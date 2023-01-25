Brookline Bancorp Announces Fourth Quarter Results

BOSTON, Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRKL) (the “Company”) today announced net income of $29.7 million, or $0.39 per basic and diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $30.1 million, or $0.39 per basic and diluted share, for the third quarter of 2022, and $28.5 million, or $0.37 per basic and diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2021.



For the year ended December 31, 2022, the Company reported net income of $109.7 million, or $1.42 per basic and diluted share. This compared to $115.4 million, or $1.48 per basic and diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2021.

Paul Perrault, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented on the Company’s performance, “Brookline Bancorp had an excellent year in 2022. We again finished the year with exceptional loan growth and are well positioned as we look forward to 2023. We are pleased to welcome PCSB Bank to our family of banks and look forward to their contributions to our Company in the years to come. I would like to recognize the continued contributions of our colleagues to our Company in 2022."

BALANCE SHEET

Total assets at December 31, 2022 increased $526.8 million to $9.2 billion from $8.7 billion at September 30, 2022, and increased $619.9 million from $8.6 billion at December 31, 2021.

At December 31, 2022, total loans and leases were $7.6 billion, representing an increase of $223.1 million from September 30, 2022, and an increase of $489.9 million from December 31, 2021. The loan portfolio grew $223.1 million in the fourth quarter compared to growth of $129.4 million in the third quarter.

Total investment securities at December 31, 2022 decreased $18.9 million to $656.8 million from $675.7 million at September 30, 2022, and decreased $64.1 million from $720.9 million at December 31, 2021. Total cash and cash equivalents at December 31, 2022 increased $270.5 million to $383.0 million from $112.5 million at September 30, 2022, and increased $55.3 million from $327.7 million at December 31, 2021. As of December 31, 2022, total investment securities and total cash and cash equivalents represented 11.3 percent of total assets as compared to 9.1 percent and 12.2 percent as of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively.

Total deposits at December 31, 2022 decreased $213.5 million to $6.5 billion from $6.7 billion at September 30, 2022 and decreased $527.8 million from $7.0 billion at December 31, 2021.

Total borrowed funds at December 31, 2022 increased $673.9 million to $1.4 billion from $0.8 billion at September 30, 2022 and increased $1.0 billion from $0.4 billion at December 31, 2021.

The ratio of stockholders’ equity to total assets was 10.76 percent at December 31, 2022, as compared to 11.08 percent at September 30, 2022, and 11.57 percent at December 31, 2021. The ratio of tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) was 9.16 percent at December 31, 2022, as compared to 9.39 percent at September 30, 2022, and 9.87 percent at December 31, 2021. Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) increased $0.37 from $10.43 at September 30, 2022 to $10.80 at December 31, 2022, compared to $10.73 at December 31, 2021.

NET INTEREST INCOME

Net interest income increased $2.0 million to $80.0 million during the fourth quarter of 2022 from $78.0 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. The net interest margin increased 1 basis point to 3.81 percent for the three months ended December 31, 2022 from 3.80 percent for the three months ended September 30, 2022.

NON-INTEREST INCOME

Total non-interest income for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 increased $2.3 million to $9.1 million from $6.8 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. The increase was primarily driven by increases of $1.7 million in gain on sales of loans and leases, $0.5 million in other non-interest income, $0.3 million in gain on securities, net, $0.2 million in deposit fees, and $0.1 million in loan fees, partially offset by a decrease of $0.6 million in loan level derivative income, net.

PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $5.7 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, compared to $2.8 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. The $2.9 million increase in provision for credit losses, or 3 cents per share after tax, was due to strong growth in loans and commitments.

Total net charge-offs for the fourth quarter of 2022 were $0.3 million compared to total net recoveries of $0.2 million in the third quarter of 2022. The increase was primarily driven by an increase in net charge-offs on equipment financing loans of $0.5 million. The ratio of net loan and lease charge-offs to average loans and leases on an annualized basis increased to 2 basis points for the fourth quarter of 2022 from a negative 1 basis point for the third quarter of 2022.

The allowance for loan and lease losses represented 1.29 percent of total loans and leases at December 31, 2022, compared to 1.27 percent at September 30, 2022, and 1.38 percent at December 31, 2021.

ASSET QUALITY

The ratio of total nonperforming loans and leases to total loans and leases was 0.19 percent at December 31, 2022 as compared to 0.24 percent at September 30, 2022. Total nonaccrual loans and leases decreased $2.8 million to $14.9 million at December 31, 2022 from $17.7 million at September 30, 2022. The ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets was 0.17 percent at December 31, 2022 as compared to 0.21 percent at September 30, 2022. Total nonperforming assets decreased $3.0 million to $15.3 million at December 31, 2022 from $18.3 million at September 30, 2022.

NON-INTEREST EXPENSE

Non-interest expense for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 increased $2.2 million to $47.2 million from $45.0 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. The increase was primarily driven by increases of $1.2 million in compensation and employee benefits, $0.7 million in equipment and data processing expense, $0.5 million in professional services expense, $0.3 million in FDIC insurance expense, $0.2 million in other non-interest expense, and $0.1 million in occupancy expense, partially offset by a decrease of $0.4 million in merger and acquisition expense and a decrease of $0.3 million in advertising and marketing expense.

PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES

The effective tax rate was 17.8 percent and 21.6 percent for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022 compared to 18.7 percent for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 25.9 percent and 25.3 percent for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021.

RETURNS ON AVERAGE ASSETS AND AVERAGE EQUITY

The annualized return on average assets decreased to 1.34 percent during the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to 1.40 percent for the third quarter of 2022; and was 1.27 percent for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to 1.36 percent for the year ended December 31, 2021.

The annualized return on average tangible stockholders' equity decreased to 14.48 percent during the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to 14.72 percent for the third quarter of 2022; and was 13.35 percent for the year ended December 31, 2022 compared to 14.35 percent for the year ended December 31, 2021.

DIVIDEND DECLARED

The Company’s Board approved a dividend of $0.135 per share for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. The dividend will be paid on February 24, 2023 to stockholders of record on February 10, 2023.

PCSB ACQUISITION

On January 1, 2023, the Company completed its previously announced acquisition (the “merger”) of PCSB Financial Corporation (“PCSB”). Pursuant to the merger agreement, each share of PCSB common stock outstanding at the effective time of the merger was converted into the right to receive, at the holder’s election, either $22.00 in cash consideration or 1.3284 shares of Company common stock for each share of PCSB common stock, subject to allocation procedures to ensure that 60% of the outstanding shares of PCSB common stock was converted to Company common stock. PCSB’s bank subsidiary, PCSB Bank, now operates as a separate subsidiary of the Company and has 15 banking offices throughout the Lower Hudson Valley of New York State.

CONFERENCE CALL

The Company will conduct a conference call/webcast at 1:30 PM Eastern Time on Thursday, January 26, 2023 to discuss the results for the quarter, business highlights and outlook. A copy of the Earnings Presentation is available on the Company's website, www.brooklinebancorp.com . To listen to the call and view the Company's Earnings Presentation, please join the call via https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/914981409 . To listen to the call without access to the slides, please dial 844-200-6205 (United States) or 929-526-1599 (internationally) and ask for the Brookline Bancorp, Inc. call (Access Code 718736). A recording of the call will be available for one week following the call on the Company's website under "Investor Relations" or by dialing 866-813-9403 (United States) or 929-458-6194 (internationally) and entering the passcode: 959089.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as operating earnings, operating earnings per common share, operating return on average assets, operating return on average tangible assets, operating return on average stockholders' equity, operating return on average tangible stockholders' equity, tangible book value per common share, tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets, return on average tangible assets (annualized) and return on average tangible stockholders' equity (annualized). These non-GAAP financial measures provide information for investors to effectively analyze financial trends of ongoing business activities, and to enhance comparability with peers across the financial services sector. A detailed reconciliation table of the Company's GAAP to the non-GAAP measures is attached.

BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Selected Financial Highlights (Unaudited) At and for the Three Months Ended At and for the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 June 30,

2022 March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 (Dollars In Thousands Except per Share Data) Earnings Data: Net interest income $ 80,030 $ 78,026 $ 71,867 $ 69,848 $ 71,461 $ 299,771 $ 282,373 Provision (credit) for credit losses 5,725 2,835 227 (160 ) 751 8,627 (7,837 ) Non-interest income 9,056 6,834 6,928 5,529 10,699 28,347 26,989 Non-interest expense 47,225 44,959 44,871 42,487 42,909 179,542 162,608 Income before provision for income taxes 36,136 37,066 33,697 33,050 38,500 139,949 154,591 Net income 29,695 30,149 25,195 24,705 28,545 109,744 115,440 Performance Ratios: Net interest margin (1) 3.81 % 3.80 % 3.56 % 3.49 % 3.52 % 3.67 % 3.49 % Interest-rate spread (1) 3.35 % 3.58 % 3.41 % 3.31 % 3.42 % 3.40 % 3.32 % Return on average assets (annualized) 1.34 % 1.40 % 1.18 % 1.16 % 1.35 % 1.27 % 1.36 % Return on average tangible assets (annualized) (non-GAAP) 1.37 % 1.43 % 1.21 % 1.18 % 1.38 % 1.30 % 1.38 % Return on average stockholders' equity (annualized) 12.09 % 12.29 % 10.32 % 9.91 % 11.56 % 11.15 % 11.93 % Return on average tangible stockholders' equity (annualized) (non-GAAP) 14.48 % 14.72 % 12.39 % 11.84 % 13.84 % 13.35 % 14.35 % Efficiency ratio (2) 53.01 % 52.98 % 56.95 % 56.37 % 52.23 % 54.72 % 52.56 % Per Common Share Data: Net income — Basic $ 0.39 $ 0.39 $ 0.33 $ 0.32 $ 0.37 $ 1.42 $ 1.48 Net income — Diluted 0.39 0.39 0.33 0.32 0.37 1.42 1.48 Cash dividends declared 0.135 0.135 0.130 0.130 0.125 0.530 0.490 Book value per share (end of period) 12.91 12.54 12.63 12.65 12.82 12.91 12.82 Tangible book value per common share (end of period) (non-GAAP) 10.80 10.43 10.51 10.56 10.73 10.80 10.73 Stock price (end of period) 14.15 11.65 13.31 15.82 16.19 14.15 16.19 Balance Sheet: Total assets $ 9,222,553 $ 8,695,708 $ 8,514,230 $ 8,633,736 $ 8,602,622 $ 9,222,553 $ 8,602,622 Total loans and leases 7,644,388 7,421,304 7,291,912 7,223,130 7,154,457 7,644,388 7,154,457 Total deposits 6,522,146 6,735,605 6,894,457 7,094,378 7,049,906 6,522,146 7,049,906 Total stockholders’ equity 992,125 963,618 968,496 981,935 995,342 992,125 995,342 Asset Quality: Nonperforming assets $ 15,302 $ 18,312 $ 21,259 $ 26,506 $ 33,177 $ 15,302 $ 33,177 Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets 0.17 % 0.21 % 0.25 % 0.31 % 0.39 % 0.17 % 0.39 % Allowance for loan and lease losses $ 98,482 $ 94,169 $ 93,188 $ 95,463 $ 99,084 $ 98,482 $ 99,084 Allowance for loan and lease losses as a percentage of total loans and leases 1.29 % 1.27 % 1.28 % 1.32 % 1.38 % 1.29 % 1.38 % Net loan and lease charge-offs (recoveries) $ 310 $ (179 ) $ 1,242 $ 1,947 $ 2,124 $ 3,320 $ 5,734 Net loan and lease charge-offs as a percentage of average loans and leases (annualized) 0.02 % (0.01 )% 0.07 % 0.11 % 0.12 % 0.05 % 0.08 % Capital Ratios: Stockholders’ equity to total assets 10.76 % 11.08 % 11.38 % 11.37 % 11.57 % 10.76 % 11.57 % Tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) 9.16 % 9.39 % 9.65 % 9.67 % 9.87 % 9.16 % 9.87 % (1) Calculated on a fully tax-equivalent basis. (2) Calculated as non-interest expense as a percentage of net interest income plus non-interest income.





BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 ASSETS (In Thousands Except Share Data) Cash and due from banks $ 191,767 $ 65,638 $ 50,429 $ 89,032 $ 66,265 Short-term investments 191,192 46,873 39,900 204,239 261,472 Total cash and cash equivalents 382,959 112,511 90,329 293,271 327,737 Investment securities available-for-sale 656,766 675,692 717,818 730,562 720,866 Total investment securities 656,766 675,692 717,818 730,562 720,866 Loans and leases: Commercial real estate loans 4,404,148 4,269,512 4,225,754 4,235,325 4,103,040 Commercial loans and leases 2,016,499 1,933,645 1,860,182 1,800,383 1,887,136 Consumer loans 1,223,741 1,218,147 1,205,976 1,187,422 1,164,281 Total loans and leases 7,644,388 7,421,304 7,291,912 7,223,130 7,154,457 Allowance for loan and lease losses (98,482) (94,169) (93,188) (95,463) (99,084) Net loans and leases 7,545,906 7,327,135 7,198,724 7,127,667 7,055,373 Restricted equity securities 71,307 44,760 35,406 29,066 28,981 Premises and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation 71,391 69,912 69,557 69,365 70,359 Right-of-use asset operating leases 19,484 18,614 18,226 19,571 20,508 Deferred tax asset 52,237 56,894 50,736 46,886 38,987 Goodwill 160,427 160,427 160,427 160,427 160,427 Identified intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization 1,781 1,902 2,022 2,142 2,276 Other real estate owned and repossessed assets 408 591 507 990 718 Other assets 259,887 227,270 170,478 153,789 176,390 Total assets $ 9,222,553 $ 8,695,708 $ 8,514,230 $ 8,633,736 $ 8,602,622 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits: Demand checking accounts $ 1,802,518 $ 1,848,562 $ 1,845,365 $ 1,903,331 $ 1,888,462 NOW accounts 544,118 597,870 628,791 627,904 604,097 Savings accounts 762,271 824,789 894,926 967,183 915,804 Money market accounts 2,174,952 2,405,680 2,402,992 2,432,377 2,358,306 Certificate of deposit accounts 928,143 924,771 1,006,786 1,048,036 1,117,695 Brokered deposit accounts 310,144 133,933 115,597 115,547 165,542 Total deposits 6,522,146 6,735,605 6,894,457 7,094,378 7,049,906 Borrowed funds: Advances from the FHLBB 1,237,823 557,895 307,967 201,236 147,907 Subordinated debentures and notes 84,044 84,008 83,970 83,934 83,897 Other borrowed funds 110,785 116,865 86,263 107,727 125,517 Total borrowed funds 1,432,652 758,768 478,200 392,897 357,321 Operating lease liabilities 19,484 18,614 18,226 19,571 20,508 Mortgagors’ escrow accounts 5,607 5,785 5,771 5,780 6,296 Reserve for unfunded credits 20,602 19,555 17,511 16,305 14,794 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 229,937 193,763 131,569 122,870 158,455 Total liabilities 8,230,428 7,732,090 7,545,734 7,651,801 7,607,280 Stockholders' equity: Common stock, $0.01 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized; 85,177,172 shares issued, 85,177,172 shares issued, 85,177,172 shares issued, 85,177,172 shares issued, and 85,177,172 shares issued, respectively 852 852 852 852 852 Additional paid-in capital 736,074 735,119 738,544 737,658 736,826 Retained earnings, partially restricted 412,019 392,779 372,677 357,576 342,639 Accumulated other comprehensive income (61,947) (70,227) (44,977) (29,322) (110) Treasury stock, at cost; 7,731,445 shares, 7,730,945 shares, 7,995,888 shares, 7,037,464 shares, and 7,037,464 shares, respectively (94,873) (94,866) (98,525) (84,718) (84,718) Unallocated common stock held by the Employee Stock Ownership Plan; 0 shares, 4,833 shares, 11,442 shares, 18,051 shares, and 24,660 shares, respectively 0 (39) (75) (111) (147) Total stockholders' equity 992,125 963,618 968,496 981,935 995,342 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 9,222,553 $ 8,695,708 $ 8,514,230 $ 8,633,736 $ 8,602,622





BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 (In Thousands Except Share Data) Interest and dividend income: Loans and leases $ 98,386 $ 84,375 $ 74,287 $ 71,721 $ 73,560 Debt securities 3,497 3,337 3,249 2,996 2,972 Marketable and restricted equity securities 766 467 337 328 325 Short-term investments 754 464 156 66 88 Total interest and dividend income 103,403 88,643 78,029 75,111 76,945 Interest expense: Deposits 14,185 7,354 4,282 3,771 4,055 Borrowed funds 9,188 3,263 1,880 1,492 1,429 Total interest expense 23,373 10,617 6,162 5,263 5,484 Net interest income 80,030 78,026 71,867 69,848 71,461 Provision (credit) for credit losses 5,725 2,835 227 (160 ) 751 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 74,305 75,191 71,640 70,008 70,710 Non-interest income: Deposit fees 2,916 2,759 2,744 2,500 2,653 Loan fees 446 349 666 747 448 Loan level derivative income, net 670 1,275 1,615 686 3,981 Gain (loss) on investment securities, net 321 — — — (32 ) Gain on sales of loans and leases held-for-sale 2,612 889 291 344 1,933 Other 2,091 1,562 1,612 1,252 1,716 Total non-interest income 9,056 6,834 6,928 5,529 10,699 Non-interest expense: Compensation and employee benefits 29,525 28,306 28,772 26,884 28,598 Occupancy 4,005 3,906 3,807 4,284 3,558 Equipment and data processing 5,758 5,066 4,931 5,078 4,576 Professional services 1,546 1,069 1,219 1,226 1,151 FDIC insurance 1,001 709 739 728 617 Advertising and marketing 1,052 1,337 1,319 1,272 880 Amortization of identified intangible assets 120 120 120 134 208 Merger and acquisition expense 641 1,073 535 — — Other 3,577 3,373 3,429 2,881 3,321 Total non-interest expense 47,225 44,959 44,871 42,487 42,909 Income before provision for income taxes 36,136 37,066 33,697 33,050 38,500 Provision for income taxes 6,441 6,917 8,502 8,345 9,955 Net income $ 29,695 $ 30,149 $ 25,195 $ 24,705 $ 28,545 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.39 $ 0.39 $ 0.33 $ 0.32 $ 0.37 Diluted $ 0.39 $ 0.39 $ 0.33 $ 0.32 $ 0.37 Weighted average common shares outstanding during the period: Basic 76,841,655 76,779,038 77,091,013 77,617,227 77,610,608 Diluted 77,065,076 77,007,971 77,419,288 77,926,822 77,864,097 Dividends paid per common share $ 0.135 $ 0.130 $ 0.130 $ 0.125 $ 0.125





BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 2021 (In Thousands Except Share Data) Interest and dividend income: Loans and leases $ 328,769 $ 297,927 Debt securities 13,079 12,178 Marketable and restricted equity securities 1,898 1,172 Short-term investments 1,440 252 Total interest and dividend income 345,186 311,529 Interest expense: Deposits 29,592 20,713 Borrowed funds 15,823 8,443 Total interest expense 45,415 29,156 Net interest income 299,771 282,373 Provision (credit) for credit losses 8,627 (7,837 ) Net interest income after provision for credit losses 291,144 290,210 Non-interest income: Deposit fees 10,919 10,578 Loan fees 2,208 2,095 Loan level derivative income, net 4,246 4,680 Gain (loss) on investment securities, net 321 (38 ) Gain on sales of loans and leases held-for-sale 4,136 3,737 Other 6,517 5,937 Total non-interest income 28,347 26,989 Non-interest expense: Compensation and employee benefits 113,487 106,786 Occupancy 16,002 14,961 Equipment and data processing 20,833 18,322 Professional services 5,060 4,694 FDIC insurance 3,177 2,980 Advertising and marketing 4,980 4,167 Amortization of identified intangible assets 494 876 Merger and acquisition expense 2,249 — Other 13,260 9,822 Total non-interest expense 179,542 162,608 Income before provision for income taxes 139,949 154,591 Provision for income taxes 30,205 39,151 Net income $ 109,744 $ 115,440 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 1.42 $ 1.48 Diluted $ 1.42 $ 1.48 Weighted average common shares outstanding during the period: Basic 77,079,278 77,974,851 Diluted 77,351,834 78,243,416 Dividends paid per common share $ 0.520 $ 0.480





BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Asset Quality Analysis (Unaudited) At and for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 (Dollars in Thousands) NONPERFORMING ASSETS: Loans and leases accounted for on a nonaccrual basis: Commercial real estate mortgage $ 607 $ 3,136 $ 6,470 $ 8,313 $ 10,848 Construction 707 — — — — Total commercial real estate loans 1,314 3,136 6,470 8,313 10,848 Commercial 464 618 892 1,366 2,318 Equipment financing 9,653 10,544 10,183 11,685 15,014 Condominium association 58 64 71 77 84 Total commercial loans and leases 10,175 11,226 11,146 13,128 17,416 Residential mortgage 2,680 2,741 2,412 3,394 3,909 Home equity 723 616 721 680 285 Other consumer 2 2 3 1 1 Total consumer loans 3,405 3,359 3,136 4,075 4,195 Total nonaccrual loans and leases 14,894 17,721 20,752 25,516 32,459 Other repossessed assets 408 591 507 990 718 Total nonperforming assets $ 15,302 $ 18,312 $ 21,259 $ 26,506 $ 33,177 Loans and leases past due greater than 90 days and still accruing $ 33 $ 9,583 $ 266 $ 4 $ 1 Troubled debt restructurings on accrual 16,385 9,728 11,524 10,858 12,580 Troubled debt restructurings on nonaccrual 3,527 4,449 5,097 5,189 6,709 Total troubled debt restructurings $ 19,912 $ 14,177 $ 16,621 $ 16,047 $ 19,289 Nonperforming loans and leases as a percentage of total loans and leases 0.19 % 0.24 % 0.28 % 0.35 % 0.45 % Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets 0.17 % 0.21 % 0.25 % 0.31 % 0.39 % PROVISION AND ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN AND LEASE LOSSES: Allowance for loan and lease losses at beginning of period $ 94,169 $ 93,188 $ 95,463 $ 99,084 $ 102,515 Charge-offs (658 ) (598 ) (1,533 ) (2,344 ) (2,562 ) Recoveries 348 777 291 397 438 Net (charge-offs) recoveries (310 ) 179 (1,242 ) (1,947 ) (2,124 ) Provision (credit) for loan and lease losses excluding unfunded commitments * 4,623 802 (1,033 ) (1,674 ) (1,307 ) Allowance for loan and lease losses at end of period $ 98,482 $ 94,169 $ 93,188 $ 95,463 $ 99,084 Allowance for loan and lease losses as a percentage of total loans and leases 1.29 % 1.27 % 1.28 % 1.32 % 1.38 % NET CHARGE-OFFS (RECOVERIES): Commercial real estate loans $ (6 ) $ (6 ) $ (6 ) $ 31 $ — Commercial loans and leases 320 (179 ) 1,254 1,948 2,143 Consumer loans (4 ) 6 (6 ) (32 ) (19 ) Total net charge-offs (recoveries) $ 310 $ (179 ) $ 1,242 $ 1,947 $ 2,124 Net loan and lease charge-offs as a percentage of average loans and leases (annualized) 0.02 % (0.01 )% 0.07 % 0.11 % 0.12 % *Provision for loan and lease losses does not include provision of $1.0 million, $2.0 million, $1.2 million, $1.5 million, and $2.1 million for credit losses on unfunded commitments during the three months ended December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022, and December 31, 2021 respectively.







BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Average Yields / Costs (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Average

Balance Interest (1) Average

Yield/ Cost Average

Balance Interest (1) Average

Yield/ Cost Average

Balance Interest (1) Average

Yield/ Cost (Dollars in Thousands) Assets: Interest-earning assets: Investments: Debt securities (2) $ 665,969 $ 3,497 2.10 % $ 714,226 $ 3,337 1.87 % $ 727,734 $ 2,972 1.63 % Marketable and restricted equity securities (2) 52,093 766 5.88 % 36,525 467 5.12 % 27,019 325 4.81 % Short-term investments 60,385 754 5.00 % 66,257 464 2.80 % 224,573 88 0.16 % Total investments 778,447 5,017 2.58 % 817,008 4,268 2.09 % 979,326 3,385 1.38 % Loans and Leases: Commercial real estate loans (3) 4,341,929 53,088 4.78 % 4,239,155 44,729 4.13 % 3,996,647 35,762 3.50 % Commercial loans (3) 797,312 10,541 5.18 % 731,095 8,492 4.55 % 820,932 10,146 4.84 % Equipment financing (3) 1,200,911 20,816 6.93 % 1,157,829 19,042 6.58 % 1,092,457 18,175 6.65 % Residential mortgage loans (3) 842,860 8,051 3.82 % 826,969 7,560 3.66 % 796,326 6,785 3.41 % Other consumer loans (3) 382,196 5,940 6.15 % 379,999 4,605 4.80 % 368,087 2,751 2.96 % Total loans and leases 7,565,208 98,436 5.20 % 7,335,047 84,428 4.60 % 7,074,449 73,619 4.16 % Total interest-earning assets 8,343,655 103,453 4.96 % 8,152,055 88,696 4.35 % 8,053,775 77,004 3.82 % Non-interest-earning assets 513,976 434,365 408,456 Total assets $ 8,857,631 $ 8,586,420 $ 8,462,231 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity: Interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits: NOW accounts $ 583,499 257 0.18 % $ 607,210 579 0.38 % $ 528,335 101 0.08 % Savings accounts 787,021 1,155 0.58 % 881,988 664 0.30 % 897,821 219 0.10 % Money market accounts 2,282,217 7,711 1.34 % 2,423,920 4,038 0.66 % 2,430,496 1,615 0.26 % Certificates of deposit 922,250 2,865 1.23 % 964,112 1,803 0.74 % 1,129,645 2,072 0.73 % Brokered deposit accounts 218,188 2,197 3.99 % 117,058 270 0.92 % 116,611 48 0.16 % Total interest-bearing deposits 4,793,175 14,185 1.17 % 4,994,288 7,354 0.58 % 5,102,908 4,055 0.32 % Borrowings: Advances from the FHLBB 736,652 6,979 3.71 % 331,840 1,700 2.00 % 76,786 117 0.59 % Subordinated debentures and notes 84,025 1,332 6.34 % 83,989 1,295 6.17 % 83,878 1,241 5.92 % Other borrowed funds 148,195 877 2.35 % 89,019 268 1.20 % 112,137 71 0.25 % Total borrowings 968,872 9,188 3.71 % 504,848 3,263 2.53 % 272,801 1,429 2.05 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 5,762,047 23,373 1.61 % 5,499,136 10,617 0.77 % 5,375,709 5,484 0.40 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities: Demand checking accounts 1,843,780 1,908,459 1,892,763 Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 269,498 197,446 206,237 Total liabilities 7,875,325 7,605,041 7,474,709 Stockholders’ equity 982,306 981,379 987,522 Total liabilities and equity $ 8,857,631 $ 8,586,420 $ 8,462,231 Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) /Interest-rate spread (4) 80,080 3.35 % 78,079 3.58 % 71,520 3.42 % Less adjustment of tax-exempt income 50 53 59 Net interest income $ 80,030 $ 78,026 $ 71,461 Net interest margin (5) 3.81 % 3.80 % 3.52 % (1) Tax-exempt income on debt securities, equity securities and revenue bonds included in commercial real estate loans is included on a tax-equivalent basis. (2) Average balances include unrealized gains (losses) on investment securities. Dividend payments may not be consistent and average yield on equity securities may vary from month to month. (3) Loans on nonaccrual status are included in the average balances. (4) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on interest-earning assets and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities. (5) Net interest margin represents net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) divided by average interest-earning assets.





BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Average Yields / Costs (Unaudited) Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Average

Balance Interest (1) Average

Yield/ Cost Average

Balance Interest (1) Average

Yield/ Cost (Dollars in Thousands) Assets: Interest-earning assets: Investments: Debt securities (2) $ 706,580 $ 13,079 1.85 % $ 729,147 $ 12,178 1.67 % Marketable and restricted equity securities (2) 36,813 1,898 5.15 % 34,074 1,172 3.44 % Short-term investments 104,288 1,440 1.38 % 217,784 252 0.12 % Total investments 847,681 16,417 1.94 % 981,005 13,602 1.39 % Loans and Leases: Commercial real estate loans (3) 4,238,960 172,811 4.02 % 3,854,357 139,451 3.57 % Commercial loans (3) 744,972 34,105 4.52 % 1,020,627 47,647 4.61 % Equipment financing (3) 1,148,673 75,767 6.60 % 1,081,287 71,906 6.65 % Residential mortgage loans (3) 823,512 29,726 3.61 % 788,614 27,933 3.54 % Other consumer loans (3) 376,292 16,569 4.40 % 369,326 11,209 3.03 % Total loans and leases 7,332,409 328,978 4.49 % 7,114,211 298,146 4.19 % Total interest-earning assets 8,180,090 345,395 4.22 % 8,095,216 311,748 3.85 % Non-interest-earning assets 443,313 422,984 Total assets $ 8,623,403 $ 8,518,200 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity: Interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits: NOW accounts $ 598,267 853 0.14 % $ 502,189 493 0.10 % Savings accounts 882,881 2,228 0.25 % 793,141 950 0.12 % Money market accounts 2,387,670 15,392 0.64 % 2,288,740 6,214 0.27 % Certificates of deposit 998,580 8,210 0.82 % 1,210,451 11,758 0.97 % Brokered deposit accounts 146,038 2,909 1.99 % 338,734 1,298 0.38 % Total interest-bearing deposits 5,013,436 29,592 0.59 % 5,133,255 20,713 0.40 % Borrowings: Advances from the FHLBB 340,569 9,355 2.71 % 232,175 3,302 1.40 % Subordinated debentures and notes 83,971 5,133 6.11 % 83,821 4,967 5.93 % Other borrowed funds 118,383 1,335 1.13 % 88,818 174 0.20 % Total borrowings 542,923 15,823 2.87 % 404,814 8,443 2.06 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 5,556,359 45,415 0.82 % 5,538,069 29,156 0.53 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities: Demand checking accounts 1,879,620 1,787,959 Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 203,187 224,634 Total liabilities 7,639,166 7,550,662 Stockholders’ equity 984,237 967,538 Total liabilities and equity $ 8,623,403 $ 8,518,200 Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) /Interest-rate spread (4) 299,980 3.40 % 282,592 3.32 % Less adjustment of tax-exempt income 209 219 Net interest income $ 299,771 $ 282,373 Net interest margin (5) 3.67 % 3.49 % (1) Tax-exempt income on debt securities, equity securities and revenue bonds included in commercial real estate loans is included on a tax-equivalent basis. (2) Average balances include unrealized gains (losses) on investment securities. Dividend payments may not be consistent and average yield on equity securities may vary from month to month. (3) Loans on nonaccrual status are included in the average balances. (4) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on interest-earning assets and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities. (5) Net interest margin represents net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) divided by average interest-earning assets.





BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Non-GAAP Financial Information (Unaudited) At and for the Three Months

Ended December 31, At and for the Twelve Months

Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Reconciliation Table - Non-GAAP Financial Information (Dollars in Thousands Except Share Data) Net income $ 29,695 $ 28,545 $ 109,744 $ 115,440 Less: Security gains (losses) (after-tax) 264 (24 ) 252 (28 ) Add: Merger and acquisition expenses (after-tax) 527 — 1,763 — Operating earnings $ 29,958 $ 28,569 $ 111,255 $ 115,468 Operating earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.39 $ 0.37 $ 1.44 $ 1.48 Diluted 0.39 0.37 1.44 1.48 Weighted average common shares outstanding during the period: Basic 76,841,655 77,610,608 77,079,278 77,974,851 Diluted 77,065,076 77,864,097 77,351,834 78,243,416 Return on average assets * 1.34 % 1.35 % 1.27 % 1.36 % Less: Security gains (after-tax) * 0.01 % — % — % — % Add: Merger and acquisition expenses (after-tax) * 0.02 % — % 0.02 % — % Operating return on average assets * 1.35 % 1.35 % 1.29 % 1.36 % Return on average tangible assets * 1.37 % 1.38 % 1.30 % 1.38 % Less: Security gains (after-tax) * 0.01 % — % — % — % Add: Merger and acquisition expenses (after-tax) * 0.02 % — % 0.02 % — % Operating return on average tangible assets * 1.38 % 1.38 % 1.32 % 1.38 % Return on average stockholders' equity * 12.09 % 11.56 % 11.15 % 11.93 % Less: Security gains (losses) (after-tax) * 0.11 % (0.01 )% 0.03 % — % Add: Merger and acquisition expenses (after-tax) * 0.21 % — % 0.18 % — % Operating return on average stockholders' equity * 12.19 % 11.57 % 11.30 % 11.93 % Return on average tangible stockholders' equity * 14.48 % 13.84 % 13.35 % 14.35 % Less: Security gains (losses) (after-tax) * 0.13 % (0.01 )% 0.03 % — % Add: Merger and acquisition expenses (after-tax) * 0.26 % — % 0.21 % — % Operating return on average tangible stockholders' equity * 14.61 % 13.85 % 13.53 % 14.35 % * Ratios at and for the three months ended are annualized. BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Non-GAAP Financial Information (Unaudited) At and for the Three Months Ended At and for the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 (Dollars in Thousands) Net income, as reported $ 29,695 $ 30,149 $ 25,195 $ 24,705 $ 28,545 $ 109,744 $ 115,440 Average total assets $ 8,857,631 $ 8,586,420 $ 8,515,330 $ 8,531,043 $ 8,462,231 $ 8,623,403 $ 8,518,200 Less: Average goodwill and average identified intangible assets, net 162,266 162,387 162,507 162,632 162,804 162,447 163,122 Average tangible assets $ 8,695,365 $ 8,424,033 $ 8,352,823 $ 8,368,411 $ 8,299,427 $ 8,460,956 $ 8,355,078 Return on average tangible assets (annualized) 1.37 % 1.43 % 1.21 % 1.18 % 1.38 % 1.30 % 1.38 % Average total stockholders’ equity $ 982,306 $ 981,379 $ 976,167 $ 997,293 $ 987,522 $ 984,237 $ 967,538 Less: Average goodwill and average identified intangible assets, net 162,266 162,387 162,507 162,632 162,804 162,447 163,122 Average tangible stockholders’ equity $ 820,040 $ 818,992 $ 813,660 $ 834,661 $ 824,718 $ 821,790 $ 804,416 Return on average tangible stockholders’ equity (annualized) 14.48 % 14.72 % 12.39 % 11.84 % 13.84 % 13.35 % 14.35 % Total stockholders’ equity $ 992,125 $ 963,618 $ 968,496 $ 981,935 $ 995,342 $ 992,125 $ 995,342 Less: Goodwill 160,427 160,427 160,427 160,427 160,427 160,427 160,427 Identified intangible assets, net 1,781 1,902 2,022 2,142 2,276 1,781 2,276 Tangible stockholders' equity $ 829,917 $ 801,289 $ 806,047 $ 819,366 $ 832,639 $ 829,917 $ 832,639 Total assets $ 9,222,553 $ 8,695,708 $ 8,514,230 $ 8,633,736 $ 8,602,622 $ 9,222,553 $ 8,602,622 Less: Goodwill 160,427 160,427 160,427 160,427 160,427 160,427 160,427 Identified intangible assets, net 1,781 1,902 2,022 2,142 2,276 1,781 2,276 Tangible assets $ 9,060,345 $ 8,533,379 $ 8,351,781 $ 8,471,167 $ 8,439,919 $ 9,060,345 $ 8,439,919 Tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets 9.16 % 9.39 % 9.65 % 9.67 % 9.87 % 9.16 % 9.87 % Tangible stockholders' equity $ 829,917 $ 801,289 $ 806,047 $ 819,366 $ 832,639 $ 829,917 $ 832,639 Number of common shares issued 85,177,172 85,177,172 85,177,172 85,177,172 85,177,172 85,177,172 85,177,172 Less: Treasury shares 7,731,445 7,730,945 7,995,888 7,037,464 7,037,464 7,731,445 7,037,464 Unallocated ESOP shares 0 4,833 11,442 18,051 24,660 0 24,660 Unvested restricted shares 601,495 601,995 497,297 500,098 500,098 601,495 500,098 Number of common shares outstanding 76,844,232 76,839,399 76,672,545 77,621,559 77,614,950 76,844,232 77,614,950 Tangible book value per common share $ 10.80 $ 10.43 $ 10.51 $ 10.56 $ 10.73 $ 10.80 $ 10.73

