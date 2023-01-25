The Global Digital Gift Card Market size is expected to reach $724.3 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 14.2% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Digital Gift Card Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Functional Attribute, By End User, By Application, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06412029/?utm_source=GNW

Electronic gift cards, often known as digital gift cards, are available. Instead of being built from hard cardboard or plastic, they are created online. There are two types: closed loop cards, which can only be used at a certain retailer, like Woolworths, BWS, Big W, or standalone retail shops, and open loop cards, which may be used everywhere the brand of card is accepted. For example, a Visa gift card be utilized anywhere Visa is accepted.



The receiver is given a special digital code number rather than a physical card, which they may use to make transactions or make reservations. This is sent to their email. It may also be transmitted by text message or via apps on peoples’ smartphones.



eGift cards may be used both online and offline, according to the retailer. You will often need to enter the code at Checkout if using it online. When making an in-store transaction, one must present eGift card on a digital device.



The main advantage of selling eGift cards for one’s own company is that they are made to bring in new clients. eGift cards are often bought as gifts, as the name implies. They are often acquired by a returning customer who gives you the highest possible recommendation to their friends and relatives. This indicates that you are welcoming a variety of new buyers into your market.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



Companies in the industry might develop and use near-field communication (NFC)-based gift cards on a greater scale as customers move toward contactless gift cards with scannable barcodes. Because of this, gift card solution providers would be better able to compete in the market. Additionally, during the pandemic, more individuals are making purchases using websites that provide these certificates. Digital gift cards have become more popular as a consequence of this. These factors will cause the market for digital gift cards to grow.



Market Growth Factors



Increase In Adoption Of Advanced Payment Solutions



Gift cards are compared to prepaid debit cards in this regard. These cards are becoming increasingly widely used for payments by customers because of their ease, adaptability, dependability, and security. These cards are a crucial component of online payments. Gift cards generate 2% of worldwide e-commerce and 1% of the point of sale (POS) spending, according to Worldpay’s 2018 report. This explosive growth in digital commerce, particularly on mobile devices, presents a chance for merchants and issuers to accept a rising number of new technologies which give their customers cutting-edge and seamless payment options.



More Interest In Cutting-Edge Items



One of the finest methods for businesses to generate money nowadays is via gift cards. Gift card firms may now generate more income thanks to ongoing technological advancements. Companies gain from these gift card developments because they make them more distinctive and appealing. Recent years have seen a rise in the demand for high-end items and technology developments related to payment solutions. The expansion of the digital gift card industry is driven by such extensive creative solutions that are centered on the customer experience.



Market Restraining Factors



Few Cards Are Restricted To Usage In Particular Shops



However, many cards are store-specific, which means they are only accepted at certain merchants. This is OK if the receiver makes purchases there, but less so if she doesn’t. Suppose a person buys a gift card and is unsure if the recipient, like a certain retailer, plays it safe and gets a Mastercard or Visa gift card. Since they can visit various businesses, closed-loop cards restrict the recipient’s ability to make purchases. With all these cards, one must normally make purchases through the issuer. Any minor balance remaining on the card after purchases might be lost.



Functional Attribute Outlook



Based on the functional attribute, the digital gift card market is classified into open-loop gift cards and close-loop gift cards. With the largest revenue share in 2021, the close-loop gift card category led the digital gift card market. Gift cards with a closed loop only function at a single retailer or with the brands of a single company. It is a closed-loop gift card; for instance, "Sample Restaurant" sells gift cards with their name and emblem on them that can only be used at their eatery.



End Users Outlook



Based on end users, the digital gift card market is classified into retail and corporate. The corporate category significantly increased its sales shared in the digital gift card industry in 2021. This is due to an increase in business owners’ awareness of the need to expose corrupt individuals to their representatives. Corporate gift cards have the advantage of promoting client loyalty. Earning clients’ loyalty is crucial if you want them to continue with your business over time. And you can only keep them content and happy if you can gain their allegiance.



Application Outlook



Based on application, the market is classified into Consumer goods, health & wellness, restaurants & bars, travel & tourism, media & entertainment, and others. Consumer goods held the highest revenue share in 2021 globally. Gift cards are often beneficial when used at a place of business that accepts credit cards for goods or services that the majority of consumers desire or need, such as an electronics shop that sells more expensive things that many customers wouldn’t typically purchase. Gift cards entice customers to explore your establishment who would not have otherwise done so.



Regional Outlook



Based on geography, the digital gift card market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. With the highest revenue share in 2021, the North American region dominated the digital gift card market. The most common kind of Christmas gift in the United States is a gift card, which is helping to fuel the nation’s expanding gift card industry. Additionally, in recent years, the demand for gift cards has skyrocketed for special occasions like Christmas and birthdays, which has boosted market expansion.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Apple, Inc., Fiserv, Inc., PayPal Holdings, Inc., Walmart, Inc., Amazon.com, Inc., Target Corporation (Target Brands, Inc.), Loop Commerce, Inc (Synchrony Financial), InComm Payments, and Blackhawk Network Holdings, Inc.



Strategies deployed in Digital Gift Card Market



2022-Dec: Blackhawk Network partnered with IKEA, a provider of home furnishings solutions. With the partnership, the gift card portfolio of IKEA would be combined with the portfolio of Blackhawk, with an aim to connect around 300 million consumers a day across all channels. Furthermore, this partnership would empower the purchase of gift cards in the US market.



2022-Nov: Blackhawk Network acquired National Gift Card, a North American prepaid tech and card company. With this addition, Blackhawk would now able to deliver a complete issuance program management, global retail, fulfillment as well as business-to-business allocation. Furthermore, the addition of NGC capabilities to the Blackhawk portfolio would strengthen its position in the gift card and prepaid card market.



2022-Oct: Walmart come into partnership with Netflix, a provider of subscription-based streaming entertainment services. As a part of the partnership, Netflix would launch around 2,400 Hubs with new streaming gift cards in Walmart stores. The company would be able to expand its offering with more apparel, music, seasonal items, collectibles, and games and especially in streaming gift cards.



2022-Oct: InComm Payments announced the acquisition of The Card Network (TCN), a Leading Gift Card Provider in Australia. The addition of multi-brand gift card products of TCN to the portfolio of InComm would strengthen the company’s offerings to Australian consumers and businesses. Furthermore, the capability to make customize gift card products would also be boosted.



2022-Sep: Blackhawk Network announced the partnership with H&M, a lifestyle brand. Under this partnership, a B2B gift card program would be launched via Blackhawk’s B2B gift card platform and H&M would unite other popular brands within Blackhawk’s broad network of B2B channels with an aim to make it easy for the institutions to buy H&M digital and physical gift cards.



2022-May: PayPal partnered with CashStar, an omnichannel digital gifting solution platform. Under the partnership, PayPal would integrate CashStar-powered eGift cards that can be bought with a mobile device and delivered to the receiver’s home address or email. Additionally, this would also expand the digital gift card portfolio of PayPal.



2021-Oct: Fiserv took over BentoBox, a marketing and commerce platform. The aim would be to expand Digital Storefront Capabilities. With this acquisition, the website capabilities of BentoBox would be added to the business management solutions of Fiserv, which would strengthen the omnichannel platform.



2021-Sep: PayPal launched the New PayPal App, which offers customers an All-in-one, single-destination app to get paid earlier up to two days’ time via the Direct Deposit feature delivered by one bank partner, manage bill payments, receive and send money to businesses, family, and friends, and earn rewards and manage gift cards. The app would be easy to use as well as securely managed.



2020-Apr: Blackhawk Network acquired SVM Cards, a provider of digital and physical closed- and open-loop prepaid cards. This acquisition would strengthen the prepaid and gift card portfolio of Blackhawk, with the addition of closed-loop cards that includes multiple leading fuels and other brands to its U.S. portfolio. Additionally, would also broaden the B2B gift card services.



2018-Sep: Amazon announced the launch of the Amazon Pay Gift Card for Businesses. The product provides a hassle-free gifting experience via its online presence and vast delivery web of 21k+ serviceable pin codes. Additionally, Amazon Pay Gift Cards could also be delivered through SMS/Emails or by physical cards.



