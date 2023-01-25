UMH PROPERTIES, INC. ANNOUNCES TAX TREATMENT FOR 2022 DISTRIBUTIONS

FREEHOLD, NJ, Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) today announced the tax treatment of its 2022 distributions. The following tables summarize, for income tax purposes, the nature of cash distributions paid to stockholders of UMH’s common and preferred shares during the calendar year ended December 31, 2022. 

Common - CUSIP 903002103 

Shown as Dollars ($)
Payment DateDistributions Per ShareNon-Qualifying Ord. Income (1a)Total Long-Term Capital Gain (2a)Unrecaptured Sec. 1250 Gain
(2b)		Return of Capital (3)Section 199A Dividends (5)
3/15/22$0.20 $0.00$0.00$0.00$0.20$0.00
6/15/22$0.20 $0.00$0.00$0.00$0.20$0.00
9/15/22$0.20 $0.00$0.00$0.00$0.20$0.00
12/15/22$0.20 $0.00$0.00$0.00$0.20$0.00
TOTAL$0.80 $0.00$0.00$0.00$0.80$0.00

 

Shown as a Percentage (%)
Payment DateDistributions Per ShareNon-Qualifying Ord. Income (1a)Total Long-Term Capital Gain (2a)Unrecaptured Sec. 1250 Gain
(2b)		Return of Capital (3)Section 199A Dividends (5)
3/15/22$0.20 0%0%0%100%0%
6/15/22$0.20 0%0%0%100%0%
9/15/22$0.20 0%0%0%100%0%
12/15/22$0.20 0%0%0%100%0%
TOTAL$0.80 0%0%0%100%0%


6.75% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred - CUSIP 903002400 

Shown as Dollars ($)
Payment DateDistributions Per ShareNon-Qualifying Ord. Income (1a)Total Long-Term Capital Gain (2a)Unrecaptured Sec. 1250 Gain
(2b)		Return of Capital (3)Section 199A Dividends (5)
3/15/22$0.421875$0.165476$0.00$0.00$0.256399$0.165476
6/15/22$0.421875$0.165476$0.00$0.00$0.256399$0.165476
9/15/22$0.257800$0.101119$0.00$0.00$0.156681$0.101119
12/15/22 - - - - - -
TOTAL$1.101550$ 0.432071$0.00$0.00$0.669479$ 0.432071

 

Shown as a Percentage (%)
Payment DateDistributions Per ShareNon-Qualifying Ord. Income (1a)Total Long-Term Capital Gain (2a)Unrecaptured Sec. 1250 Gain
(2b)		Return of Capital (3)Section 199A Dividends (5)
3/15/22$0.42187539.223963%0%0%60.776037%39.223963%
6/15/22$0.42187539.223963%0%0%60.776037%39.223963%
9/15/22$0.25780039.223963%0%0%60.776037%39.223963%
12/15/22 -- - - - - 
TOTAL$1.10155039.223963%0%0%60.776037%39.223963%


6.375% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Preferred - CUSIP 903002509 

Shown as Dollars ($)
Payment DateDistributions Per ShareNon-Qualifying Ord. Income (1a)Total Long-Term Capital Gain (2a)Unrecaptured Sec. 1250 Gain
(2b)		Return of Capital (3)Section 199A Dividends (5)
3/15/22$0.398438 $0.156283$0.00$0.00$0.242155$0.156283
6/15/22$0.398438 $0.156283$0.00$0.00$0.242155$0.156283
9/15/22$0.398438 $0.156283$0.00$0.00$0.242155$0.156283
12/15/22$0.398438$0.156283$0.00$0.00$0.242155$0.156283
TOTAL$1.593752$ 0.625132$0.00$0.00$0.968620$0.625132

 

Shown as a Percentage (%)
Payment DateDistributions Per ShareNon-Qualifying Ord. Income (1a)Total Long-Term Capital Gain (2a)Unrecaptured Sec. 1250 Gain

(2b)		Return of Capital (3)Section 199A Dividends (5)
3/15/22$0.398438 39.223963%0%0%60.776037%39.223963%
6/15/22$0.398438 39.223963%0%0%60.776037%39.223963%
9/15/22$0.398438 39.223963%0%0%60.776037%39.223963%
12/15/22$0.39843839.223963%0%0%60.776037%39.223963%
TOTAL$1.59375239.223963%0%0%60.776037%39.223963%

NOTE: Section 199A Dividends (Box 5) is a subset of, and is included in, the Total Non-Qualifying Ordinary Income reported in Box 1a. 

DIVIDEND REINVESTMENT PLAN DISCOUNTS

Common - CUSIP 903002103

DISCOUNT DATEFAIR MARKET VALUE ($) DISCOUNT PRICE ($) DISCOUNT ON D/R ($)
1/18/202224.530 23.625 0.905
2/15/202223.005 22.125 0.880
3/15/202224.290 23.375 0.915
4/18/202223.915 22.875 1.040
5/16/202219.445 18.500 0.945
6/15/202217.230 16.750 0.480
7/15/202219.100 18.250 0.850
8/15/202219.675 18.750 0.925
9/15/202218.150 17.500 0.650
10/17/202216.420 15.625 0.795
11/15/202217.485 16.875 0.610
12/15/202216.850 16.375 0.475

Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their tax advisors as to the specific tax treatment of the distributions they received from the Company. 

UMH Properties, Inc., which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,700 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia. UMH also has an ownership interest in and operates two communities in Florida, containing 363 sites, through its joint venture with Nuveen Real Estate. 

Contact: Nelli Madden

732-577-9997 

#####


