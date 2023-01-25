Equity Bancshares, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter Results, Strong Organic Loan Growth, and Improved Asset Quality Metrics

WICHITA, Kan., Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: EQBK), (“Equity”, “the Company”, “we,” “us,” “our”), the Wichita-based holding company of Equity Bank, reported net income of $11.6 million and $0.72 earnings per diluted share for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. For the full year ending December 31, 2022, reported net income totaled $57.7 million or $3.51 per diluted share compared to $52.5 million or $3.43 per diluted share for the full year ending December 31, 2021.
"Our Company was able to deliver two records in 2022. First, record net income of $57.7 million and second, record revenue of $197.8 million. These achievements are a testament to the strength of our franchise despite economic uncertainty and changing consumer habits,” said Brad S. Elliott, Chairman and CEO, Equity Bancshares, Inc. “We’ve been able to offer competitive products and rely on our local market leadership to continue to add customer relationships based on value, convenience, and our brand. As we compete for business and consumer relationships, our teams continue working tirelessly to enhance our products and technology while delivering superior customer service.”
Mr. Elliott continued, “We also saw improvement in key credit ratios, including non-performing assets to total assets down to 0.37% from 1.28% year-over-year, thanks to the disciplined work of our bankers. We took the opportunity in 2022 to invest in our people and technology, allowing us to deliver best-in-class banking products and services into the future. Our Equity teams helped us earn regional honors like Best Places to Work by the Wichita Business Journal, and we were recognized as one of Newsweek’s Best Banks in the U.S. With our prudent loan underwriting standards, growing capital base, and diversified deposit portfolio, we are well positioned to continue to generate excellent financial results for our shareholders.”
Notable Items:
- The Company’s loan growth, excluding PPP and branch sales, was $56.8 million, or 6.9% linked quarter annualized including 9.25% annualized growth within the commercial and commercial real estate portfolios. Loan growth for the full year of 2022 was $220.0 million or 9.5% as compared to year-end 2021.
- Total FHLB borrowings declined $47.1 million during the quarter ending December 31, 2022 or 25.3% from $186 million at September 30, 2022. Deposits increased $15.2 million during the fourth quarter, or 0.4%.
- Book Value per Common Share increased $1.03 linked quarter to $25.74, while Tangible Book Value per Common Share increased $1.08 to $21.67.
- During the quarter, the Company realized linked period Net Interest Margin growth of 5 basis points, equating to record Net Interest Income of $42.0 million.
- Equity repurchased $5.5 million of common stock representing 1.0% of shares outstanding as of the end of the third quarter.
- During the quarter ending December 31, 2022, the ratio of non-performing assets to total assets improved 22bps linked quarter to 0.4%, and the ratio of Classified Assets to Bank Regulatory Capital improved to 10.0% from 11.0%.
Financial Results for the Quarter Ended December 31, 2022
Net income allocable to common stockholders was $11.6 million, or $0.72 per diluted share, for the three months ended December 31, 2022, as compared to $15.2 million, or $0.93 per diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2022. The decrease during the quarter was primarily driven by an increase in non-interest expense of $3.0 million as the Company continued to invest in its people, processes and the communities we serve.
Net Interest Income
Net interest income was $42.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022, as compared to $41.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022, an increase of $87 thousand, or 0.2%. The yield on interest-earning assets increased 49 basis points to 4.7%. The cost of interest-bearing deposits increased by 48 basis points during the quarter, moving from 0.6% at September 30, 2022, to 1.1% at December 31, 2022.
During the quarter, the Company realized the benefit of an emphasis on re-positioning interest earning assets into the loan portfolio with realized expansion of loans as a percentage of average assets. While total average assets were down, driven by the impact of the fair value mark on the investment portfolio, average loans in total and as a percentage of earning assets increased, comprising 72.2% of average earnings assets during the quarter. The Company continues to expect repositioning of investment portfolio assets into the loan portfolio.
Average interest-bearing liabilities moved up slightly during the quarter as the Company experienced a minor compositional shift from noninterest-bearing deposits into interest bearing categories while also paying down the level of debt on the balance sheet. Overall deposit levels increased $15.2 million, or 1.4% annualized linked quarter.
Provision for Credit Losses
During the three months ended December 31, 2022, there was a net release of $151 thousand compared to a net release of $136 thousand in the previous quarter. The minimal release of provision for the quarter is the result of continued positive credit trends without realization of meaningful losses. The Company continues to estimate the allowance for credit loss with assumptions that anticipate slower prepayments rates and continued market disruption caused by elevated inflation, supply chain issues and the impact of monetary policy on consumers and businesses. For the three months ended December 31, 2022, we had net charge-offs of $501 thousand as compared to $1.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022.
Non-Interest Income
Total non-interest income was $8.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022, as compared to $9.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022, or a decrease of 7.1%, quarter-over-quarter. The $640 thousand decrease was primarily due to a decrease in loan repurchase obligation reversal of $280 thousand, mortgage banking revenue of $194 thousand, and derivative fair valuation changes of $175 thousand.
Non-Interest Expense
Total non-interest expense for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, was $35.2 million as compared to $32.2 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. The $3.0 million change was primarily due to increases in advertising and business development of $712 thousand driven by deposit campaigns, salaries and employee benefits of $671 thousand reflecting higher full-time equivalents reducing our job vacancy rate, write-off of tax credit investments of $537 thousand and an unfavorable change in losses on disposal of repossessed assets of $343 thousand reflecting a $333 thousand gain recognized in the third quarter of 2022.
Income Tax Expense
At December 31, 2022, the full year effective tax rate for 2022 was 17.9% as compared to an expectation of 16.2% as of September 30, 2022. The comparative increase in tax rate resulted in $1.2 million in additive income tax expense during the fourth quarter calculated as the full year’s pre-tax income multiplied by the change in effective tax rate expectation.
The increase in the effective tax rate was driven by the Company’s investment in solar tax credits for which timing of implementation and credit receipt is not certain. During the quarter, the timing on one of the investments moved back compared to expectations as of the end of September, resulting in less credits being received in 2022. The timing issue is expected to be resolved in the first quarter of 2023 with no material impact to the overall return on the investment.
Loans, Total Assets and Funding
Loans held for investments were $3.3 billion at December 31, 2022, increasing 6.9% on an annualized basis compared to previous quarter end. Excluding the impact of PPP loans and loans sold in branch transactions, balances have increased $220.0 million, or 9.5% year-over-year. Included in the annual growth, is $301.7 million within the commercial and industrial and commercial real estate portfolios, or 15.0%. Total assets were $5.0 billion as of December 31, 2022.
Total deposits were $4.2 billion at December 31, 2022, increasing 1.4% annualized compared to previous quarter end. Of this balance, non-interesting bearing accounts comprise approximately 25.9%. Borrowings from the FHLB declined $47.1 million to $138.9 million during the quarter.
Asset Quality
As of December 31, 2022, Equity’s allowance for credit losses to total loans remained materially consistent at 1.4% as compared to September 30, 2022. Nonperforming assets were $18.2 million as of December 31, 2022, or 0.4% of total assets, compared to $29.7 million at September 30, 2022, or 0.6% of total assets. Non-accrual loans were $17.6 million at December 31, 2022, as compared to $23.1 million at September 30, 2022. Total classified assets, including loans rated special mention or worse, other real estate owned, excluding previous branch locations, and other repossessed assets were $58.7 million, or 10.0% of regulatory capital, down from $63.1 million, or 11.0% of regulatory capital as of September 30, 2022.
During the quarter ended December 31, 2022, non-performing assets decreased $11.4 million due to decreases in other real estate owned of $5.7 million, non-accrual loans of $5.5 million and other repossessed assets of $174 thousand.
Capital
During the quarter, the Company realized expansion in both book and tangible capital, as well as book and tangible capital per share as dividends and costs incurred to repurchase shares were outpaced by earnings and partial recovery of the negative fair value mark on the investment portfolio.
The Company’s ratio of common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets was 12.3%, the total capital to risk-weighted assets was 16.1% and the total leverage ratio was 9.6% at December 31, 2022. At September 30, 2022, the Company’s common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets ratio was 12.2%, the total capital to risk-weighted assets ratio was 16.1% and the total leverage ratio was 9.5%.
The Company’s subsidiary, Equity Bank, had a ratio of common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets of 14.5%, a ratio of total capital to risk-weighted assets of 15.7% and a total leverage ratio of 10.8% at December 31, 2022. At September 30, 2022, Equity Bank’s ratio of common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets was 14.2%, the ratio of total capital to risk-weighted assets was 15.5% and the total leverage ratio was 10.5%.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to evaluating the Company’s results of operations in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”), management periodically supplements this evaluation with an analysis of certain non-GAAP financial measures that are intended to provide the reader with additional perspectives on operating results, financial condition and performance trends, while facilitating comparisons with the performance of other financial institutions. Non-GAAP financial measures are not a substitute for GAAP measures, rather, they should be read and used in conjunction with the Company’s GAAP financial information.
The efficiency ratio is a common comparable metric used by banks to understand the expense structure relative to total revenue. In other words, for every dollar of total revenue recognized, how much of that dollar is expended. To improve the comparability of the ratio to our peers, non-core items are excluded. To improve transparency and acknowledging that banks are not consistent in their definition of the efficiency ratio, we include our calculation of this non-GAAP measure.
Return on average assets before income tax provision and provision for loan losses is a measure that the Company uses to understand fundamental operating performance before these expenses. Used as a ratio relative to average assets, we believe it demonstrates “core” performance and can be viewed as an alternative measure of how efficiently the Company services its asset base. Used as a ratio relative to average equity, it can function as an alternative measure of the Company’s earnings performance in relationship to its equity.
Tangible common equity and related measures are non-GAAP financial measures that exclude the impact of intangible assets, net of deferred taxes, and their related amortization. These financial measures are useful for evaluating the performance of a business consistently, whether acquired or developed internally. Return on average tangible common equity is used by management and readers of our financial statements to understand how efficiently the Company is deploying its common equity. Companies that are able to demonstrate more efficient use of common equity are more likely to be viewed favorably by current and prospective investors.
The Company believes that disclosing these non-GAAP financial measures is both useful internally and is expected by our investors and analysts in order to understand the overall performance of the Company. Other companies may calculate and define their non-GAAP financial measures and supplemental data differently. A reconciliation of GAAP financial measures to non-GAAP measures and other performance ratios, as adjusted, are included in Table 6 in the following press release tables.
About Equity Bancshares, Inc.
Equity Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for Equity Bank, offering a full range of financial solutions, including commercial loans, consumer banking, mortgage loans, trust and wealth management services and treasury management services, while delivering the high-quality, relationship-based customer service of a community bank. Equity’s common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol “EQBK.” Learn more at www.equitybank.com.
Special Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements reflect the current views of Equity’s management with respect to, among other things, future events and Equity’s financial performance. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as “may,” “should,” “could,” “predict,” “potential,” “believe,” “will likely result,” “expect,” “continue,” “will,” “anticipate,” “seek,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “goal,” “target,” “would” and “outlook,” or the negative variations of those words or other comparable words of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about Equity’s industry, management’s beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond Equity’s control. Accordingly, Equity cautions you that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Although Equity believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Equity’s expectations include COVID-19 related impacts; competition from other financial institutions and bank holding companies; the effects of and changes in trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board; changes in the demand for loans; fluctuations in value of collateral and loan reserves; inflation, interest rate, market and monetary fluctuations; changes in consumer spending, borrowing and savings habits; and acquisitions and integration of acquired businesses; and similar variables. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive.
For discussion of these and other risks that may cause actual results to differ from expectations, please refer to “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors” in Equity’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 9, 2022, and any updates to those risk factors set forth in Equity’s subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or Current Reports on Form 8-K. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if Equity’s underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what Equity anticipates. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and Equity does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law. New risks and uncertainties arise from time to time, such as COVID-19, and it is not possible for us to predict those events or how they may affect us. In addition, Equity cannot assess the impact of each factor on Equity’s business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements, expressed or implied, included in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. This cautionary statement should also be considered in connection with any subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements that Equity or persons acting on Equity’s behalf may issue.
Unaudited Financial Tables
- Table 1. Consolidated Statements of Income
- Table 2. Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income
- Table 3. Consolidated Balance Sheets
- Table 4. Selected Financial Highlights
- Table 5. Year-To-Date Net Interest Income Analysis
- Table 6. Quarter-To-Date Net Interest Income Analysis
- Table 7. Quarter-Over-Quarter Net Interest Income Analysis
- Table 8. Non-GAAP Financial Measures
TABLE 1. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Three months ended
December 31,
|Year ended
December 31,
|2022
|2021
|2022
|2021
|Interest and dividend income
|Loans, including fees
|$
|46,149
|$
|34,942
|$
|160,859
|$
|137,334
|Securities, taxable
|5,946
|4,754
|22,713
|15,996
|Securities, nontaxable
|678
|747
|2,698
|2,843
|Federal funds sold and other
|651
|349
|1,978
|1,195
|Total interest and dividend income
|53,424
|40,792
|188,248
|157,368
|Interest expense
|Deposits
|8,013
|1,939
|16,321
|8,255
|Federal funds purchased and retail repurchase agreements
|82
|32
|232
|104
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|1,500
|14
|2,094
|169
|Subordinated debt
|1,798
|1,592
|6,771
|6,261
|Total interest expense
|11,393
|3,577
|25,418
|14,789
|Net interest income
|42,031
|37,215
|162,830
|142,579
|Provision (reversal) for credit losses
|(151
|)
|(2,125
|)
|125
|(8,480
|)
|Net interest income after provision (reversal) for credit losses
|42,182
|39,340
|162,705
|151,059
|Non-interest income
|Service charges and fees
|2,705
|2,471
|10,632
|8,596
|Debit card income
|2,557
|2,633
|10,677
|10,236
|Mortgage banking
|116
|722
|1,416
|3,306
|Increase in value of bank-owned life insurance
|758
|1,060
|3,113
|3,506
|Net gain on acquisition and branch sales
|422
|—
|962
|585
|Net gains (losses) from securities transactions
|14
|8
|5
|406
|Other
|1,757
|2,305
|9,152
|6,207
|Total non-interest income
|8,329
|9,199
|35,957
|32,842
|Non-interest expense
|Salaries and employee benefits
|16,113
|15,119
|62,006
|54,198
|Net occupancy and equipment
|2,919
|2,967
|12,223
|10,137
|Data processing
|4,334
|3,867
|15,883
|13,261
|Professional fees
|1,404
|1,565
|4,951
|4,713
|Advertising and business development
|1,903
|1,129
|5,042
|3,370
|Telecommunications
|517
|435
|1,916
|1,966
|FDIC insurance
|360
|360
|1,140
|1,665
|Courier and postage
|533
|389
|1,881
|1,429
|Free nationwide ATM cost
|510
|515
|2,103
|2,019
|Amortization of core deposit intangibles
|924
|1,080
|4,042
|4,174
|Loan expense
|262
|308
|828
|934
|Other real estate owned
|388
|617
|589
|(188
|)
|Loss on debt extinguishment
|—
|—
|—
|372
|Merger expenses
|68
|4,562
|594
|9,189
|Other
|5,014
|5,176
|15,182
|12,226
|Total non-interest expense
|35,249
|38,089
|128,380
|119,465
|Income (loss) before income tax
|15,262
|10,450
|70,282
|64,436
|Provision for income taxes
|3,654
|(16
|)
|12,594
|11,956
|Net income (loss) and net income (loss) allocable to common stockholders
|$
|11,608
|$
|10,466
|$
|57,688
|$
|52,480
|Basic earnings (loss) per share
|$
|0.73
|$
|0.62
|$
|3.56
|$
|3.49
|Diluted earnings (loss) per share
|$
|0.72
|$
|0.61
|$
|3.51
|$
|3.43
|Weighted average common shares
|15,948,360
|16,865,167
|16,214,049
|15,019,221
|Weighted average diluted common shares
|16,204,185
|17,141,174
|16,437,906
|15,306,431
TABLE 2. QUARTERLY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|As of and for the three months ended
|December 31,
2022
|September 30,
2022
|June 30,
2022
|March 31,
2022
|December 31,
2021
|Interest and dividend income
|Loans, including fees
|$
|46,149
|$
|41,555
|$
|36,849
|$
|36,306
|$
|34,942
|Securities, taxable
|5,946
|5,792
|5,584
|5,391
|4,754
|Securities, nontaxable
|678
|687
|678
|655
|747
|Federal funds sold and other
|651
|514
|513
|300
|349
|Total interest and dividend income
|53,424
|48,548
|43,624
|42,652
|40,792
|Interest expense
|Deposits
|8,013
|4,403
|2,183
|1,722
|1,939
|Federal funds purchased and retail repurchase agreements
|82
|71
|46
|33
|32
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|1,500
|409
|176
|9
|14
|Subordinated debt
|1,798
|1,721
|1,653
|1,599
|1,592
|Total interest expense
|11,393
|6,604
|4,058
|3,363
|3,577
|Net interest income
|42,031
|41,944
|39,566
|39,289
|37,215
|Provision (reversal) for credit losses
|(151
|)
|(136
|)
|824
|(412
|)
|(2,125
|)
|Net interest income after provision (reversal) for credit losses
|42,182
|42,080
|38,742
|39,701
|39,340
|Non-interest income
|Service charges and fees
|2,705
|2,788
|2,617
|2,522
|2,471
|Debit card income
|2,557
|2,682
|2,810
|2,628
|2,633
|Mortgage banking
|116
|310
|428
|562
|722
|Increase in value of bank-owned life insurance
|758
|754
|736
|865
|1,060
|Net gain on acquisition and branch sales
|422
|—
|540
|—
|—
|Net gains (losses) from securities transactions
|14
|(17
|)
|(32
|)
|40
|8
|Other
|1,757
|2,452
|2,538
|2,405
|2,305
|Total non-interest income
|8,329
|8,969
|9,637
|9,022
|9,199
|Non-interest expense
|Salaries and employee benefits
|16,113
|15,442
|15,383
|15,068
|15,119
|Net occupancy and equipment
|2,919
|3,127
|3,007
|3,170
|2,967
|Data processing
|4,334
|4,138
|3,642
|3,769
|3,867
|Professional fees
|1,404
|1,265
|1,111
|1,171
|1,565
|Advertising and business development
|1,903
|1,191
|972
|976
|1,129
|Telecommunications
|517
|487
|442
|470
|435
|FDIC insurance
|360
|340
|260
|180
|360
|Courier and postage
|533
|436
|489
|423
|389
|Free nationwide ATM cost
|510
|551
|541
|501
|515
|Amortization of core deposit intangibles
|924
|957
|1,111
|1,050
|1,080
|Loan expense
|262
|174
|207
|185
|308
|Other real estate owned
|388
|188
|14
|(1
|)
|617
|Loss on debt extinguishment
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Merger expenses
|68
|115
|88
|323
|4,562
|Other
|5,014
|3,825
|4,169
|2,174
|5,176
|Total non-interest expense
|35,249
|32,236
|31,436
|29,459
|38,089
|Income (loss) before income tax
|15,262
|18,813
|16,943
|19,264
|10,450
|Provision for income taxes (benefit)
|3,654
|3,642
|1,684
|3,614
|(16
|)
|Net income (loss) and net income (loss) allocable to common stockholders
|$
|11,608
|$
|15,171
|$
|15,259
|$
|15,650
|$
|10,466
|Basic earnings (loss) per share
|$
|0.73
|$
|0.94
|$
|0.95
|$
|0.94
|$
|0.62
|Diluted earnings (loss) per share
|$
|0.72
|$
|0.93
|$
|0.94
|$
|0.93
|$
|0.61
|Weighted average common shares
|15,948,360
|16,056,658
|16,206,978
|16,652,556
|16,865,167
|Weighted average diluted common shares
|16,204,185
|16,273,231
|16,413,248
|16,869,152
|17,141,174
TABLE 3. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
|December 31,
2022
|September 30,
2022
|June 30,
2022
|March 31,
2022
|December 31,
2021
|ASSETS
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|101,662
|$
|155,039
|$
|103,126
|$
|89,764
|$
|259,131
|Federal funds sold
|415
|374
|458
|286
|823
|Cash and cash equivalents
|102,077
|155,413
|103,584
|90,050
|259,954
|Available-for-sale securities
|1,184,390
|1,198,962
|1,288,180
|1,352,894
|1,327,442
|Held-to-maturity securities
|1,948
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Loans held for sale
|349
|1,518
|1,714
|1,575
|4,214
|Loans, net of allowance for credit losses(1)
|3,265,701
|3,208,524
|3,175,208
|3,194,987
|3,107,262
|Other real estate owned, net
|4,409
|10,412
|12,969
|9,897
|9,523
|Premises and equipment, net
|101,492
|100,566
|101,212
|103,168
|104,038
|Bank-owned life insurance
|123,176
|122,418
|121,665
|120,928
|120,787
|Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank stock
|21,695
|24,428
|21,479
|19,890
|17,510
|Interest receivable
|20,630
|18,497
|16,519
|16,923
|18,048
|Goodwill
|53,101
|53,101
|53,101
|54,465
|54,465
|Core deposit intangibles, net
|10,596
|11,598
|12,554
|13,830
|14,879
|Other
|92,087
|94,978
|93,971
|100,016
|99,509
|Total assets
|$
|4,981,651
|$
|5,000,415
|$
|5,002,156
|$
|5,078,623
|$
|5,137,631
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|Deposits
|Demand
|$
|1,097,899
|$
|1,217,094
|$
|1,194,863
|$
|1,255,793
|$
|1,244,117
|Total non-interest-bearing deposits
|1,097,899
|1,217,094
|1,194,863
|1,255,793
|1,244,117
|Demand, savings and money market
|2,329,584
|2,335,847
|2,445,545
|2,511,478
|2,522,289
|Time
|814,324
|673,670
|651,363
|612,399
|653,598
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|3,143,908
|3,009,517
|3,096,908
|3,123,877
|3,175,887
|Total deposits
|4,241,807
|4,226,611
|4,291,771
|4,379,670
|4,420,004
|Federal funds purchased and retail repurchase agreements
|46,478
|47,443
|52,750
|48,199
|56,006
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|138,864
|186,001
|80,000
|50,000
|—
|Subordinated debt
|96,392
|96,263
|96,135
|96,010
|95,885
|Contractual obligations
|15,218
|15,562
|15,813
|17,307
|17,692
|Interest payable and other liabilities
|32,834
|32,729
|37,572
|35,422
|47,413
|Total liabilities
|4,571,593
|4,604,609
|4,574,041
|4,626,608
|4,637,000
|Commitments and contingent liabilities
|Stockholders’ equity
|Common stock
|205
|204
|204
|204
|203
|Additional paid-in capital
|484,989
|482,668
|480,897
|480,106
|478,862
|Retained earnings
|140,095
|130,114
|116,576
|102,632
|88,324
|Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax
|(113,511
|)
|(120,918
|)
|(77,426
|)
|(50,012
|)
|1,776
|Treasury stock
|(101,720
|)
|(96,262
|)
|(92,136
|)
|(80,915
|)
|(68,534
|)
|Total stockholders’ equity
|410,058
|395,806
|428,115
|452,015
|500,631
|Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|$
|4,981,651
|$
|5,000,415
|$
|5,002,156
|$
|5,078,623
|$
|5,137,631
|(1) Allowance for credit losses
|$
|45,847
|$
|46,499
|$
|48,238
|$
|47,590
|$
|48,365
TABLE 4. SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|As of and for the three months ended
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|2022
|2022
|2022
|2022
|2021
|Loans Held For Investment by Type
|Commercial real estate
|$
|1,721,269
|$
|1,655,646
|$
|1,643,068
|$
|1,552,134
|$
|1,486,148
|Commercial and industrial
|594,862
|607,722
|578,899
|629,181
|567,497
|Residential real estate
|570,550
|573,431
|578,936
|613,928
|638,087
|Agricultural real estate
|199,189
|200,415
|197,938
|198,844
|198,330
|Agricultural
|120,003
|115,048
|124,753
|150,077
|166,975
|Consumer
|105,675
|102,761
|99,852
|98,413
|98,590
|Total loans held-for-investment
|3,311,548
|3,255,023
|3,223,446
|3,242,577
|3,155,627
|Allowance for credit losses
|(45,847
|)
|(46,499
|)
|(48,238
|)
|(47,590
|)
|(48,365
|)
|Net loans held for investment
|$
|3,265,701
|$
|3,208,524
|$
|3,175,208
|$
|3,194,987
|$
|3,107,262
|Asset Quality Ratios
|Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans
|1.38
|%
|1.43
|%
|1.50
|%
|1.47
|%
|1.53
|%
|Past due or nonaccrual loans to total loans
|0.72
|%
|0.94
|%
|0.78
|%
|0.82
|%
|1.18
|%
|Nonperforming assets to total assets
|0.37
|%
|0.59
|%
|0.74
|%
|0.74
|%
|1.28
|%
|Nonperforming assets to total loans plus other
real estate owned
|0.55
|%
|0.91
|%
|1.14
|%
|1.15
|%
|2.07
|%
|Classified assets to bank total regulatory capital
|9.98
|%
|11.03
|%
|13.08
|%
|17.12
|%
|25.34
|%
|Selected Average Balance Sheet Data (QTD Average)
|Investment securities
|$
|1,184,452
|$
|1,272,414
|$
|1,319,099
|$
|1,397,421
|$
|1,330,267
|Total gross loans receivable
|3,275,284
|3,240,998
|3,216,853
|3,195,787
|3,181,279
|Interest-earning assets
|4,538,177
|4,602,568
|4,675,967
|4,715,389
|4,713,817
|Total assets
|4,930,231
|4,988,755
|5,067,686
|5,108,120
|5,068,278
|Interest-bearing deposits
|3,032,902
|3,081,245
|3,112,300
|3,163,777
|3,101,657
|Borrowings
|299,191
|221,514
|238,062
|160,094
|165,941
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|3,335,557
|3,302,759
|3,350,362
|3,323,871
|3,267,598
|Total deposits
|4,185,904
|4,283,855
|4,340,196
|4,393,879
|4,342,732
|Total liabilities
|4,531,959
|4,552,564
|4,630,204
|4,615,521
|4,505,232
|Total stockholders' equity
|398,270
|436,191
|437,483
|492,599
|563,046
|Tangible common equity*
|332,820
|369,746
|368,505
|422,418
|501,860
|Performance ratios
|Return on average assets (ROAA) annualized
|0.93
|%
|1.21
|%
|1.21
|%
|1.24
|%
|0.82
|%
|Return on average assets before income tax and
provision for loan losses*
|1.22
|%
|1.49
|%
|1.41
|%
|1.50
|%
|0.65
|%
|Return on average equity (ROAE) annualized
|11.56
|%
|13.80
|%
|13.99
|%
|12.88
|%
|7.37
|%
|Return on average equity before income tax and
provision for loan losses*
|15.05
|%
|16.99
|%
|16.29
|%
|15.52
|%
|5.87
|%
|Return on average tangible common equity
(ROATCE) annualized*
|14.74
|%
|17.12
|%
|17.60
|%
|15.85
|%
|8.97
|%
|Yield on loans annualized
|5.59
|%
|5.09
|%
|4.59
|%
|4.61
|%
|4.36
|%
|Cost of interest-bearing deposits annualized
|1.05
|%
|0.57
|%
|0.28
|%
|0.22
|%
|0.25
|%
|Cost of total deposits annualized
|0.76
|%
|0.41
|%
|0.20
|%
|0.16
|%
|0.18
|%
|Net interest margin annualized
|3.67
|%
|3.62
|%
|3.39
|%
|3.38
|%
|3.13
|%
|Efficiency ratio*
|70.47
|%
|63.07
|%
|64.38
|%
|60.36
|%
|72.25
|%
|Non-interest income / average assets
|0.67
|%
|0.71
|%
|0.76
|%
|0.72
|%
|0.72
|%
|Non-interest expense / average assets
|2.84
|%
|2.56
|%
|2.49
|%
|2.34
|%
|2.98
|%
|Capital Ratios
|Tier 1 Leverage Ratio
|9.61
|%
|9.46
|%
|9.11
|%
|9.07
|%
|9.09
|%
|Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio
|12.26
|%
|12.15
|%
|12.08
|%
|11.81
|%
|12.03
|%
|Tier 1 Risk Based Capital Ratio
|12.88
|%
|12.77
|%
|12.71
|%
|12.43
|%
|12.67
|%
|Total Risk Based Capital Ratio
|16.08
|%
|15.99
|%
|15.97
|%
|15.66
|%
|15.96
|%
|Total stockholders' equity to total assets
|8.23
|%
|7.92
|%
|8.56
|%
|8.90
|%
|9.74
|%
|Tangible common equity to tangible assets*
|7.02
|%
|6.68
|%
|7.32
|%
|7.63
|%
|8.48
|%
|Dividend payout ratio
|14.01
|%
|10.78
|%
|8.61
|%
|8.58
|%
|13.05
|%
|Book value per common share
|$
|25.74
|$
|24.71
|$
|26.58
|$
|27.47
|$
|29.87
|Tangible book value per common share*
|$
|21.67
|$
|20.59
|$
|22.42
|$
|23.24
|$
|25.65
|Tangible book value per diluted common share*
|$
|21.35
|$
|20.33
|$
|22.17
|$
|22.95
|$
|25.22
TABLE 5. YEAR-TO-DATE NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
|For the year ended
|For the year ended
|December 31, 2022
|December 31, 2021
|Average Outstanding Balance
|Interest Income/ Expense
|Average
Yield/Rate(3)(4)
|Average Outstanding Balance
|Interest Income/ Expense
|Average
Yield/Rate(3)(4)
|Interest-earning assets
|Loans (1)
|Commercial and industrial
|$
|583,295
|$
|32,258
|5.53
|%
|$
|714,561
|$
|41,580
|5.82
|%
|Commercial real estate
|1,259,257
|65,122
|5.17
|%
|1,040,443
|48,676
|4.68
|%
|Real estate construction
|363,902
|18,269
|5.02
|%
|277,307
|10,256
|3.70
|%
|Residential real estate
|597,196
|22,004
|3.68
|%
|498,164
|19,341
|3.88
|%
|Agricultural real estate
|201,295
|11,399
|5.66
|%
|153,607
|8,122
|5.29
|%
|Agricultural
|125,342
|6,697
|5.34
|%
|108,276
|5,361
|4.95
|%
|Consumer
|102,185
|5,110
|5.00
|%
|88,383
|3,998
|4.52
|%
|Total loans
|3,232,472
|160,859
|4.98
|%
|2,880,741
|137,334
|4.77
|%
|Securities
|Taxable securities
|1,185,750
|22,713
|1.92
|%
|976,942
|15,996
|1.64
|%
|Nontaxable securities
|106,955
|2,698
|2.52
|%
|105,522
|2,843
|2.69
|%
|Total securities
|1,292,705
|25,411
|1.97
|%
|1,082,464
|18,839
|1.74
|%
|Federal funds sold and other
|107,278
|1,978
|1.84
|%
|182,443
|1,195
|0.65
|%
|Total interest-earning assets
|$
|4,632,455
|188,248
|4.06
|%
|$
|4,145,648
|157,368
|3.80
|%
|Interest-bearing liabilities
|Demand, savings and money market deposits
|$
|2,433,364
|10,797
|0.44
|%
|$
|2,162,807
|3,705
|0.17
|%
|Time deposits
|663,790
|5,524
|0.83
|%
|625,562
|4,550
|0.73
|%
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|3,097,154
|16,321
|0.53
|%
|2,788,369
|8,255
|0.30
|%
|FHLB advances
|79,775
|2,094
|2.63
|%
|16,797
|169
|1.01
|%
|Other borrowings
|151,172
|7,003
|4.63
|%
|135,607
|6,365
|4.69
|%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|$
|3,328,101
|25,418
|0.76
|%
|$
|2,940,773
|14,789
|0.50
|%
|Net interest income
|$
|162,830
|$
|142,579
|Interest rate spread
|3.30
|%
|3.30
|%
|Net interest margin (2)
|3.52
|%
|3.44
|%
|(1) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans.
|(2) Net interest margin is calculated by dividing annualized net interest income by average interest-earning assets for the period.
|(3) Tax exempt income is not included in the above table on a tax-equivalent basis.
|(4) Actual unrounded values are used to calculate the reported yield or rate disclosed. Accordingly, recalculations using the amounts in thousands as disclosed in this report may not produce the same amounts.
TABLE 6. QUARTER-TO-DATE NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
|For the three months ended
|For the three months ended
|December 31, 2022
|December 31, 2021
|Average Outstanding Balance
|Interest Income/ Expense
|Average
Yield/Rate(3)(4)
|Average Outstanding Balance
|Interest Income/ Expense
|Average
Yield/Rate(3)(4)
|Interest-earning assets
|Loans (1)
|Commercial and industrial
|$
|594,221
|$
|9,264
|6.19
|%
|$
|601,103
|$
|6,971
|4.60
|%
|Commercial real estate
|1,327,438
|19,127
|5.72
|%
|1,187,747
|13,732
|4.59
|%
|Real estate construction
|367,935
|5,827
|6.28
|%
|315,774
|3,062
|3.85
|%
|Residential real estate
|576,357
|5,667
|3.90
|%
|618,057
|5,174
|3.32
|%
|Agricultural real estate
|200,492
|3,353
|6.64
|%
|206,462
|2,919
|5.61
|%
|Agricultural
|104,146
|1,443
|5.50
|%
|151,589
|1,929
|5.05
|%
|Consumer
|104,695
|1,468
|5.57
|%
|100,547
|1,155
|4.56
|%
|Total loans
|3,275,284
|46,149
|5.59
|%
|3,181,279
|34,942
|4.36
|%
|Securities
|Taxable securities
|1,083,986
|5,946
|2.18
|%
|1,209,826
|4,754
|1.56
|%
|Nontaxable securities
|100,466
|678
|2.68
|%
|120,441
|747
|2.46
|%
|Total securities
|1,184,452
|6,624
|2.22
|%
|1,330,267
|5,501
|1.64
|%
|Federal funds sold and other
|78,441
|651
|3.29
|%
|202,271
|348
|0.68
|%
|Total interest-earning assets
|$
|4,538,177
|53,424
|4.67
|%
|$
|4,713,817
|40,791
|3.43
|%
|Interest-bearing liabilities
|Demand, savings and money market deposits
|$
|2,294,639
|5,336
|0.92
|%
|$
|2,418,492
|978
|0.16
|%
|Time deposits
|738,263
|2,677
|1.44
|%
|683,165
|962
|0.56
|%
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|3,032,902
|8,013
|1.05
|%
|3,101,657
|1,940
|0.25
|%
|FHLB advances
|155,964
|1,500
|3.82
|%
|18,197
|15
|0.32
|%
|Other borrowings
|146,691
|1,880
|5.09
|%
|147,744
|1,624
|4.36
|%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|$
|3,335,557
|11,393
|1.36
|%
|$
|3,267,598
|3,579
|0.43
|%
|Net interest income
|$
|42,031
|$
|37,212
|Interest rate spread
|3.31
|%
|3.00
|%
|Net interest margin (2)
|3.67
|%
|3.13
|%
|(1) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans.
|(2) Net interest margin is calculated by dividing annualized net interest income by average interest-earning assets for the period.
|(3) Tax exempt income is not included in the above table on a tax-equivalent basis.
TABLE 7. QUARTER-OVER-QUARTER NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
|For the three months ended
|For the three months ended
|December 31, 2022
|September 30, 2022
|Average Outstanding Balance
|Interest Income/ Expense
|Average
Yield/Rate(3)(4)
|Average Outstanding Balance
|Interest Income/ Expense
|Average
Yield/Rate(3)(4)
|Interest-earning assets
|Loans (1)
|Commercial and industrial
|$
|594,221
|$
|9,264
|6.19
|%
|$
|575,149
|$
|7,750
|5.35
|%
|Commercial real estate
|1,327,438
|19,127
|5.72
|%
|1,307,244
|18,023
|5.47
|%
|Real estate construction
|367,935
|5,827
|6.28
|%
|360,579
|4,847
|5.33
|%
|Residential real estate
|576,357
|5,667
|3.90
|%
|582,938
|5,464
|3.72
|%
|Agricultural real estate
|200,492
|3,353
|6.64
|%
|200,534
|2,740
|5.42
|%
|Agricultural
|104,146
|1,443
|5.50
|%
|113,351
|1,406
|4.92
|%
|Consumer
|104,695
|1,468
|5.57
|%
|101,203
|1,325
|5.20
|%
|Total loans
|3,275,284
|46,149
|5.59
|%
|3,240,998
|41,555
|5.09
|%
|Securities
|Taxable securities
|1,083,986
|5,946
|2.18
|%
|1,164,697
|5,793
|1.97
|%
|Nontaxable securities
|100,466
|678
|2.68
|%
|107,717
|687
|2.53
|%
|Total securities
|1,184,452
|6,624
|2.22
|%
|1,272,414
|6,480
|2.02
|%
|Federal funds sold and other
|78,441
|651
|3.29
|%
|89,156
|513
|2.29
|%
|Total interest-earning assets
|$
|4,538,177
|53,424
|4.67
|%
|$
|4,602,568
|48,548
|4.18
|%
|Interest-bearing liabilities
|Demand savings and money market deposits
|$
|2,294,639
|5,336
|0.92
|%
|$
|2,425,824
|3,118
|0.51
|%
|Time deposits
|738,263
|2,677
|1.44
|%
|655,421
|1,285
|0.78
|%
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|3,032,902
|8,013
|1.05
|%
|3,081,245
|4,403
|0.57
|%
|FHLB advances
|155,964
|1,500
|3.82
|%
|71,415
|409
|2.27
|%
|Other borrowings
|146,691
|1,880
|5.09
|%
|150,099
|1,792
|4.74
|%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|$
|3,335,557
|11,393
|1.36
|%
|$
|3,302,759
|6,604
|0.79
|%
|Net interest income
|$
|42,031
|$
|41,944
|Interest rate spread
|3.31
|%
|3.39
|%
|Net interest margin (2)
|3.67
|%
|3.62
|%
|(1) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans.
|(2) Net interest margin is calculated by dividing annualized net interest income by average interest-earning assets for the period.
|(3) Tax exempt income is not included in the above table on a tax-equivalent basis.
TABLE 8. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|As of and for the three months ended
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|2022
|2022
|2022
|2022
|2021
|Total stockholders' equity
|$
|410,058
|$
|395,806
|$
|428,115
|$
|452,015
|$
|500,631
|Less: goodwill
|53,101
|53,101
|53,101
|54,465
|54,465
|Less: core deposit intangibles, net
|10,596
|11,598
|12,554
|13,830
|14,879
|Less: mortgage servicing rights, net
|176
|201
|226
|251
|276
|Less: naming rights, net
|1,044
|1,054
|1,065
|1,076
|1,087
|Tangible common equity
|$
|345,141
|$
|329,852
|$
|361,169
|$
|382,393
|$
|429,924
|Common shares outstanding at period end
|15,930,112
|16,017,834
|16,106,818
|16,454,966
|16,760,115
|Diluted common shares outstanding at period end
|16,163,253
|16,225,591
|16,289,635
|16,662,779
|17,050,115
|Book value per common share
|$
|25.74
|$
|24.71
|$
|26.58
|$
|27.47
|$
|29.87
|Tangible book value per common share
|$
|21.67
|$
|20.59
|$
|22.42
|$
|23.24
|$
|25.65
|Tangible book value per diluted common share
|$
|21.35
|$
|20.33
|$
|22.17
|$
|22.95
|$
|25.22
|Total assets
|$
|4,981,651
|$
|5,000,415
|$
|5,002,156
|$
|5,078,623
|$
|5,137,631
|Less: goodwill
|53,101
|53,101
|53,101
|54,465
|54,465
|Less: core deposit intangibles, net
|10,596
|11,598
|12,554
|13,830
|14,879
|Less: mortgage servicing rights, net
|176
|201
|226
|251
|276
|Less: naming rights, net
|1,044
|1,054
|1,065
|1,076
|1,087
|Tangible assets
|$
|4,916,734
|$
|4,934,461
|$
|4,935,210
|$
|5,009,001
|$
|5,066,924
|Total stockholders' equity to total assets
|8.23
|%
|7.92
|%
|8.56
|%
|8.90
|%
|9.74
|%
|Tangible common equity to tangible assets
|7.02
|%
|6.68
|%
|7.32
|%
|7.63
|%
|8.48
|%
|Total average stockholders' equity
|$
|398,270
|$
|436,191
|$
|437,483
|$
|492,599
|$
|563,046
|Less: average intangible assets
|65,450
|66,445
|68,978
|70,181
|61,186
|Average tangible common equity
|$
|332,820
|$
|369,746
|$
|368,505
|$
|422,418
|$
|501,860
|Net income (loss) allocable to common stockholders
|$
|11,608
|$
|15,171
|$
|15,259
|$
|15,650
|$
|10,466
|Add: amortization of intangible assets
|961
|992
|1,148
|1,085
|1,116
|Less: tax effect of intangible assets amortization
|202
|208
|241
|228
|234
|Adjusted net income (loss) allocable to common
stockholders
|$
|12,367
|$
|15,955
|$
|16,166
|$
|16,507
|$
|11,348
|Return on total average stockholders' equity
(ROAE) annualized
|11.56
|%
|13.80
|%
|13.99
|%
|12.88
|%
|7.37
|%
|Return on average tangible common equity
(ROATCE) annualized
|14.74
|%
|17.12
|%
|17.60
|%
|15.85
|%
|8.97
|%
|Non-interest expense
|$
|35,248
|$
|32,236
|$
|31,436
|$
|29,459
|$
|38,089
|Less: loss on debt extinguishment
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Less: merger expense
|68
|115
|88
|323
|4,562
|Adjusted non-interest expense
|$
|35,180
|$
|32,121
|$
|31,348
|$
|29,136
|$
|33,527
|Net interest income
|$
|42,031
|$
|41,944
|$
|39,566
|$
|39,289
|$
|37,215
|Non-interest income
|8,330
|8,969
|9,637
|9,022
|9,199
|Less: net gain on acquisition and branch sales
|422
|—
|540
|—
|—
|Less: net gains (losses) from securities transactions
|14
|(17
|)
|(32
|)
|40
|8
|Adjusted non-interest income
|$
|7,894
|$
|8,986
|$
|9,129
|$
|8,982
|$
|9,191
|Net interest income plus adjusted non-interest income
|$
|49,925
|$
|50,930
|$
|48,695
|$
|48,271
|$
|46,406
|Non-interest expense to
net interest income plus non-interest income
|69.99
|%
|63.32
|%
|63.89
|%
|60.98
|%
|82.06
|%
|Efficiency ratio
|70.47
|%
|63.07
|%
|64.38
|%
|60.36
|%
|72.25
|%
|Net income (loss) allocable to common stockholders
|$
|11,608
|$
|15,171
|$
|15,259
|$
|15,650
|$
|10,466
|Add: income tax provision
|3,654
|3,642
|1,684
|3,614
|(16
|)
|Add: provision (reversal) of credit losses
|(151
|)
|(136
|)
|824
|(412
|)
|(2,125
|)
|Pre-tax, pre-provision income
|$
|15,111
|$
|18,677
|$
|17,767
|$
|18,852
|$
|8,325
|Total average assets
|$
|4,930,231
|$
|4,988,755
|$
|5,067,687
|$
|5,108,120
|$
|5,068,301
|Total average stockholders' equity
|$
|398,270
|$
|436,191
|$
|437,483
|$
|492,599
|$
|563,023
|Return on average assets (ROAA) annualized
|0.93
|%
|1.21
|%
|1.21
|%
|1.24
|%
|0.82
|%
|Adjusted return on average assets
|1.22
|%
|1.49
|%
|1.41
|%
|1.50
|%
|0.65
|%
|Adjusted return on average equity
|15.05
|%
|16.99
|%
|16.29
|%
|15.52
|%
|5.87
|%