Pace Center for Girls is Eliminating Barriers to Crucial Academic and Behavioral Health Support for Girls

JACKSONVILLE, FLA, Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pace Center for Girls (Pace) today released annual impact data and transformational stories for the academic and behavioral health support it provides to middle and high school girls ages 11-17 across Florida, Georgia and South Carolina. Since its founding in 1985, Pace has successfully grown its model and impact on more than 40,000 girls to date.

“There is value and potential in every single girl — no matter their zip code or story,” said Mary Marx, CEO and President of Pace Center for Girls. “Our model is holistically positioned to meet girls where they are both physically and developmentally, ensuring socioeconomic barriers don’t limit access to critical academic and mental health services.”

The girls and young women Pace supports receive academic instruction and work closely with counselors and therapists trained in gender-responsive and trauma-based therapy. Girls also receive life coaching to learn basic life skills, such as personal hygiene, shopping for groceries and how to secure their first job. These resources are made available to girls at no cost to them.

Program highlights from fiscal year 2022 include:

More than 3,000 girls served in 23 communities

8 out of 10 girls have experienced overall academic improvement.

8 out of 10 are engaged in their community, measured by being enrolled in school, higher education or employment

7 out of 10 girls strengthened or maintained self-efficacy, the belief that you can succeed

Pace is intentional in listening and learning from girls and constituents to build equitable evidence of social impact. To learn more about how Pace is finding the great in every girl, visit www.pacecenter.org.

About Pace Center for Girls

Pace Center for Girls envisions a world where all girls and young women have power, in a just and equitable society. Founded in 1985, Pace provides free year-round middle and high school academics, case management, counseling, and life skills development in a safe and supportive environment that recognizes and deals with past trauma and builds upon girls’ individual strengths. Dedicated to meeting the social, emotional, and education needs of girls, Pace has a successful and proven program model that has changed the life trajectory of more than 40,000 girls and is recognized as one of the nation’s leading advocates for girls in need. For more information on Pace Center for Girls, visit www.pacecenter.org.

