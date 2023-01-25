Global Semiconductor IP Market Size To Grow USD 9.8 Billion by 2030 | CAGR of 6.9% | Revenue, Price, Demand, Sale Analysis & Facts

New York, United States , Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Semiconductor IP Market Size to grow from USD 5.2 billion in 2021 to USD 9.8 billion by 2030, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.9% during the forecast period. The increasing adoption of semiconductor and electronics equipment by different industries like automotive, aerospace, engineering, construction, energy and power, and heavy machinery is the key driving factor.





Global Economy: Recession Risk Rising Analysis and Russia-Ukraine Conflict War Impact we have added in the final premium report.

The global semiconductor IP market is estimated to rise significantly during the projected time period owing to the advancement in multicore technology in the consumer electronics sector. The consumer electronics industry offers immense growth opportunities for the semiconductor industry and the semiconductor IP market players. The increasing demand for connected devices and modern Security Operations Center (SOC) design integrated with alteration and constantly rising chip design cost and disbursement have been fuelling the growth of the semiconductor IP market. Electronic devices that can transmit data with one another and other systems over the internet are known as connected devices through the internet or various ways such as WiFi, NFC, Bluetooth, and mobile networks. The Internet of Things (IoT) is generally referred to as connected devices. An increase in demand for semiconductor IP in consumer electronics, IT & telecommunication, defense, medical technology, and automotive industries is expected to propel the growth of the market.

The processor IP segment is dominating the market with the largest market share of 33% over the forecast period.

On the basis of the design IP segment, the global semiconductor IP market is segmented into interface IP, processor IP, memory IP, and Others. Among these, processor IP is witnessing a huge market growth over the forecasted period. The processor IP segment is dominating the market with the largest market share of 33% over the forecast period. Multicore technologies enable the integration of more than one processor embedded in a single physical package. In addition, an increase in processor IP in desktops, mobile PCs, smartphones, and servers reduces power consumption and optimizes hardware performance implementing the critical factors for the market growth of processor IPs in consumer electronics products.

The processor IP segment is dominating the market with the largest market share of 33% over the forecast period. On the basis of the design IP segment, the global semiconductor IP market is segmented into interface IP, processor IP, memory IP, and Others. Among these, processor IP is witnessing a huge market growth over the forecasted period. Multicore technologies enable the integration of more than one processor embedded in a single physical package. In addition, an increase in processor IP in desktops, mobile PCs, smartphones, and servers reduces power consumption and optimizes hardware performance implementing the critical factors for the market growth of processor IPs in consumer electronics products.





Hard Core IP type segment to generate the highest revenue over the predicted timeframe.

On the basis of core type IP segment, the global semiconductor IP market is segmented into hard core and soft core. Among these, hard core is supposed to have the largest share due to increasing demands for processors in consumer electronics products laptops, computers, and others for quicker transfer of data at any given time. The hard-Core Type IP segment is also predicted to generate the highest revenue over the predicted timeframe.

Royalty IP is witnessing significant growth over the forecast period.

On the basis of the source IP segment, the global semiconductor IP market is segmented into licensing IP and royalty IP. The royalty IP segment is attributed to hold the largest market share in 2021 is predicted to rise at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Royalty IP is witnessing significant growth over the forecast period. The licensing segment is expected to have steep growth in terms of revenue in the source segment, owing to the increasing adoption of licensed IP products and solutions during the forecasted time frame.





The Consumer Electronics segment is anticipated to generate the highest revenue over the forecast period.

Based on the industry segment, the global semiconductor IP market is segmented into consumer electronics, automotive, industrial, IT & Telecommunication, defense, and others. The consumer electronics segment is anticipated to generate the highest revenue over the forecast period. One of the most well-liked ASIC applications is cryptocurrency mining. Cryptocurrency mining requires more power and fast hardware. A general-purpose Processor is unable to perform at such high speeds and with such large computing capacity. ASIC bitcoin miners are made from a single unit of hardware, comprising chips, motherboards, and power supply. As a result, this major application is boosting semiconductor IP market expansion and is expected to maintain its dominance in the near future.

Asia Pacific region is expected to dominate with the largest market by 2030

Asia Pacific regions is dominating the market with the largest market share of 45% and is predicted to grow with the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period. Owing to the latest product launches and technological developments in semiconductor IP products by manufacturers. The need for small devices with high functionality and performance enhancements is expected to increase in the Asia Pacific area due to the growing significance of linked cars, vehicle connectivity, and electronic mobility in the automotive industry.

The North American semiconductor IP market is driven by falling manufacturing and design costs and the rapid expansion of the electronics industry in the region. The increasing use of various technologically advanced devices and the advancement of new technologies are increasing the market demand for US semiconductor IP.





Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market.

