ICG: Q3 Trading Statement for the nine months ended 31 December 2022

26 January 2023



Q3 Trading Statement for the nine months ended 31 December 2022





Activity levels remain robust; maintaining fundraising guidance Highlights



Total AUM of $75bn, fee-earning AUM of $61bn – compound annual growth of 23% over the last 5 years 1

Fundraising of $2.8bn during the quarter, total of $8.5bn raised in the nine months since 31 March 2022: on track to meet our accelerated fundraising target of at least $40bn in aggregate between 1 April 2021 and 31 March 2024

Deployed $4.1bn during the quarter, with particularly strong activity in Strategic Equity, Senior Debt Partners and European Corporate

Launched marketing for a number of new funds including Europe Mid-Market II, Infrastructure II and Life Sciences I

Balance sheet: total available liquidity of £1.3bn at 31 December 2022

Shareholder seminar on client and fundraising strategy today at 2pm GMT, viewable her e 1 31 December 2017 to 31 December 2022. On a constant currency basis









Benoît Durteste CEO and CIO ICG has continued to raise, deploy and realise AUM during this quarter, building on our long-term track record of delivering for our clients. The benefits of our breadth and diversification in sustaining business activity across economic cycles are evermore clear in our financial performance.





Notably our flagship direct lending strategy, Senior Debt Partners, attracted $1.8bn of fundraising from clients in these three months. It also continued to experience an attractive pipeline of investment opportunities in an environment where debt remains scarce, deploying over $1bn.





We have launched a number of new funds during the quarter and, while they may take some time to raise, the fact that we have brought them to market underlines our confidence in the long-term prospects of those strategies.





When I look back over our three decades of history, some of our best investment vintages have been forged during periods of dislocation. Today the breadth and scale of our platform, along with our ability to invest flexibly across the capital structure, mean that we are better positioned than ever to successfully navigate these conditions, to the long-term future benefit of our clients, portfolio companies and shareholders.





PERFORMANCE OVERVIEW

Long-term growth

Last five years CAGR1 Fee-earning AUM 23%2

1 31 December 2017 to 31 December 2022; 2 On a constant currency basis

AUM

31 December 2022 30 September 2022 Last three months1 Last nine months1 Last twelve months1 Total AUM $74.5bn $68.5bn 2 % 7 % 11 % Third-party AUM $71.4bn $65.6bn 3 % 8 % 12 % Fee-earning AUM $60.9bn $57.3bn 3 % 8 % 10 %





Three months to 31 December 2022 Nine months to 31 December 2022 Fundraising during period $2.8bn $8.5bn Deployment during period2 $4.1bn $9.1bn Realisations during period3 $1.4bn $3.9bn

1 On a constant currency basis; 2 From direct investment funds; 3 Realisations of third-party AUM

COMPANY TIMETABLE

Shareholder seminar on Fundraising and Client Strategy 26 January 2023, 2pm GMT Full year results announcement 25 May 2023

ENQUIRIES

Shareholders / analysts Chris Hunt, Head of Shareholder Relations, ICG +44(0)20 3545 2020 Media enquiries Fiona Laffan, Global Head of Corporate Affairs, ICG +44(0)20 3545 1510

ABOUT ICG

ICG is a leading alternative asset manager with over 30 years' history. We manage a range of funds on behalf of our global client base, enabling us to invest across the capital structure and to provide flexible capital solutions to help companies develop and grow. We operate across four asset classes: Structured and Private Equity, Private Debt, Real Assets, and Credit.

We develop long-term relationships with our business partners to deliver value for shareholders, clients and employees, and use our position of influence to benefit the environment and society. We are committed to being a net zero asset manager across our operations and relevant investments by 2040.

ICG is listed on the London Stock Exchange (ticker symbol: ICP). Further details are available at www.icgam.com.

PERIOD IN REVIEW

AUM and fund activity

Total AUM of $74.5bn; balance sheet investment portfolio represented 4.1% of total AUM

Third-party AUM of $71.4bn and fee-earning AUM of $60.9bn

Substantial movements in FX that were seen during the second quarter of our financial year partially reversed during the period, positively impacting third-party AUM during the quarter by $4.0bn

At 31 Dec 2022 we had $17.1bn of third-party AUM available to deploy in new investments (dry powder), $10.5bn of which is not currently paying fees and will do so when the capital is invested or enters its investment period



Third-party AUM

$m Structured and Private Equity Private Debt Real Assets Credit Total third-party AUM At 30 September 2022 23,302 18,485 7,402 16,382 65,571 Additions 317 2,120 376 233 3,046 Realisations (715) (21) (124) (556) (1,416) FX and other 1,355 1,323 594 933 4,205 At 31 December 2022 24,259 21,907 8,248 16,992 71,406 Change $m 957 3,422 846 610 5,835 Change % 4 % 19 % 11 % 4 % 9 % Change % (constant exchange rate) (1) % 11 % 9 % (1) % 3 % LTM change % (constant exchange rate) 15 % 20 % 20 % (4) % 12 %

Note: Additions to third-party AUM include $218m of step-ups, which are not included within our fundraising totals

Fee-earning AUM

$m Structured and Private Equity Private Debt Real Assets Credit Total third-party fee-earning AUM At 30 September 2022 23,085 11,832 6,318 16,035 57,270 Funds raised: fees on committed capital 130 — 54 — 184 Deployment of funds: fees on invested capital 229 1,053 210 233 1,725 Total additions 359 1,053 264 233 1,909 Realisations (785) (327) (199) (556) (1,867) FX and other 1,420 735 447 968 3,570 At 31 December 2022 24,079 13,293 6,830 16,680 60,882 Change $m 994 1,461 512 645 3,612 Change % 4 % 12 % 8 % 4 % 6 % Change % (constant exchange rate) 3 % 6 % — % 2 % 3 % LTM change % (constant exchange rate) 17 % 15 % 9 % (1) % 10 %

Fundraising

Fundraising of $2.8bn during the quarter, including Senior Debt Partners ($1.8bn) and the first close for North American Credit Partners III 1 ($0.3bn). We also raised for Real Estate debt ($0.3bn), had a second final close for Strategic Equity IV (raising a further $0.1bn) and raised $0.2bn in liquid credit

($0.3bn). We also raised for Real Estate debt ($0.3bn), had a second final close for Strategic Equity IV (raising a further $0.1bn) and raised $0.2bn in liquid credit At 31 December 2022, funds that were actively fundraising (and which had already had a first close) included: SDP V and associated SMAs; North American Private Credit Partners III; Sale and Leaseback II; LP Secondaries I; and various credit strategies

During period we launched marketing for a number of new funds including Europe Mid-Market II, Infrastructure II and Life Sciences I, all of which will charge fees on committed capital from the date of their first close. The timing of the first closes of these funds depends on a number of factors including the deployment pace of existing funds and the prevailing market conditions





Realisations

Realisations of $1.4bn during the quarter within third-party AUM and $1.9bn within third-party fee-earning AUM2 (of which $1.3bn was from direct investment funds)



1 Formerly North America Private Debt

2 The difference between the two is predominantly Private Debt, in which the majority of realisations were from funds and mandates within Senior Debt Partners where we can re-deploy the capital we realised. We do not earn fees on uninvested capital on these funds and mandates, and so it is no longer within third-party fee-earning AUM. However, it remains within our third-party AUM (and we will earn fees on the capital once it is re-deployed)





Deployment

We deployed $4.1bn of capital during the quarter on behalf of our direct investment funds as follows:

$m Q3 FY23 Structured and Private Equity 2,640 Private Debt 1,053 Real Assets 415 Total 4,108

Structured and Private Equity: Strategic Equity deployed $1.5bn and European Corporate deployed $1.0bn

Private Debt: our flagship direct lending strategy, Senior Debt Partners, continued to benefit from an attractive environment, deploying $1bn

Real Assets: Infrastructure Equity I and Real Estate Debt each deployed over $200m

Balance sheet investment portfolio

At 31 December 2022 the balance investment portfolio was valued at £2.8bn

Portfolio company performance remains strong, with valuations of our closed-ended funds broadly in line with 30 September 2022. The decline in the value of the balance sheet investment portfolio during the quarter was largely due to net realisation proceeds and the impact of FX movements

The breakdown of the balance sheet investment portfolio at 31 December 2022 was as follows:





£m 31 December 2022 30 September 2022 Structured and Private Equity 1,725 1,771 Private Debt 166 171 Real Assets 325 300 Credit 336 401 Seed investments1 224 224 Total Balance Sheet Investment Portfolio 2,776 2,867

1 Formerly referred to as Warehouse investments

Liquidity

At 31 December 2022, the Group had total available liquidity of £1,337m

In March 2023, a £160m EMTN bond with an annual coupon of 5.00% matures, which we expect to repay out of existing cash resources

Sustainability and People

ICG published its 2022 Sustainability and People report in January 2023, which includes an update on our progress towards net zero and a summary of our third-party ESG ratings

The report is available on our website: https://www.icgam.com/sustainability-esg/sustainability-and-people-reports/

BOARD

As previously announced William Rucker has been appointed as a Non-Executive Director and Chair of ICG plc effective 31 January 2023, and will succeed Andrew Sykes who has acted as interim Chair since March 2022. Mr Sykes will continue to serve as a Non-Executive Director of the Company, and will return to his role as Senior Independent Director.





OTHER

This results statement has been prepared solely to provide additional information to shareholders and meets the relevant requirements of the UK Listing Authority’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules. The results statement should not be relied on by any other party or for any other purpose.

This results statement may contain forward-looking statements. These statements have been made by the Directors in good faith based on the information available to them up to the time of their approval of this report and should be treated with caution due to the inherent uncertainties, including both economic and business-risk factors, underlying such forward-looking information.

Foreign exchange rates

The following foreign exchange rates have been used throughout this review:

Three months ended 31 December 2022 Average Nine months ended 31 December 2022 Average 12 months ended

31 March 2022 Average 31 December 2022

period end 30 September 2022 period end 31 March 2022

period end GBP:EUR 1.1496 1.1626 1.1755 1.1300 1.1394 1.1876 GBP:USD 1.1870 1.1992 1.3626 1.2083 1.1170 1.3138 EUR:USD 1.0329 1.0314 1.1595 1.0693 0.9803 1.1063

At 31 December 2022, our third-party AUM was $71.4m. If EUR:USD had been 5% higher (1.228) our reported third-party AUM would have been $1,027m higher. If GBP:USD had been 5% higher (1.2687) our reported third-party AUM would have been $450m higher.

Where noted, this review presents changes in AUM on a constant exchange rate basis. For the purposes of these calculations, prior period AUM numbers have been translated from their underlying fund currencies to dollars at the respective current period end exchange rates. These have then been compared to the current closing AUM to arrive at the change on a constant currency exchange rate basis.



