Hersha Hospitality Trust Announces Dividend Classification for 2022

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE: HT); (“Hersha” or “the Company”), owner of high quality upscale hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations, today announced the tax classification of its Priority Class A Common Share (“Common Shares”), Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Share (“Series C Preferred Shares”), Series D Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Share (“Series D Preferred Shares”) and Series E Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Share (“Series E Preferred Shares”) distributions for 2022 for Federal income tax reporting purposes. The tax information provided below should not be construed as tax advice and is not a substitute for careful tax planning and analysis. Shareholders should consult their tax advisors as to the tax treatment of the distributions.



CLASS A COMMON SHARES Record Dates Paid Dates Total Cash Distribution Per Share Taxable Ordinary Income Total Capital Gain Distribution Unrecaptured Sec. 1250 Gain Nontaxable Distribution (Return of Capital)* Section 199A Dividends Section 897 Ordinary Dividends Section 897 Capital Gain Section 1061 One-Year Capital Gain** Section 1061 Three-Year Capital Gain** 9/30/2022 10/17/2022 $ 0.050000 $ 0.001086 $ 0.048914 $ 0.021015 $ - $ 0.001086 $ 0.001086 $ 0.048914 $ - $ - 12/30/2022 1/18/2023 $ 0.550000 $ 0.011949 $ 0.538051 $ 0.231164 $ - $ 0.011949 $ 0.011949 $ 0.538051 $ - $ - TOTAL $ 0.600000 $ 0.013035 $ 0.586965 $ 0.252179 $ - $ 0.013035 $ 0.013035 $ 0.586965 $ - $ - Percent 100.00% 2.17% 97.83% 42.03% N/A 2.17% 2.17% 97.83% N/A N/A The CUSIP number for Hersha Hospitality Trust's Common Shares is 427825500. SERIES C PREFERRED SHARES Record Dates Paid Dates Total Cash Distribution Per Share Taxable Ordinary Income Total Capital Gain Distribution Unrecaptured Sec. 1250 Gain Nontaxable Distribution (Return of Capital)* Section 199A Dividends Section 897 Ordinary Dividends Section 897 Capital Gain Section 1061 One-Year Capital Gain** Section 1061 Three-Year Capital Gain** 12/31/2021 1/18/2022 $ 0.429700 $ 0.009336 $ 0.420364 $ 0.180602 $ - $ 0.009336 $ 0.009336 $ 0.420364 $ - $ - 3/31/2022 4/18/2022 $ 0.429700 $ 0.009336 $ 0.420364 $ 0.180602 $ - $ 0.009336 $ 0.009336 $ 0.420364 $ - $ - 7/1/2022 7/15/2022 $ 0.429700 $ 0.009336 $ 0.420364 $ 0.180602 $ - $ 0.009336 $ 0.009336 $ 0.420364 $ - $ - 10/1/2022 10/17/2022 $ 0.429700 $ 0.009336 $ 0.420364 $ 0.180602 $ - $ 0.009336 $ 0.009336 $ 0.420364 $ - $ - 12/30/2022 1/17/2023 $ 0.429700 $ 0.009336 $ 0.420364 $ 0.180602 $ - $ 0.009336 $ 0.009336 $ 0.420364 TOTAL $ 2.148500 $ 0.046680 $ 2.101820 $ 0.903010 $ - $ 0.046680 $ 0.046680 $ 2.101820 $ - $ - Percent 100.00% 2.17% 97.83% 42.03% N/A 2.17% 2.17% 97.83% N/A N/A The CUSIP number for Hersha Hospitality Trust's Series C Preferred Shares is 427825401 SERIES D PREFERRED SHARES Record Dates Paid Dates Total Cash Distribution Per Share Taxable Ordinary Income Total Capital Gain Distribution Unrecaptured Sec. 1250 Gain Nontaxable Distribution (Return of Capital)* Section 199A Dividends Section 897 Ordinary Dividends Section 897 Capital Gain Section 1061 One-Year Capital Gain** Section 1061 Three-Year Capital Gain** 12/31/2021 1/18/2022 $ 0.406250 $ 0.008826 $ 0.397424 $ 0.170746 $ - $ 0.008826 $ 0.008826 $ 0.397424 $ - $ - 3/31/2022 4/18/2022 $ 0.406250 $ 0.008826 $ 0.397424 $ 0.170746 $ - $ 0.008826 $ 0.008826 $ 0.397424 $ - $ - 7/1/2022 7/15/2022 $ 0.406250 $ 0.008826 $ 0.397424 $ 0.170746 $ - $ 0.008826 $ 0.008826 $ 0.397424 $ - $ - 10/1/2022 10/17/2022 $ 0.406250 $ 0.008826 $ 0.397424 $ 0.170746 $ - $ 0.008826 $ 0.008826 $ 0.397424 $ - $ - 12/30/2022 1/17/2023 $ 0.406250 $ 0.008826 $ 0.397424 $ 0.170746 $ - $ 0.008826 $ 0.008826 $ 0.397424 TOTAL $ 2.031250 $ 0.044130 $ 1.987120 $ 0.853730 $ - $ 0.044130 $ 0.044130 $ 1.987120 $ - $ - Percent 100.00% 2.17% 97.83% 42.03% N/A 2.17% 2.17% 97.83% N/A N/A The CUSIP number for Hersha Hospitality Trust's Series D Preferred Shares is 427825609 SERIES E PREFERRED SHARES Record Dates Paid Dates Total Cash Distribution Per Share Taxable Ordinary Income Total Capital Gain Distribution Unrecaptured Sec. 1250 Gain Nontaxable Distribution (Return of Capital)* Section 199A Dividends Section 897 Ordinary Dividends Section 897 Capital Gain Section 1061 One-Year Capital Gain** Section 1061 Three-Year Capital Gain** 12/31/2021 1/18/2022 $ 0.406250 $ 0.008826 $ 0.397424 $ 0.170746 $ - $ 0.008826 $ 0.008826 $ 0.397424 $ - $ - 3/31/2022 4/18/2022 $ 0.406250 $ 0.008826 $ 0.397424 $ 0.170746 $ - $ 0.008826 $ 0.008826 $ 0.397424 $ - $ - 7/1/2022 7/15/2022 $ 0.406250 $ 0.008826 $ 0.397424 $ 0.170746 $ - $ 0.008826 $ 0.008826 $ 0.397424 $ - $ - 10/1/2022 10/17/2022 $ 0.406250 $ 0.008826 $ 0.397424 $ 0.170746 $ - $ 0.008826 $ 0.008826 $ 0.397424 $ - $ - 12/30/2022 1/17/2023 $ 0.406250 $ 0.008826 $ 0.397424 $ 0.170746 $ - $ 0.008826 $ 0.008826 $ 0.397424 TOTAL $ 2.031250 $ 0.044130 $ 1.987120 $ 0.853730 $ - $ 0.044130 $ 0.044130 $ 1.987120 $ - $ - Percent 100.00% 2.17% 97.83% 42.03% N/A 2.17% 2.17% 97.83% N/A N/A The CUSIP number for Hersha Hospitality Trust's Series E Preferred Shares is 427825708 * Distributions will reduce a shareholder's adjusted tax basis in its shares. Any amount of the distribution that exceeds a shareholder's adjusted tax basis in its shares will be treated as gain from the sale or exchange of property. ** Additional Information Pursuant to Treasury Regulation §1.1061-6(c): The total Box 2a capital gain distributions are Section 1231 gains and therefore are not taken into account for purposes of section 1061 under Reg. 1.1061-4(b)(7)(i).

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates luxury and lifestyle hotels in coastal gateway and resort markets. The Company's 25 hotels totaling 3,811 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and California. The Company's common shares are traded on The New York Stock Exchange under the ticker “HT”. For more information on the Company, and the Company’s hotel portfolio, please visit the Company’s website at www.hersha.com.



Forward-Looking Statements

