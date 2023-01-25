Chemical Pulp Market Is Expected to Reach US$ 19.5 billion by 2033: Fact.MR Analysis

Rockville, Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the latest data provided by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global chemical pulp market is estimated to reach US$ 19.5 billion by 2033-end, expanding at a CAGR of 7.4% between 2023 and 2033.



Chemical pulp is made by a blend of chemicals and wood chips in digesters, which are huge tanks. Chemicals and heat break down lignin, which is helpful to hold cellulose fibers together without causing any significant damage to cellulose strands. Chemical pulp is generally used to blend chemical and mechanical pulps or to strengthen materials to offer a product with various qualities. The kraft procedure is the most commonly used chemical pulping technology, which is followed by the sulfite procedure. Moreover, soda pulping was considered the first successful technology for chemical pulping in history.

Chemical pulping refers to multiple methods that are used to dissolve the lignin to hold cellulose fibers together. These methods are used for the production of product mass with released fibers from wood or some other fibrous feedstocks. Different effluents from the operation have been treated in a biological wastewater treatment system. This process ensures minimal or no hazardous impacts on recipients. The majority of the organic compounds have been kept in the pulp. Further, the chemicals consumed, for instance, hydrogen peroxide and sodium dithionite in the operation generate benign by-products, such as sodium sulfate and water. Mechanical pulp is not a significant source of environmental concern.

Chemical pulp mills, especially kraft mills, have a very close inorganic chemical cycle and are energy self-sufficient. Organochlorine chemicals, including PCDD/Fs (polychlorinated dibenzo-p-dioxins and polychlorinated dibenzofurans), are manufactured in multiple quantities when chlorine is applied to bleach. Various mills have switched to many non-chlorinated bleaching chemicals to lower the levels of organochlorine emission.

Asia Pacific is projected to hold a dominating position in the global market. Growth of this regional market is attributed to increasing demand for chemical pulp from different end-use applications such as printing paper, kraft paper, and others. In addition, the rising use of paperwork in educational institutes and offices is also contributing to market growth.

However, the implementation of stringent government regulations that are related to digitalization is expected to lower opportunities for market players.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global chemical pulp market is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2023 to 2033.

The market is valued at US$ 9.5 billion in the year 2023.

Sales of chemical pulp are estimated to reach a value of US$ 19.5 billion by the end of 2033.

Demand for chemical pulp in Germany is forecasted to increase at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2033.

The market Canada is projected to progress at a CAGR of 6.2% through 2033.



“The chemical pulp market is estimated to grow at a significant speed owing to rising consumption of paper in the corporate and educational sectors,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Segmentation of Chemical Pulp Industry Research

By Type : Brown Pulp White Pulp

By Application : Writing Paper Printing Paper Industrial & Technical Paper Offset Paper Packaging Paper Paper Boards Kraft Paper Others

By Region : North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



Winning Strategy

Key players in the global chemical pulp market are incorporating various strategies such as mergers & acquisitions to generate lucrative opportunities over the coming years.

For instance,

In September 2019, a 50% share of Shell Saudi Arabia (Refining) Limited was acquired by Saudi Arabian Oil Company (Saudi Aramco) in the SASREF joint venture. This step has been taken in Jubail Industrial City, which is in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Key Companies Profiled

AkzoNobel NV

BASF SE

Solvay SA

Buckman Laboratories International Inc.

Dow Chemical Co

Kemira Oyj

ERCO Worldwide

Nalco Holding Co

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global chemical pulp market for the period of 2023 to 2033.

The study divulges essential insights into the market on the basis of type (brown pulp, white pulp) and application (writing paper, printing paper, industrial & technical paper, offset paper, packaging paper, paper boards, kraft paper, others), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

