Gregory Buckley Elected Executive Vice President and a Portfolio Manager of Adams Natural Resources Fund

BALTIMORE, Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE: PEO) today announced that Gregory W. Buckley has been elected Executive Vice President and a Portfolio Manager of the Fund effective upon CEO Mark Stoeckle’s retirement in April.

Mr. Buckley joined Adams Natural Resources Fund in September 2013 as a senior equity analyst covering the energy and utilities sectors. He was promoted to Vice President-Research in April 2015. He is also a Vice President-Research of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc., PEO’s affiliate, since 2019. “Greg has proven his ability as a talented analyst and exhibited the insight that incoming CEO Jim Haynie and I believe will make him a valuable member of the portfolio management team,” said Mr. Stoeckle.

Mr. Buckley began covering the energy sector in 1999 and prior to joining Adams Funds worked at BNP Paribas as an Equity Analyst and Portfolio Manager. His experience also includes managing a long/short Energy fund at Citadel LLC and working as an Energy Analyst at Pioneer Investments.

Mr. Buckley holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance from Villanova University and an MBA from the Kenan-Flagler Business School at the University of North Carolina.

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. is one of the nation’s oldest and most respected closed-end funds, and is the longest-tenured closed-end fund specializing in energy and natural resources stocks.

About Adams Funds

Since 1929, Adams Funds has consistently helped generations of investors reach their investment goals. Adams Funds is comprised of two closed-end funds, Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE: ADX) and Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE: PEO).The Funds are actively managed by an experienced team with a disciplined approach and have paid dividends for more than 85 years across many market cycles. The Funds are committed to paying an annual distribution rate of 6% or more, providing reliable income to long-term investors. Shares can be purchased through our transfer agent or through a broker. For more information about Adams Funds, please visit: adamsfunds.com.