Single Cell Analysis Market is projected to Reach US$ 9.06 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 15.3% during the forecast period 2022-2030, Contrive Datum Insights

Farmington, Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Single Cell Analysis Market was valued at USD 2.9 Billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 9.06 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 15.3% from 2023 to 2030. Single-cell analysis (SCA) is essential for demonstrating the diversity of a population, identifying interesting minority subpopulations, and determining what makes each cell special. Microfluidic platforms for single-cell analysis operate on a scale comparable to that of a cell and are capable of manipulating individual cells. A microfluidic trapping array that can swiftly and consistently capture a single cell in a close-knit collection of microwells.

Since the design of the channels, and not the flow rate, dictates the efficiency with which single cells can be trapped, this trapping array can be coupled to microfluidic sample processing units with varying flow rates in order to conduct various sorts of single-cell investigations. SCA is also widely employed in the domains of immunology, microbiology, neuroscience, prenatal diagnostics, embryogenesis, and plant biology, among others.

Single Cell Analysis Market Recent Developments:

In March 2021, Beckman Coulter (a subsidiary of Danaher Corporation) introduced the CytoFLEX SRT benchtop sorter featuring expanded laser and color options for labs of all sizes.

In March 2020, Fluidigm Corporation (USA) opened a new Center of Excellence (CoE) for Imaging Mass Cytometry (IMC) in Singapore with the Singapore Immunology Network (SIgN), part of the Science, Technology and Research Organization.

In November 2019, Qiagen launched a new workflow called QiaSeq Multimodal Panels for real-time preparation of DNA and RNA libraries for next-generation sequencing.

Single Cell Analysis Market Segmentation Analysis:

Based on its function, the single-cell analysis market is divided into consumables and instruments. The segment of consumables holds the largest market share and the highest CAGR. This is anticipated to continue throughout the forecast period since the products are user-friendly and reagents must be purchased frequently, the number of target diseases is increasing, and consumables are always required for the test.

Various market segments include flow cytometry, next-generation sequencing, polymerase chain reaction, mass spectrometry, and others. The segment of next-generation sequencing generated the greatest revenue in 2021 and is anticipated to continue to do so throughout the projection period.

The market is segmented into cancer, immunology, neurology, stem cell, non-invasive prenatal diagnosis, in vitro fertilisation, and other categories. Due to the increasing prevalence of cancer, it is probable that the oncology category will continue to provide the greatest revenue during the projection period.

Based on who would utilise the products, the market is segmented into academic and research labs, biotechnology and pharmaceutical businesses, hospitals and diagnostic labs, cell banks, and IVF centres. In 2021, the biotechnology and pharmaceutical firms category held the biggest market share for single-cell analysis, and this trend is anticipated to continue in the coming years.

Regional Outlook:

North America accounted for more than 35.0% of global market revenue in 2021. This is due to factors such as the government's numerous funding programmes, people's rising knowledge of their own health and its expenses, the quicker adoption of new analytical tools and techniques, and the availability of skilled personnel. The United States is a major contributor to the expansion of businesses in North America. Through its Common Fund Programs, for instance, the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH) promotes metabolomics research. Previously, the NIH utilised the same money for the Single Cell Analysis Program (SCAP). Excellent healthcare infrastructure, the demand for personalised medications, and the presence of important market competitors are some of the primary factors driving growth in this area. During the forecast period, the Asia-Pacific market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 13.2%.

Scope of Report:

Report Attributes Details Growth Rate 15.3% from 2023 to 2030 Market Size in 2022 USD 2.9 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 9.06 Billion By Product Consumables, Instruments (Flow Cytometers, NGS Systems, PCR Instruments, Spectrophotometers, Others) By Technique Flow Cytometry, Next Generations Sequencing, Polymerase Chain Reaction, Mass Spectrometry, Others By Applications Oncology, Immunology, Neurology, Stem cell, Non-invasive prenatal diagnosis, In-vitro fertilization, Others By End User Academic & Research Laboratories, Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies, Hospitals & Diagnostic Laboratories, Others By Companies BectonDickinson and Company (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Merck KGAA (Germany), QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands), Thermo Fisher ScientificInc. (US), 10x Genomics (US), Promega Corporation (US), (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories (US), Fluidigm Corporation (US), Agilent TechnologiesInc. (US), Tecan Group Ltd. (Switzerland), Sartorius AG (Germany), Luminex Corporation (US), Takara Bio (Japan), Fluxion Biosciences (US), Menarini Silicon BiosystemsInc. (Italy), bioMérieux SA (France), Oxford Nanopore Technologies (UK), Cytek Biosciences (US), Corning Incorporated (US), Apogee Flow Systems Ltd. (UK), NanoCellect Biomedical (US), Rarecyte Inc (US), On-chip Biotechnologies Co.Ltd. (Japan) Base Year 2022 Historical Year 2017 to 2021 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030

Market Drivers:

Cancer genomics is one of the most significant applications of single-cell analysis. According to GLOBOCAN, there would be around 30 million new cancer cases by 2040, compared to 19.3 million cases and 10 million cancer deaths in 2020. Since this disease is growing more prevalent, additional research is required to determine how to detect and treat it. The examination of single cells is an integral aspect of this research.

Market Restraints:

Single-cell biology research is costly because it must maintain high-quality standards (by utilising high-quality, costly materials) and adhere to guidelines established by regulatory agencies. However, research and academic labs cannot usually afford to purchase such expensive equipment due to their limited resources. Maintenance expenses and a variety of additional indirect costs increase the overall cost of ownership of these instruments.

Market Opportunity:

Single-cell sequencing is believed to be an effective method for identifying disease-specific biomarkers that can be used to diagnose and monitor the beginning, course, and treatment response of a disease. Companies are developing equipment and substances that can be utilised with single-cell sequencers, as SCS provides a wealth of information regarding genetic mutations.

Single Cell Analysis Market Key Segments Covered:

Top Market Players:

BectonDickinson and Company (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Merck KGAA (Germany), QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands), Thermo Fisher ScientificInc. (US), 10x Genomics (US), Promega Corporation (US), (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories (US), Fluidigm Corporation (US), Agilent TechnologiesInc. (US), Tecan Group Ltd. (Switzerland), Sartorius AG (Germany), Luminex Corporation (US), Takara Bio (Japan), Fluxion Biosciences (US), Menarini Silicon BiosystemsInc. (Italy), bioMérieux SA (France), Oxford Nanopore Technologies (UK), Cytek Biosciences (US), Corning Incorporated (US), Apogee Flow Systems Ltd. (UK), NanoCellect Biomedical (US), Rarecyte Inc (US), On-chip Biotechnologies Co.Ltd. (Japan).

By Product

Consumables

Instruments Flow Cytometers NGS Systems PCR Instruments Spectrophotometers Others



By Technique

Flow Cytometry

Next Generations Sequencing

Polymerase Chain Reaction

Mass Spectrometry

Others

By Application

Oncology

Immunology

Neurology

Stem cell

Non-invasive prenatal diagnosis

In-vitro fertilization

Others

By End User

Academic & Research Laboratories

Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies

Hospitals & Diagnostic Laboratories

Others

Regions and Countries Covered

North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

(US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America) Europe: (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific: (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

(Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific) The Middle East & Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa) Latin America: (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Rest Of the World

