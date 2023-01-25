Digital Printing Packaging Market will worth USD 65.4 billion by 2030 : GreyViews

Pune India, Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market has been studied for the below mentioned-segmentation and regional analysis for North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. These are the key regions where digital printing packaging market is operating and is predicted to expand soon. The manufacturers and suppliers involved in digital printing packaging market are present across various countries in the above-mentioned regions.

The report provides a detailed understanding of the market segments which have been formed by combining different prospects such as the type, end-user, and regions. Apart from this, the key driving factors, restraints, potential growth opportunities and market challenges are also discussed in the below paragraphs.

The significant players operating in the global digital printing packaging market are Reynders Label Printing, Xeikon N.V., Tailored Label Products Inc., Landa Corporation Ltd., Quad/Graphics Inc., Traco Manufacturing Inc., Creative Labels Inc., Colordruck Baiersbronn, DS Smith Plc, Thimm Group, WS Packaging Group Inc., Elanders, Mondi Plc. among others. To achieve a substantial market share in the worldwide digital printing packaging market and strengthen their position, manufacturers are pursuing expansion methods such as current developments, mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, collaborations, and partnerships, joint ventures.

Digital Printing Packaging Market growth is expected to be driven by consumers' increasing shift towards convenience and sustainability during the forecast period. With the growth of the demand for practical and easy-to-use products, the need for flexible packaging has increased. The shelf life of products and the cost-effectiveness of packaging are expected to boost the growth of the Digital Printing Packaging Market during the forecast period. With a sharp increase in interest in environmentally friendly printing and high demand for flexible packaging, the market for digitally printed packaging has grown. Thanks to recent advancements in digital printing technology, there is now a broader range of flexible packaging available. Due to the significant demand, many firms have already expanded their manufacturing capacity, accelerating market growth. As a result of the increasing demand for sustainable printing, the digital printing packaging market is anticipated to grow in the near future. Due to its capability to generate short print runs profitably, digital printing has become increasingly popular with packaging companies. With the rapid advancement of inkjet and electrophotography printing technologies, digital printing has become one of the most accessible, and affordable forms of printing available today. There are some factors which are hampering the growth of the market such as regulatory issues and fluctuating prices.

Scope of Digital Printing in Packaging Market Report:

Report Metric Information Study Period 2022-2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Market Share Unit USD Billion Segments Covered Type, End-User, and Regions. Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle-East and Africa Major Players Reynders Label Printing, Xeikon N.V., Tailored Label Products Inc., Landa Corporation Ltd., Quad/Graphics Inc., Traco Manufacturing Inc., Creative Labels Inc., Colordruck Baiersbronn, DS Smith Plc, Thimm Group, WS Packaging Group Inc., Elanders, Mondi Plc. among others

Segmentation Analysis

Corrugated is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The type segment includes flexible packaging, corrugated, folding cartons, labels and others. The corrugated segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. In terms of packaging materials, cardboard and corrugated boxes are the most common. The growth of this market is being fueled by the use of cellulose fibres, a natural resource that is renewable, and is made by joining two sheets of paper (specifically liners), and fluting (a corrugated inner medium),

Food & beverages are expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The end-user segment is pharmaceuticals & healthcare, food & beverages, household & cosmetic products and others. The food & beverages segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The growth of the consumer goods market is driven by the shorter shelf life and wide variety of products. Digital solutions in the food and beverage industry are boosted by the emphasis on product differentiation, which is one of the key factors boosting their use. As a tool to improve innovation, sustainability, and customization, digital technology is used in the food and beverage industry.

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis provides a detailed perception of the key regions and the countries. Some of the key countries analyzed for digital printing in the packaging market include the US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan, India, Brazil, Peru, UAE, South Africa, and Saudi Arabia.

The North American region witnessed a major share. In the digital printing for packaging market, there are highly lucrative opportunities, as digital printing is becoming increasingly popular in countries around the world. In the year ahead, the North American packaging industry is expected to grow substantially, which will be a major factor in generating growth for the digital printing for packaging market there.

Country Analysis

Germany

Germany's digital printing in packaging market size was valued at USD 1.61 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 6.25 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 18.5% from 2023 to 2030.

Network expansion is one of the strategies used by leading players in the digital printing for packaging sector in the country to expand their business.

China

China’s digital printing in packaging market size was valued at USD 1.13 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 4.33 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 18.3% from 2023 to 2030.

Among the top interests of the Chinese printing sector are digital platforms, end-to-end value creation chains, and data-driven business models. Digital printing has made it possible for local designers to access over 12,000 folding carton designs online, boosting packaging design's popularity.

India

India's digital printing in packaging market size was valued at USD 0.87 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 3.37 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 18.2% from 2023 to 2030.

With their developing economies and growing consumer spending on beauty products, the skincare, haircare, and makeup industries in India are booming.

Covid-19 Impact

Covid-19 had a major impact on almost all industries, such as electronics, semiconductors, manufacturing, automobile, etc. However, several companies operating in the technology sector have seen increased revenue due to significant changes in consumer preferences toward technological services. In addition, the pandemic has led to significant growth in technology across developing and developed countries.

Furthermore, the growth of this market is mainly driven owing to the rising consumer awareness about the benefits of digital printing packages, propelling the growth of the market across the countries.

