Technologies AG



• Analog Devices, Inc.



• Microchip Technology, Inc.



• STMicroelectronics N.V.



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06412032/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________