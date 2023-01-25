SWOOP Taxis Independent Taxi App Expands Service to Swindon

Bath, UK, Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The taxi service SWOOP operates an app-based system, providing on-demand private hire taxis.



Customers can download the SWOOP app for free on any mobile device for all journeys from airport transfers to regular commutes, and request a vehicle to any destination departing from Bath, Chippenham or Swindon for ad hoc travel requirements.

The firm launched last year to local acclaim and has become a popular service, particularly outside public transport operating hours or when taxi ranks are congested, providing 24/7 access to vetted local drivers.

Taxi Transport Reliability in Swindon

As with many growing towns and those within the M4 commuter belt, booking a Swindon taxi can be difficult. Demand for vehicles during peak periods and at primary collection zones, such as Swindon rail station lead to long queues, delays, and traveller frustrations.

Local private taxi services have declined, while Swindon’s population has grown 11.6% in the last ten years, exacerbated by the pandemic, where businesses moved to focus on larger neighbouring cities such as Bristol.



SWOOP is led by a management team with many years’ experience in the Taxi & Private Hire industry, expanding the service into nearby towns and cities, offering opportunities to locally registered drivers.

The taxi app offers price transparency and competitive rates, assisted by a digital booking system. Automated confirmations pinpoint pick-up and drop-off instructions, and pre-notifications of vehicle details and arrival times reduce the need for staffed office phones around-the-clock.



SWOOP Swindon Taxi App

Using the SWOOP Swindon Taxi App

SWOOP has created a responsive app compatible with all operating systems to expedite the time it takes to book a vehicle, specify a collection time or place, and review past booking history.

Once the app is downloaded, a new user is prompted to create an account, including their name and number, but no payment details are required. All payments are made directly to the driver by cash or card.

A registered customer does not need to do anything further to book their first cab ride, and there are no costs associated with using the app, whether the traveller booked regular journeys or only needs an occasional taxi.

To book a trip, users need to:

Open the app and log into their account.

Enter the required journey details, including pick-up and drop-off points, time and any other information, such as the number of passengers if a larger taxi is needed.

SWOOP is available 24/7 and dispatches the closest or the earliest available driver to the designated pick-up spot and confirms the vehicle details and anticipated arrival time upfront.

Introducing SWOOP to Swindon

SWOOP taxis aims to revolutionise private taxi travel in and around the southwest, which, until now, has been perceived as expensive and sometimes unreliable.

The SWOOP management team said: 'It has been a phenomenally busy year for SWOOP, launching initially in Bath. We were blown away by how quickly demand grew and are delighted to have expanded to cover Swindon.

Our goal was always to develop the kind of service we wanted to use, providing friendly drivers who know the journey shortcuts, providing full price transparency via the app, and offering dependable taxi hire at the touch of a button.

We view SWOOP as a hybrid between traditional taxi services and the wave of ride-hailing apps, retaining all the positives and reforming those less ideal aspects to enhance safety, reliability, price competitiveness and convenience.”



Further expansions are yet to be announced, with the expectation that the roll-out will continue, prioritising towns with a below-par taxi provision or where limited public transport services, parking restrictions or pedestrianised central areas make it difficult for commuters and visitors to access facilities.

The SWOOP app is available to download now for Iphone and Android.

