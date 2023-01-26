Kenmare Resources plc

(“Kenmare” or the “Company” or “the Group”)

26 January 2023

Board Update

Kenmare Resources plc (LSE:KMR, ISE:KMR), one of the leading global producers of titanium minerals and zircon, which operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine in northern Mozambique, is pleased to announce that Issa Al Balushi has been appointed as Non-Executive Director with immediate effect.

Mr. Issa Al Balushi was nominated as a Non-Executive Director by African Acquisitions Sarl (“AAS”), Kenmare's largest investor and a company controlled by Oman Investment Authority (“OIA”). The appointment was in accordance with the Subscription and Relationship Agreement entered into on 18 June 2016 by AAS and Kenmare.

Issa is a Manager in Economic Diversification Investments at OIA. He has more than 10 years of experience in the financial industry and has worked as a portfolio manager for several OIA assets nationally and internationally. Previously he worked at the Central Bank of Oman as a bank examiner and at EY in Oman as a Financial Analyst. He is a director of several private companies owned by OIA or state-owned enterprises but is not a director of any publicly-quoted companies. Al Balushi holds a Master’s degree in Financial Analysis from UNSW, Sydney and a Bachelor of Science, Finance from SQU, Muscat.

There are no other matters in respect of Mr. Al Balushi requiring disclosure under UK Listing Rules 9.6.13(1) to 9.6.13(6) inclusive.

About Kenmare Resources

Kenmare Resources plc is one of the world's largest producers of mineral sands products. Listed on the London Stock Exchange and the Euronext Dublin, Kenmare operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine in Mozambique. Moma's production accounts for approximately 8% of global titanium feedstocks and the Company supplies to customers operating in more than 15 countries. Kenmare produces raw materials that are ultimately consumed in everyday quality-of life items such as paints, plastics and ceramic tiles.