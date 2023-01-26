The Board of HMS Networks AB (publ) has resolved to exercise authorization to repurchase shares

English Swedish

Based on the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting on April 21, 2022, the Board of Directors of HMS Networks AB (publ) ("HMS") has resolved to repurchase own shares in the company on Nasdaq Stockholm. Repurchase of the company’s own shares shall be carried out in a repurchase program with the purpose of securing HMS’ obligations to deliver performance shares according to HMS’ Share Saving Plan 2023-2026.



The repurchases may commence on January 26, 2023 and will take place on one or more occasions during the period until the Annual General Meeting 2023. The repurchases will take place on Nasdaq Stockholm in accordance with the Nordic Main Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares and be administrated by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ), which will take trading decisions independently of HMS with regard to the timing of the repurchase.

Repurchases will be made at a price per share within the registered price interval, which refers to the interval between the highest buying price and the lowest selling price. No more than 33,000 shares may be acquired. Payment of the shares will be settled in cash. Reporting will be made to Nasdaq Stockholm in accordance with applicable rules.

Repurchase of shares may not result in HMS’ holding of own shares, at any time, exceeding 10 percent of the total number of shares in the company. At the time of this press release, the total number of registered shares in the company amounts to 46,818,868 and the total number of shares held by HMS amounts to 176,320 own shares.

For more information, please contact:

Staffan Dahlström, CEO HMS, +46 (0)35 17 29 01

Joakim Nideborn, CFO HMS, +46 (0)35 710 6983

HMS Networks AB (publ) is a market-leading provider of solutions in industrial information and communication technology (Industrial ICT). HMS develops and manufactures products under the Anybus®, Ixxat®, Ewon® and Intesis® brands. Development takes place at the headquarter in Halmstad and also in Ravensburg, Nivelles, Igualada, Wetzlar, Buchen, Delft, Sibiu, Rotterdam and Bilbao. Local sales and support are handled by branch offices in Germany, USA, Japan, China, Singapore, Italy, France, Spain, the Netherlands, India, UK, Sweden, South Korea, Australia and UAE, as well as through a worldwide network of distributors and partners. HMS employs over 780 people and reported sales of SEK 2,506 million in 2022. HMS is listed on the NASDAQ OMX in Stockholm in the Large Cap segment and Telecommunications sector.





