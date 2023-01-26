Aalberts N.V.: Aalberts extraordinary general meeting of shareholders

Utrecht, 26 January 2023





Today, Aalberts N.V. is publishing the notice convening the meeting and the accompanying documents for the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders (EGM), to be held on 9 March 2023 at 11:00 am CET at the head office of Aalberts.

It is proposed to appoint Mrs. T. (Thessa) Menssen and Mr. F. (Frank) Melzer as members of the Supervisory Board, which will be put to the vote at the EGM. The proposed appointment will take effect from the closure of the EGM and will end after the closing of the annual general meeting to be held in 2027.

Mrs. Menssen is former CFO of Royal BAM Group N.V. and former CFO | COO at the Port of Rotterdam. In addition she is former member of the supervisory board of PostNL N.V. and former chair of the impact committee of FMO. Currently she is a member of the supervisory boards of Ordina N.V., Alliander N.V. and Ecorys. The financial knowledge of Mrs. Menssen and her experience at international stock listed companies are a welcome complement to the Supervisory Board.

Mr. Melzer is former CTO at Festo SE & Co. KG. He was former group president and member of the executive board at Autoliv Inc. and had various executive and management functions at Robert Bosch GmbH. Currently he is a member of the technology committee of TTS Tooltechnic Systems AG & Co. KG and member of the advisory board of Sima Technologies, Inc. The knowledge of Mr. Melzer of technology and innovation and his experience at international technology and industrial companies are a welcome complement to the Supervisory Board.

The meeting will be a physical meeting, subject to changed COVID-19 circumstances.

In accordance with applicable legal requirements in the Netherlands, the record date for the EGM is 9 February 2023, as further set out in the agenda for the EGM. The total number of outstanding shares in Aalberts as per today amounts to 110,580,102 ordinary shares.

All EGM documents are available at aalberts.com/generalmeeting.





