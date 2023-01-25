NVE Corporation Reports Third Quarter Results and Announces Quarterly Dividend

| Source: NVE Corporation NVE Corporation

Eden Prairie, Minnesota, UNITED STATES

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NVE Corporation (Nasdaq: NVEC) announced today financial results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2022.

Total revenue for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 increased 18% to $7.40 million from $6.29 million for the prior-year quarter. The increase was due to a 22% increase in product sales, partially offset by a 46% decrease in contract research and development revenue. Net income for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 increased 22% to $4.23 million, or $0.88 per diluted share, compared to $3.47 million, or $0.72 per share, for the prior-year quarter.

For the first nine months of fiscal 2023, total revenue increased 26% to $25.5 million from $20.3 million for the first nine months of the prior year. The increase was due to a 27% increase in product sales, partially offset by a 13% decrease in contract research and development revenue. Net income increased 35% to $14.5 million, or $2.99 per diluted share, from $10.7 million, or $2.21 per share, for the first nine months of fiscal 2022.

The company also announced a quarterly cash dividend to shareholders of $1.00 per share of common stock, payable February 28, 2023 to shareholders of record as of January 30, 2023.

“We are pleased to report strong revenue and earnings growth for the quarter and nine months,” said NVE President and Chief Executive Officer Daniel A. Baker, Ph.D.

NVE is a leader in the practical commercialization of spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin rather than electron charge to acquire, store and transmit information. The company manufactures high-performance spintronic products including sensors and couplers that are used to acquire and transmit data.

Statements used in this press release that relate to future plans, events, financial results or performance are forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties including, among others, such factors as risks and uncertainties related to future sales and revenues, our dependence on critical suppliers and packaging vendors, and risks related to supply-chain disruptions, as well as the risk factors listed from time to time in our filings with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 as updated in our Quarterly Report for the Quarter ended December 31, 2022.

###


NVE CORPORATION
STATEMENTS OF INCOME
QUARTERS AND NINE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2022 AND 2021 (Unaudited)
 
 Quarter Ended December 31,
 2022 2021
Revenue
Product sales$7,200,385  $5,916,790 
Contract research and development 201,293   374,019 
Total revenue 7,401,678   6,290,809 
Cost of sales 1,478,372   1,385,006 
Gross profit 5,923,306   4,905,803 
Expenses       
Research and development 700,609   596,492 
Selling, general, and administrative 403,449   272,159 
Total expenses 1,104,058   868,651 
Income from operations 4,819,248   4,037,152 
Interest income 406,092   283,940 
Income before taxes 5,225,340   4,321,092 
Provision for income taxes 994,016   855,685 
Net income$4,231,324  $3,465,407 
Net income per share – basic$0.88  $0.72 
Net income per share – diluted$0.88  $0.72 
Weighted average shares outstanding       
Basic 4,830,826   4,833,604 
Diluted 4,832,368   4,835,770 
 
 
 Nine Months Ended December 31,
2022 2021
Revenue
Product sales$24,787,885  $19,500,567 
Contract research and development 668,024   766,866 
Total revenue 25,455,909   20,267,433 
Cost of sales 5,533,000   4,698,720 
Gross profit 19,922,909   15,568,713 
Expenses       
Research and development 1,972,505   2,112,630 
Selling, general, and administrative 1,210,395   1,221,893 
Total expenses 3,182,900   3,334,523 
Income from operations 16,740,009   12,234,190 
Interest income 1,040,528   868,519 
Income before taxes 17,780,537   13,102,709 
Provision for income taxes 3,318,723   2,411,228 
Net income$14,461,814  $10,691,481 
Net income per share – basic$2.99  $2.21 
Net income per share – diluted$2.99  $2.21 
Weighted average shares outstanding       
Basic 4,830,826   4,833,356 
Diluted 4,831,168   4,835,781 


NVE CORPORATION
BALANCE SHEETS
DECEMBER 31 AND MARCH 31, 2022
    
 Dec. 31, 2022 March 31, 2022
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents$2,029,714  $10,449,510 
Marketable securities, short-term 10,337,621   20,839,683 
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for uncollectible accounts of $15,000 2,097,274   4,704,829 
Inventories 6,459,227   5,088,635 
Prepaid expenses and other assets 924,161   420,520 
Total current assets 21,847,997   41,503,177 
Fixed assets       
Machinery and equipment  10,486,161   9,739,244 
Leasehold improvements 1,926,334  1,810,872 
  12,412,495   11,550,116 
Less accumulated depreciation and amortization  11,018,857  10,943,731 
Net fixed assets 1,393,638   606,385 
Deferred tax assets 862,424  483,469 
Marketable securities, long-term 41,167,242  24,314,211 
Right-of-use asset – operating lease 459,032  560,250 
Total assets$65,730,333  $67,467,492 
 
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
Current liabilities
Accounts payable$470,929  $943,535 
Accrued payroll and other 1,245,390  1,356,689 
Operating lease 161,271  156,121 
Total current liabilities 1,877,590   2,456,345 
Operating lease 397,303  446,018 
Total liabilities 2,274,893  2,902,363 
        
Shareholders’ equity       
Common stock 48,308   48,308 
Additional paid-in capital 19,310,703   19,256,485 
Accumulated other comprehensive income (1,451,362)  (318,120)
Retained earnings 45,547,791  45,578,456 
Total shareholders’ equity 63,455,440  64,565,129 
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity$65,730,333  $67,467,492 

 

        








        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                EARNINGS
                            
                            
                                DIVIDEND
                            

                



        




    

        

        
Contact Data