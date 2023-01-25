Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter 2022 Results

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.

Wilmington, North Carolina, UNITED STATES

WILMINGTON, N.C., Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE: LOB) (“Live Oak” or “the Company”) today reported fourth quarter of 2022 net income of $1.8 million, or $0.04 per diluted share. Net income for the year ended December 31, 2022, totaled $176.2 million, or $3.92 per diluted share.

“Live Oak closed 2022 with a strong quarter as our teams once again produced more than $1 billion in loan originations, ending a banner year that also reflected continued deposit growth and $96 million in organic capital growth,” said Live Oak Chairman and CEO James S. (Chip) Mahan III. “The strength and determination of the small business owners we serve is profound, and we believe our strong balance sheet and approach to lending, deposits, servicing and technology continues to set us apart as we advance our mission to serve the entrepreneurs who support our country’s economy.”

 
Year Over Year Highlights
 
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)   Increase (Decrease) 
  2022   2021  Dollars Percent 
Total revenue(1)$565,493  $456,985  $108,508  24%
Total noninterest expense 314,226   230,987   83,239  36 
Income before taxes 210,324   210,788   (464)  
Effective tax rate 16.2%  20.8%  n/a  n/a 
Net income$176,208  $166,995  $9,213  6%
Diluted earnings per share 3.92   3.71   0.21  6 
Loan and lease production:          
Loans and leases originated$4,007,621  $4,480,725  $(473,104) (11)%
% Fully funded 58.8%  64.5%  n/a  n/a 
Total loans and leases:$7,898,788  $6,637,781  $1,261,007  19%
Total loans and leases, excluding PPP loans: 7,885,895   6,375,903   1,509,992  24 
Total assets: 9,855,498   8,213,393   1,642,105  20 
Total deposits: 8,884,928   7,112,044   1,772,884  25 

(1)   Total revenue consists of net interest income and total noninterest income.

 
Fourth Quarter 2022 Key Measures
 
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)   Increase (Decrease)  
 4Q 2022 3Q 2022 Dollars Percent 4Q 2021
Total revenue(1)$104,973  $141,610  $(36,637) (26)% $111,394 
Total noninterest expense 84,585   83,048   1,537  2   59,698 
Income before taxes 717   44,393   (43,676) (98)  47,778 
Effective tax rate(149.9)%  3.4%  n/a  n/a   36.9%
Net income$1,792  $42,868  $(41,076) (96)% $30,147 
Diluted earnings per share 0.04   0.96   (0.92) (96) $0.66 
Loan and lease production:         
Loans and leases originated$1,177,688  $1,005,235  $172,453  17% $1,083,623 
% Fully funded 58.1%  54.0%  n/a  n/a   54.1%

(1)   Total revenue consists of net interest income and total noninterest income.

Loans and Leases

At December 31, 2022, the total loan and lease portfolio was $7.90 billion, 6.9% above its level at September 30, 2022 and 19.0% above its level at December 31, 2021. This growth was the product of strong origination volumes. Compared to the third quarter of 2022, loans and leases held for investment increased $490.8 million, or 7.2%, to $7.34 billion while loans held for sale increased $17.0 million, or 3.2%, to $554.6 million. Average loans and leases were $7.64 billion during the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $7.21 billion during the third quarter of 2022. Excluding Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans, the total loan and lease portfolio increased by $1.51 billion, or 23.7%, compared to December 31, 2021, and $518.7 million, or 7.0%, compared to September 30, 2022.

The total loan and lease portfolio of $7.90 billion includes $12.9 million of PPP loans, net of deferred fees and costs, at December 31, 2022. The total loan and lease portfolio at December 31, 2022, and September 30, 2022 was comprised of 57.7% and 56.6% of unguaranteed loans and leases, respectively.

Loan and lease originations totaled $1.18 billion during the fourth quarter of 2022, an increase of $172.5 million, or 17.2%, from the third quarter of 2022.

Deposits

Total deposits increased to $8.88 billion at December 31, 2022, an increase of $480.0 million compared to September 30, 2022, and an increase of $1.77 billion compared to December 31, 2021. The increase in total deposits from the prior periods provides support for the growth in the loan and lease portfolio.

Average total interest-bearing deposits for the fourth quarter of 2022 increased $269.0 million, or 3.3%, to $8.36 billion, compared to $8.09 billion for the third quarter of 2022. The ratio of average total loans and leases to average interest-bearing deposits was 91.4% for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to 89.1% for the third quarter of 2022.

Borrowings

Borrowings totaled $83.2 million at December 31, 2022, compared to $35.6 million and $318.3 million at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively. During the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company increased borrowings by $47.6 million primarily related to providing short term support for growth in the loan and lease portfolio. The decrease in borrowings as compared to December 31, 2021 is primarily related to the repayment of the Federal Reserve’s Paycheck Protection Liquidity Facility earlier in 2022.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2022 increased to $85.9 million compared to $83.9 million for the third quarter of 2022 and $77.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2021.

The net interest margin for the fourth and third quarters of 2022 was 3.76% and 3.84%, respectively, a decrease of eight basis points quarter over quarter. This decrease was due to interest rate increases where deposits are repricing more rapidly than the Company’s loan portfolio. During the fourth quarter of 2022, the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased by 85 basis points while the average yield on interest-earning assets increased by 67 basis points.

The increase in net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to the fourth quarter of 2021 was driven by growth in the total loan and lease portfolio. Partially mitigating this increase was a decrease in the net interest margin arising from an increase in interest-bearing liabilities combined with average cost of funds outpacing the average yield on interest-earning assets.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2022 decreased to $19.1 million compared to $57.7 million for the third quarter of 2022 and $33.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. The primary drivers behind decreased noninterest income are outlined below.

The largest driver of the decrease in noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2022 as compared to the third quarter of 2022 arose from a decrease in equity method investment income of $31.0 million. This quarter over quarter decrease of $31.0 million was principally due to the $28.4 million gain arising in the third quarter of 2022 associated with Jack Henry & Associates, Inc’s acquisition of the Company’s ownership in Payrailz, LLC (“Payrailz”). The $4.8 million decrease in equity method investment income for the fourth quarter of 2022 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2021 was principally related to higher levels of pro-rata losses of equity method investees in 2022.

The loan servicing asset revaluation resulted in a loss of $5.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to a loss of $1.3 million for the third quarter of 2022 and $4.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. Higher levels of losses in the loan servicing asset revaluation compared to the prior quarters was largely the result of weaker economic conditions related to the rapidly rising interest rate environment.

Net gains on sales of loans was $7.4 million, a $1.9 million decrease compared to the third quarter of 2022 and a $12.9 million decrease compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. During the second quarter of 2022, the Company began significantly decreasing loan sale volumes due to unusually weak market conditions depressing market premiums. The decrease in net gains on sales of loans compared to the third quarter of 2022 and fourth quarter of 2021 was largely the result of lower volume of loan sales combined with overall weaker market conditions compared to those experienced in the prior periods. The average guaranteed loan sale premium was 105%, 108% and 110% for the fourth quarter of 2022, third quarter of 2022 and fourth quarter of 2021, respectively. The volume of guaranteed loans sold was $144.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $148.1 million sold in the third quarter of 2022 and $199.0 million sold in the fourth quarter of 2021.

The net gain on loans accounted for under the fair value option totaled $571 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2022, a $3.8 million decrease compared to the $4.4 million net gain for the third quarter of 2022. This reduced gain in valuation of loans accounted for under the fair value option was largely the result of the above referenced negative market pricing trends combined with continued amortization of the portfolio of loans accounted for under the fair value option.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2022 totaled $84.6 million compared to $83.0 million for the third quarter of 2022 and $59.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. The primary drivers in the noninterest expense changes are outlined below.

Salaries and employee benefits for the fourth quarter of 2022 decreased $919 thousand compared to the third quarter of 2022 and increased $10.1 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. Driving the quarter over quarter decrease was an additional bonus accrual of $3.0 million that was included in the third quarter of 2022 related to the earlier discussed Payrailz gain. The increase over the fourth quarter of 2021 was principally the result of continued investment in human resources to support strategic and growth initiatives.

Advertising and marketing expense increased $1.3 million compared to the third quarter of 2022 and $2.0 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2021 as a continued investment in the Company’s lending and deposit market growth.

Technology expenses increased $1.1 million compared to the third quarter of 2022 and $2.4 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. The increase for both periods was primarily related to enhanced investments in the Company’s technology resources.

The Company incurred impairment charges related to new renewable energy tax credit investment transactions of $8.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $7.7 million in the third quarter of 2022. Investments of this type generate a return primarily through the realization of income tax credits and other benefits; accordingly, impairment of the investment amount is recognized in conjunction with the realization of related tax benefits. These investments generated federal investment tax credits in the fourth and third quarters of 2022 of $10.3 million and $6.1 million, respectively, which are reflected in the Company’s 2022 effective tax rate. Investments of this nature are part of the Company’s ongoing initiative to promote renewable energy sources.

Asset Quality

During the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company recognized net charge-offs for loans carried at historical cost of $1.4 million compared to $1.7 million in the third quarter of 2022 and $15 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2021. Net charge-offs as a percentage of average held for investment loans and leases carried at historical cost, annualized, for the quarters ended December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022 and December 30, 2021, was 0.09%, 0.12% and 0.00%, respectively. Net charge-offs as a percentage of total average held for investment loans and leases carried at historical cost for the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, were 0.14% and 0.09%, respectively.

Unguaranteed nonperforming (nonaccrual) loans and leases, excluding $6.7 million and $2.7 million accounted for under the fair value option at December 31, 2022, and September 30, 2022, respectively, increased to $18.8 million, or 0.27% of loans and leases held for investment which are carried at historical cost, at December 31, 2022, compared to $14.3 million, or 0.23%, at September 30, 2022.

Provision for Loan and Lease Credit Losses

The provision for loan and lease credit losses for the fourth quarter of 2022 totaled $19.7 million compared to $14.2 million for the third quarter of 2022 and $3.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. The higher provision expense in the fourth quarter of 2022 was primarily the result of continued growth of the loan and lease portfolio combined with charge-off experience impacts and specific reserve growth related to a small number of relationships.

The allowance for credit losses on loans and leases totaled $96.6 million at December 31, 2022, compared to $78.3 million at September 30, 2022. The allowance for credit losses on loans and leases as a percentage of total loans and leases held for investment carried at historical cost was 1.41% and 1.23% at December 31, 2022, and September 30, 2022, respectively.

Income Tax

Income tax benefit and related effective tax rate was $1.1 million and (149.9)% for the fourth quarter of 2022. In comparison, income tax expense and related effective tax rates for the third quarter of 2022 and fourth quarter of 2021 were $1.5 million and 3.4%, and $17.6 million and 36.9%, respectively. The lower level of income tax expense for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to the third quarter of 2022 was primarily the result of decreased pretax income combined with a research credit recognized during the quarter related to the Company’s ongoing investment in developing its technology-based platform. The lower level of income tax expense for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to the fourth quarter of 2021 was primarily the result of a lower level of pretax income combined with higher levels of investment tax credits related to renewable energy investment transactions and additional impacts discussed above related to research credits.

Conference Call

Live Oak will host a conference call to discuss the company’s financial results and business outlook tomorrow, January 26, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. ET. To listen to the call via a live audio webcast, visit http://investor.liveoakbank.com/. To participate via telephone, please register in advance at https://register.vevent.com/register/BI38276e2e147f4289a0d59072d04a6f09. Upon registration, participants will receive a confirmation email detailing how to join the conference call, including the dial-in number and unique passcode and that can be used to access the call. After the conference call, a replay will be available until February 2, 2023, at the same audio webcast link.

Important Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are based on other than historical data or that express the Company’s plans or expectations regarding future events or determinations are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements based on historical data are not intended and should not be understood to indicate the Company’s expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations or forecasts of future events or determinations. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or determinations, nor should they be relied upon as representing management’s views as of any subsequent date. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those presented, either expressed or implied, in this press release. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements include changes in Small Business Administration (“SBA”) rules, regulations or loan products, including the Section 7(a) program, changes in SBA standard operating procedures or changes in Live Oak Banking Company's status as an SBA Preferred Lender; changes in rules, regulations or procedures for other government loan programs, including those of the United States Department of Agriculture; the potential impacts of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic on trade (including supply chains and export levels), travel, employee productivity and other economic activities that may have a destabilizing and negative effect on financial markets, economic activity and customer behavior; a reduction in or the termination of the Company's ability to use the technology-based platform that is critical to the success of its business model, including a failure in or a breach of operational or security systems; competition from other lenders; the Company's ability to attract and retain key personnel; market and economic conditions and the associated impact on the Company; operational, liquidity and credit risks associated with the Company's business; the impact of heightened regulatory scrutiny of financial products and services and the Company's ability to comply with regulatory requirements and expectations; a deterioration of the credit rating for U.S. long-term sovereign debt, actions that the U.S. government may take to avoid exceeding the debt ceiling, and uncertainties surrounding the debt ceiling and the federal budget; adverse results, including related fees and expenses, from pending or future lawsuits, government investigations or private actions; and the other factors discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and available at the SEC’s Internet site (http://www.sec.gov). Except as required by law, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update any factors or to publicly announce the result of revisions to any of the forward-looking statements included herein to reflect future events or developments.

About Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE: LOB) is a financial holding company and the parent company of Live Oak Bank. Live Oak Bancshares and its subsidiaries partner with businesses that share a groundbreaking focus on service and technology to redefine banking. To learn more, visit www.liveoakbank.com.

Contacts:

William C. (BJ) Losch, III | CFO & Chief Banking Officer | Investor Relations | 910.765.9966
Claire Parker | SVP Corporate Communications | Media Relations | 910.597.1592

 
 
Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.
Quarterly Statements of Income (unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
 
 Three Months Ended 4Q 2022 Changes vs.
 4Q 2022 3Q 2022 2Q 2022 1Q 2022 4Q 2021 3Q 2022 4Q 2021
Interest income          % %
Loans and fees on loans$127,310  $107,880  $94,157  $89,198  $88,577  18.0  43.7 
Investment securities, taxable 6,716   5,506   4,046   3,399   3,455  22.0  94.4 
Other interest earning assets 2,584   2,448   1,044   185   171  5.6  1411.1 
Total interest income 136,610   115,834   99,247   92,782   92,203  17.9  48.2 
Interest expense             
Deposits 50,357   31,553   18,777   14,348   13,817  59.6  264.5 
Borrowings 351   395   536   655   748  (11.1) (53.1)
Total interest expense 50,708   31,948   19,313   15,003   14,565  58.7  248.1 
Net interest income 85,902   83,886   79,934   77,779   77,638  2.4  10.6 
Provision for loan and lease credit losses 19,671   14,169   5,267   1,836   3,918  38.8  402.1 
Net interest income after provision for loan and lease credit losses 66,231   69,717   74,667   75,943   73,720  (5.0) (10.2)
Noninterest income             
Loan servicing revenue 6,296   6,230   6,477   6,356   6,289  1.1  0.1 
Loan servicing asset revaluation (5,016)  (1,324)  (8,668)  (1,569)  (4,160) (278.9) (20.6)
Net gains on sales of loans 7,362   9,275   5,630   20,977   20,257  (20.6) (63.7)
Net gain (loss) on loans accounted for under the fair value option 571   4,420   (4,461)  516   (66) (87.1) 965.2 
Equity method investments income (loss) (1,818)  29,136   119,056   (2,124)  2,969  (106.2) (161.2)
Equity security investments gains (losses), net 868   876   1,655   (44)  218  (0.9) 298.2 
Lease income 2,555   2,516   2,510   2,503   2,521  1.6  1.3 
Management fee income 3,200   2,844   2,558   1,488   1,482  12.5  115.9 
Other noninterest income 5,053   3,751   3,772   4,565   4,246  34.7  19.0 
Total noninterest income 19,071   57,724   128,529   32,668   33,756  (67.0) (43.5)
Noninterest expense             
Salaries and employee benefits 42,560   43,479   46,276   38,507   32,464  (2.1) 31.1 
Travel expense 1,872   2,372   2,358   1,897   1,782  (21.1) 5.1 
Professional services expense 2,453   2,505   3,988   2,791   3,724  (2.1) (34.1)
Advertising and marketing expense 3,892   2,621   2,301   1,729   1,844  48.5  111.1 
Occupancy expense 3,469   2,519   2,773   2,327   2,045  37.7  69.6 
Technology expense 8,849   7,770   5,762   6,053   6,489  13.9  36.4 
Equipment expense 3,759   3,761   3,784   3,816   3,741  (0.1) 0.5 
Other loan origination and maintenance expense 3,657   3,376   3,022   3,113   3,406  8.3  7.4 
Renewable energy tax credit investment impairment 8,446   7,721   50        9.4  100.0 
FDIC insurance 2,923   2,697   2,164   1,972   1,931  8.4  51.4 
Contributions and donations 33   191   5,515   723   328  (82.7) (89.9)
Other expense 2,672   4,036   2,886   2,786   1,944  (33.8) 37.4 
Total noninterest expense 84,585   83,048   80,879   65,714   59,698  1.9  41.7 
Income before taxes 717   44,393   122,317   42,897   47,778  (98.4) (98.5)
Income tax (benefit) expense (1,075)  1,525   25,278   8,388   17,631  (170.5) (106.1)
Net income$1,792  $42,868  $97,039  $34,509  $30,147  (95.8) (94.1)
Earnings per share             
Basic$0.04  $0.97  $2.22  $0.79  $0.69  (95.9) (94.2)
Diluted$0.04  $0.96  $2.16  $0.76  $0.66  (95.8) (93.9)
Weighted average shares outstanding             
Basic 44,005,220   43,914,920   43,824,707   43,701,943   43,492,172     
Diluted 44,794,941   44,797,109   44,803,278   45,227,536   45,474,530     


 
Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.
Quarterly Balance Sheets (unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
 
 As of the quarter ended 4Q 2022 Change vs.
 4Q 2022 3Q 2022 2Q 2022 1Q 2022 4Q 2021 3Q 2022 4Q 2021
Assets          % %
Cash and due from banks$280,239  $335,046  $580,493  $477,778  $187,203  (16.4) 49.7 
Federal funds sold 136,397   68,324   51,694   29,993   16,547  99.6  724.3 
Certificates of deposit with other banks 4,000   4,250   4,250   4,250   4,750  (5.9) (15.8)
Investment securities available-for-sale 1,014,719   1,005,372   927,968   844,577   906,052  0.9  12.0 
Loans held for sale (1) 554,610   537,649   1,199,734   1,028,635   1,116,519  3.2  (50.3)
Loans and leases held for investment (2) 7,344,178   6,853,382   5,860,209   5,738,241   5,521,262  7.2  33.0 
Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases (96,566)  (78,291)  (65,863)  (63,058)  (63,584) 23.3  51.9 
Net loans and leases 7,247,612   6,775,091   5,794,346   5,675,183   5,457,678  7.0  32.8 
Premises and equipment, net 263,290   260,285   257,926   254,865   240,196  1.2  9.6 
Foreclosed assets    1,178   191   198   620  (100.0) (100.0)
Servicing assets 26,323   29,081   28,661   36,286   33,574  (9.5) (21.6)
Other assets 328,308   298,374   275,634   268,201   250,254  10.0  31.2 
Total assets$9,855,498  $9,314,650  $9,120,897  $8,619,966  $8,213,393  5.8  20.0 
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity             
Liabilities             
Deposits:             
Noninterest-bearing$194,100  $170,336  $119,371  $86,342  $89,279  14.0  117.4 
Interest-bearing 8,690,828   8,234,573   8,036,373   7,550,821   7,022,765  5.5  23.8 
Total deposits 8,884,928   8,404,909   8,155,744   7,637,163   7,112,044  5.7  24.9 
Borrowings 83,203   35,616   86,209   196,911   318,289  133.6  (73.9)
Other liabilities 76,334   71,957   87,282   72,565   67,927  6.1  12.4 
Total liabilities 9,044,465   8,512,482   8,329,235   7,906,639   7,498,260  6.2  20.6 
Shareholders’ equity             
Preferred stock, no par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized, none issued or outstanding                  
Class A common stock (voting) 330,854   325,632   320,924   315,607   310,970  1.6  6.4 
Class B common stock (non-voting)             1,324    (100.0)
Retained earnings 572,497   571,778   530,021   434,226   400,893  0.1  42.8 
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (92,318)  (95,242)  (59,283)  (36,506)  1,946  3.1  (4,844.0)
Total shareholders’ equity 811,033   802,168   791,662   713,327   715,133  1.1  13.4 
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity$9,855,498  $9,314,650  $9,120,897  $8,619,966  $8,213,393  5.8  20.0 

(1)   Includes $23.5 million, $25.1 million, and $25.3 million measured at fair value for the quarters ended June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022, and December 31, 2021, respectively.

(2)   Includes $494.5 million, $512.2 million, $530.6 million, $600.6 million, and $645.2 million measured at fair value for the quarters ended December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022, and December 31, 2021, respectively.

 
 
Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.
Statements of Income (unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
 
 Twelve Months Ended
 December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021
Interest income   
Loans and fees on loans$418,545  $347,738 
Investment securities, taxable 19,667   12,533 
Other interest earning assets 6,261   942 
Total interest income 444,473   361,213 
Interest expense   
Deposits 115,035   59,740 
Borrowings 1,937   4,688 
Total interest expense 116,972   64,428 
Net interest income 327,501   296,785 
Provision for loan and lease credit losses 40,943   15,210 
Net interest income after provision for loan and lease credit losses 286,558   281,575 
Noninterest income   
Loan servicing revenue 25,359   25,219 
Loan servicing asset revaluation (16,577)  (11,726)
Net gains on sales of loans 43,244   67,280 
Net gain on loans accounted for under the fair value option 1,046   4,257 
Equity method investments income (loss) 144,250   (1,716)
Equity security investments gains (losses), net 3,355   44,752 
Lease income 10,084   10,263 
Management fee income 10,090   6,378 
Other noninterest income 17,141   15,493 
Total noninterest income 237,992   160,200 
Noninterest expense   
Salaries and employee benefits 170,822   124,932 
Travel expense 8,499   5,809 
Professional services expense 11,737   15,135 
Advertising and marketing expense 10,543   5,002 
Occupancy expense 11,088   8,423 
Technology expense 28,434   22,648 
Equipment expense 15,120   14,869 
Other loan origination and maintenance expense 13,168   13,529 
Renewable energy tax credit investment impairment 16,217   3,187 
FDIC insurance 9,756   7,070 
Contributions and donations 6,462   2,331 
Other expense 12,380   8,052 
Total noninterest expense 314,226   230,987 
Income before taxes 210,324   210,788 
Income tax expense 34,116   43,793 
Net income$176,208  $166,995 
Earnings per share   
Basic$4.02  $3.87 
Diluted$3.92  $3.71 
Weighted average shares outstanding   
Basic 43,862,291   43,169,935 
Diluted 44,906,310   45,071,304 
    


 
Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.
Quarterly Selected Financial Data
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
 
 As of and for the three months ended
 4Q 2022 3Q 2022 2Q 2022 1Q 2022 4Q 2021
Income Statement Data         
Net income$1,792  $42,868  $97,039  $34,509  $30,147 
Per Common Share         
Net income, diluted$0.04  $0.96  $2.16  $0.76  $0.66 
Dividends declared 0.03   0.03   0.03   0.03   0.03 
Book value 18.41   18.24   18.05   16.29   16.39 
Tangible book value (1) 18.32   18.15   17.97   16.20   16.31 
Performance Ratios         
Return on average assets (annualized) 0.08%  1.86%  4.40%  1.65%  1.47%
Return on average equity (annualized) 0.88   20.79   46.14   18.94   16.80 
Net interest margin 3.76   3.84   3.89   4.02   4.02 
Efficiency ratio (1) 80.58   58.65   38.80   59.50   53.59 
Noninterest income to total revenue 18.17   40.76   61.66   29.58   30.30 
Selected Loan Metrics         
Loans and leases originated$1,177,688  $1,005,235  $959,635  $865,063  $1,083,623 
Outstanding balance of sold loans serviced 3,481,885   3,345,907   3,329,616   3,381,883   3,298,828 
Asset Quality Ratios         
Allowance for credit losses to loans and leases held for investment (3) 1.41%  1.23%  1.24%  1.23%  1.30%
Net charge-offs (3)$1,396  $1,741  $2,462  $2,362  $15 
Net charge-offs to average loans and leases held for investment (2) (3) 0.09%  0.12%  0.19%  0.19%  %
          
Nonperforming loans and leases at historical cost (3)         
Unguaranteed$18,784  $14,334  $11,974  $19,475  $15,987 
Guaranteed 54,608   45,730   33,794   32,828   26,546 
Total 73,392   60,064   45,768   52,303   42,533 
Unguaranteed nonperforming historical cost loans and leases, to loans and leases held for investment (3) 0.27%  0.23%  0.22%  0.38%  0.33%
          
Nonperforming loans at fair value (4)         
Unguaranteed$6,678  $2,736  $3,615  $4,451  $4,791 
Guaranteed 38,212   25,169   27,895   30,850   33,471 
Total 44,890   27,905   31,510   35,301   38,262 
Unguaranteed nonperforming fair value loans to loans held for investment (4) 1.35%  0.53%  0.68%  0.74%  0.74%
Capital Ratios         
Common equity tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets) 12.46%  13.16%  13.14%  12.10%  12.38%
Tier 1 leverage capital (to average assets) 9.26   9.49   9.44   8.87   8.87 
          

Notes to Quarterly Selected Financial Data
(1)   See accompanying GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation.
(2)   Quarterly net charge-offs as a percentage of quarterly average loans and leases held for investment, annualized.
(3)   Loans and leases at historical cost only (excludes loans measured at fair value).
(4)   Loans accounted for under the fair value option only (excludes loans and leases carried at historical cost).

 
 
Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.
Quarterly Average Balances and Net Interest Margin
(Dollars in thousands)
 
 Three Months Ended
December 31, 2022		 Three Months Ended
September 30, 2022
 Average
Balance		 Interest Average
Yield/Rate		 Average
Balance		 Interest Average
Yield/Rate
Interest-earning assets:           
Interest-earning balances in other banks$138,819  $1,063 3.04% $225,959  $1,375 2.41%
Federal funds sold 160,944   1,521 3.75   187,014   1,073 2.28 
Investment securities 1,128,105   6,716 2.36   1,040,076   5,506 2.10 
Loans held for sale 573,280   11,635 8.05   1,000,912   16,156 6.40 
Loans and leases held for investment(1) 7,066,106   115,675 6.49   6,208,447   91,724 5.86 
Total interest-earning assets 9,067,254   136,610 5.98   8,662,408   115,834 5.31 
Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases (77,977)      (65,511)    
Noninterest-earning assets 476,204       598,220     
Total assets$9,465,481      $9,195,117     
Interest-bearing liabilities:           
Savings$4,096,034  $28,587 2.77% $4,009,928  $16,775 1.66%
Money market accounts 117,843   121 0.41   100,074   72 0.29 
Certificates of deposit 4,143,894   21,649 2.07   3,978,793   14,706 1.47 
Total deposits 8,357,771   50,357 2.39   8,088,795   31,553 1.55 
Borrowings 36,264   351 3.84   63,207   395 2.48 
Total interest-bearing liabilities 8,394,035   50,708 2.40   8,152,002   31,948 1.55 
Noninterest-bearing deposits 182,727       133,676     
Noninterest-bearing liabilities 69,814       84,597     
Shareholders' equity 818,905       824,842     
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$9,465,481      $9,195,117     
Net interest income and interest rate spread  $85,902 3.58%   $83,886 3.76%
Net interest margin    3.76      3.84 
Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities    108.02%     106.26%

(1)   Average loan and lease balances include non-accruing loans and leases.

 
 
Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation
(Dollars in thousands)
 As of and for the three months ended
 4Q 2022 3Q 2022 2Q 2022 1Q 2022 4Q 2021
Total shareholders’ equity$811,033  $802,168  $791,662  $713,327  $715,133 
Less:         
Goodwill 1,797   1,797   1,797   1,797   1,797 
Other intangible assets 1,873   1,912   1,950   1,988   2,026 
Tangible shareholders’ equity (a)$807,363  $798,459  $787,915  $709,542  $711,310 
Shares outstanding (c) 44,061,244   43,981,350   43,854,011   43,787,660   43,619,070 
Total assets$9,855,498  $9,314,650  $9,120,897  $8,619,966  $8,213,393 
Less:         
Goodwill 1,797   1,797   1,797   1,797   1,797 
Other intangible assets 1,873   1,912   1,950   1,988   2,026 
Tangible assets (b)$9,851,828  $9,310,941  $9,117,150  $8,616,181  $8,209,570 
Tangible shareholders’ equity to tangible assets (a/b) 8.20%  8.58%  8.64%  8.23%  8.66%
Tangible book value per share (a/c)$18.32  $18.15  $17.97  $16.20  $16.31 
Efficiency ratio:         
Noninterest expense (d)$84,585  $83,048  $80,879  $65,714  $59,698 
Net interest income 85,902   83,886   79,934   77,779   77,638 
Noninterest income 19,071   57,724   128,529   32,668   33,756 
Total revenue (e)$104,973  $141,610  $208,463  $110,447  $111,394 
Efficiency ratio (d/e) 80.58%  58.65%  38.80%  59.50%  53.59%
                    

This press release presents the non-GAAP financial measures. The adjustments to reconcile from the non-GAAP financial measures to the applicable GAAP financial measure are included where applicable in financial results presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company considers these adjustments to be relevant to ongoing operating results. The Company believes that excluding the amounts associated with these adjustments to present the non-GAAP financial measures provides a meaningful base for period-to-period comparisons, which will assist regulators, investors, and analysts in analyzing the operating results or financial position of the Company. The non-GAAP financial measures are used by management to assess the performance of the Company’s business for presentations of Company performance to investors, and for other reasons as may be requested by investors and analysts. The Company further believes that presenting the non-GAAP financial measures will permit investors and analysts to assess the performance of the Company on the same basis as that applied by management. Non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied, and are not audited. Although non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by shareholders to evaluate a company, they have limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of results reported under GAAP. 


