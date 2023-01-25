LOS ANGELES, Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Saint Vinson Eugene Allen Foundation will donate $50,000 to assist special needs families across the country. The program is designed to bring aid to children and families with special disabilities. Dr. Vinson Eugene Allen and his wife, Dr. Connie Yu Allen, foundation founders, named the program Hand-Up in honor of their autistic 9-year-old son. Colin Mathew Allen was featured in a news article in February 2022 for his hard work and generosity to underserved communities.

The Saint Vinson Eugene Allen Foundation has sponsored many families across the nation with free gas cards and has provided the Los Angeles homeless population with free Covid-19 testing. This year, the foundation has created a program that would provide financial relief to parents, caregivers and to those who provide 24-hour care for their child with special needs. Visit the foundation's website to learn more about the mission behind the Hand-Up program and should sign-up to be considered.

Dr. Vinson Eugene Allen States:

"I believe every child, no matter what his or her disability is, deserves the opportunity to succeed in any area he or she chooses. Our top priority is providing relief to those silent heroes that are unselfish, especially when it comes to taking care of children with disabilities."

Dr. Vinson Eugene Allen is the founder of Dusk to Dawn Urgent Care and Corona Virus Test Los Angeles facilities, located throughout Southern California. For 20 years, Dr. Vinson Eugene Allen and his wife, Dr. Connie Yu Allen, have centered their commitment to servicing Los Angeles County and the surrounding communities. The Saint Vinson Eugene Allen Foundation has been a legendary pillar in the community during tough times. Dr. Vinson Eugene Allen ran as a candidate in the 2022 race for California State Insurance Commissioner in the June primary.

