Travel Technologies Market to Hit US$ 13 Billion by 2033 | At a CAGR of 8%: Fact.MR Research

Rockville, Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global travel technologies market is anticipated to achieve a valuation of US$ 13 billion by 2033, expanding at 8% CAGR over the next ten years.



Travel technology is applicable in information and communication technology employed in the travel and hospitality sectors. Solution providers offer various software and applications to travel companies to plan and book flights and tours, facilitate seamless transactions, and for other tour-related processes. The airline industry widely uses travel technology solutions, which rely heavily on online reservation systems.

Substantial development in the travel and tourism sector and an increasing requirement for automation across industries are major factors propelling the global demand for travel technologies. Moreover, growing adoption of SaaS-based models and artificial intelligence (AI) is fueling market growth. AI provides interactive conversational systems, such as chatbots and virtual support agents, that can directly address the consumer's needs, improving their overall experience.

Technological improvements such as the use of recognition technologies, incorporation with the internet of things (IoT), and the adoption of smart devices are having a beneficial impact on market growth. Numerous facial and fingerprint recognition technologies are used in hotels and other public areas to automate payment processes, check-in, and check-out. Other factors, such as rapid urbanization, rising consumer spending power, and intensive R&D activities, are expected to bolster market growth over the coming years.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global travel technologies market is valued at US$ 6 billion in 2023.

Worldwide demand for travel technologies is estimated to evolve at a CAGR of 8% from 2023 to 2033 (forecast period).

The global market is forecasted to garner US$ 13 billion by 2033.

The global distribution system (GDS) segment is projected to evolve at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2023 to 2033.

North America captured 39% share of the global market in 2022.



“The main factors boosting global travel technologies market growth are steadily expanding travel & tourism industry, rising demand for online travel bookings, and increasing usage of advanced technologies such as AI and IoT,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Segments of Travel Technologies Industry Research

By Product :

Global Distribution System (GDS)

Airline & Hospitality IT Solutions

By Application :

Travel Industry

Tourism Industry

Hospitality Industry



By Region :

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific & China

Middle East & Africa



Regional Analysis

North America is leading the global travel technologies market and is expected to continue to do so throughout the forecast period as well. The presence of significant players with advanced technologies is massively contributing to regional market growth. Moreover, the United States is the leading market in the North American region.

Competitive Landscape

The global market is highly competitive. Key players in the travel technologies market are competing for market share. With the expansion of the travel and tourism business, competition has intensified, resulting in a slew of mergers and acquisitions. Moreover, intense competition in the worldwide market is projected to push established vendors to expand their market position through strategic partnerships. Furthermore, numerous start-ups are focusing on new developments to address long-standing issues.

Deal Engine, a Miami-based start-up, is addressing a well-known issue for airlines and their customers: post-booking flight adjustments. Historically, airlines have contracted pricey contact centers to handle many of their customers' change requests, which became onerous during the pandemic.

EaseMyTrip.com, one of India's major travel technology portals, launched a self-booking tool for corporates in November 2022. This tool uses AI technologies such as machine learning and data mining to make it more effective and resourceful. Corporates and business travellers can easily book their travels utilizing this tool since it simplifies their booking process.

MakeMyTrip (MMT) developed a new and revolutionary payment model called 'Book Without Payment' in October 2022, which allows international and domestic travellers to book a hotel without making any advance payment.

American Express Global Business Travel (GBT) and Sabre launched a multi-faceted strategic partnership in December 2021 with the goal of developing innovations that would help define the future of corporate travel distribution. Under the terms of the agreement, which went into effect in January 2022, the corporation increased its commitment to Sabre and committed to a multi-million-dollar, long-term annual investment in collaborative technology development with Sabre.

Key Companies Profiled

Amadeus IT Group, S.A

Qtech Software Pvt. Ltd

Navitaire LLC

Kaptio Travel

Lemax Ltd

mTrip

Expedia Group

TravelWorks

Dolphins Dynamics

Sabre Corporation

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global travel technologies market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023 to 2033.

The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of product (global distribution system (GDS), airline & hospitality IT solutions) and application (travel industry, tourism industry, hospitality industry), across five major regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa).

