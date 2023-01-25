NVE Corporation Reports Third Quarter Results and Announces Quarterly Dividend

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NVE Corporation (Nasdaq: NVEC) announced today financial results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2022.



Total revenue for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 increased 18% to $7.40 million from $6.29 million for the prior-year quarter. The increase was due to a 22% increase in product sales, partially offset by a 46% decrease in contract research and development revenue. Net income for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 increased 22% to $4.23 million, or $0.88 per diluted share, compared to $3.47 million, or $0.72 per share, for the prior-year quarter.



For the first nine months of fiscal 2023, total revenue increased 26% to $25.5 million from $20.3 million for the first nine months of the prior year. The increase was due to a 27% increase in product sales, partially offset by a 13% decrease in contract research and development revenue. Net income increased 35% to $14.5 million, or $2.99 per diluted share, from $10.7 million, or $2.21 per share, for the first nine months of fiscal 2022.



The company also announced a quarterly cash dividend to shareholders of $1.00 per share of common stock, payable February 28, 2023 to shareholders of record as of January 30, 2023.



“We are pleased to report strong revenue and earnings growth for the quarter and nine months,” said NVE President and Chief Executive Officer Daniel A. Baker, Ph.D.



NVE is a leader in the practical commercialization of spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin rather than electron charge to acquire, store and transmit information. The company manufactures high-performance spintronic products including sensors and couplers that are used to acquire and transmit data.



Statements used in this press release that relate to future plans, events, financial results or performance are forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties including, among others, such factors as risks and uncertainties related to future sales and revenues, our dependence on critical suppliers and packaging vendors, and risks related to supply-chain disruptions, as well as the risk factors listed from time to time in our filings with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 as updated in our Quarterly Report for the Quarter ended December 31, 2022.

NVE CORPORATION

STATEMENTS OF INCOME

QUARTERS AND NINE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2022 AND 2021 (Unaudited)

Quarter Ended December 31, 2022 2021 Revenue Product sales $ 7,200,385 $ 5,916,790 Contract research and development 201,293 374,019 Total revenue 7,401,678 6,290,809 Cost of sales 1,478,372 1,385,006 Gross profit 5,923,306 4,905,803 Expenses Research and development 700,609 596,492 Selling, general, and administrative 403,449 272,159 Total expenses 1,104,058 868,651 Income from operations 4,819,248 4,037,152 Interest income 406,092 283,940 Income before taxes 5,225,340 4,321,092 Provision for income taxes 994,016 855,685 Net income $ 4,231,324 $ 3,465,407 Net income per share – basic $ 0.88 $ 0.72 Net income per share – diluted $ 0.88 $ 0.72 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 4,830,826 4,833,604 Diluted 4,832,368 4,835,770

Nine Months Ended December 31, 2022 2021 Revenue Product sales $ 24,787,885 $ 19,500,567 Contract research and development 668,024 766,866 Total revenue 25,455,909 20,267,433 Cost of sales 5,533,000 4,698,720 Gross profit 19,922,909 15,568,713 Expenses Research and development 1,972,505 2,112,630 Selling, general, and administrative 1,210,395 1,221,893 Total expenses 3,182,900 3,334,523 Income from operations 16,740,009 12,234,190 Interest income 1,040,528 868,519 Income before taxes 17,780,537 13,102,709 Provision for income taxes 3,318,723 2,411,228 Net income $ 14,461,814 $ 10,691,481 Net income per share – basic $ 2.99 $ 2.21 Net income per share – diluted $ 2.99 $ 2.21 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 4,830,826 4,833,356 Diluted 4,831,168 4,835,781



