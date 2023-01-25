RAADR Anti-Bullying App Launches Successfully on Google Play Store With Apple Store Coming Soon

PHOENIX, Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RAADR, Inc. (OTC PINK: RDAR), a technology and software development company that provides cutting edge solutions to detect and combat cyber-bullying and cyber-harassment throughout the internet on social media platforms, announced today that it has successfully launched its Raadr™ application in the Google Play Store and it can now be downloaded for FREE here . https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.raadr

Samed Nisar, Project Manager, stated, “We are pleased to announce that after a lot of hard work and determination on behalf of the entire RAADR development team, we have completed stage one of the RAADR application development and are ready to launch. The latest Android version of the RAADR app is already available as early access on the Google Play Store for internal beta testers. On January 24th, the final version of the app is now live to the public.

For the Apple iOS version of the RAADR app, we are submitting it to the App Store for final approval. We anticipate this process to be complete by the end of January and for the app to be available to the public in IOS.

While these final details are being completed we excitedly look forward to the RAADR app launch. It begins on January 24th, with the Android / Google Play Store public release and finishes with the Apple iOS App Store publication by or before the end of this month.”

Jacob DiMartino, CEO of RAADR, stated, “This is a huge day for the company and its investors, shareholders, supporters and believers! We are laser focused on getting our app in the hands of as many parents using Android devices as possible! We are looking forward to getting the IOS approval very soon as well.”

Cyberbullying or cyberharassment is a form of bullying or harassment using electronic means. Cyberbullying and cyberharassment are also known as online bullying. It has become increasingly common, especially among teenagers, as the digital sphere has expanded, and technology has advanced. Cyberbullying is bullying that takes place over digital devices like cell phones, computers, and tablets. Cyberbullying can occur through SMS, Text, and apps, or online in social media, forums, or gaming where people can view, participate in, or share content. Cyberbullying includes sending, posting, or sharing negative, harmful, false, or mean content about someone else. It can include sharing personal or private information about someone else causing embarrassment or humiliation. Some cyberbullying crosses the line into unlawful or criminal behavior.

73% of school students say they feel they’ve been bullied in their lifetime. 44% say they think they’ve been bullied in the last 30 days. Overall, 36.5% of people feel they’ve been cyberbullied in their lifetime. Of these, 17.4% report it has happened in the last 30 days. 60% of teens say they have experienced some form of cyberbullying. 70% of teens report that someone has spread rumors about them online. 87% of young people have witnessed an instance of cyberbullying online. 95% of teens actively use the internet, and 85% regularly use social media. It’s not only school kids that experience cyberbullying. Adults are often the perpetrators of or the victims of a cyberbully, but it tends to be called harassment and sometimes even stalking when adults are involved. Read more at: Cyberbullying Stats .

RAADR (OTC “RDAR”) publishes software that protects children who use social media and the internet. Known as the internet anti-bullying company, RAADR’s products allow children, parents, school districts and law enforcement to monitor bullying and other threatening behavior across social media and the metaverse in real time. RAADR Parental 2.0, which is a parental monitoring and student reporting social media application, allows parents to protect children by using real time monitoring across all major social media platforms and the metaverse to report cyberbullying, suicidal thoughts and threatening behavior. Armed with many features including keyword tracking, real-time alerts, and site filtering, RAADR’S platform can determine in real time whether children or young adults are the victim or could be the victim of campus violence, cyber bullying, stalkers, bullies and other threatening behavior. According to a recent study conducted by www.security.org , over 21% percent of the kids studied between the ages of 10 and 18 have been cyberbullied. The RAADR app is available for download in the App Store.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by terminology such as “believes,” “expects,” “potential,” “plans,” “suggests,” “may,” “should,” “could,” “intends,” or similar expressions. Many forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results implied by such statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to continue to enhance our products and systems to address industry changes, our ability to expand our customer base and retain existing customers, our ability to effectively compete in our market segment, the lack of public information on our company, our ability to raise sufficient capital to fund our business, operations, our ability to continue as a going concern, and a limited public market for our common stock, among other risks. Many factors are difficult to predict accurately and are generally beyond the company’s control. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

