Netcompany - Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities

Company announcement

No. 04/2023

26 January 2023

Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities

Pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation article 19, Netcompany Group A/S, CVR no. 39 48 89 14 (“Netcompany”), hereby notifies receipt of information of the following transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Netcompany in connection with participation in a Matching Shares Programme (MSP) under the terms described in the Remuneration Policy for the Board of Directors and the Executive Management section 4.8.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated Name Thomas Johansen Reason for the notification Position/status CFO Initial notification/Amendment



Initial notification Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Name Netcompany Group A/S, CVR no. 39488914 LEI 5299006DEGAWX1Z1X779 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument







Identification code Shares







DK0060952919 Nature of the transaction Acquisition Price(s) and volume(s)



Price(s) Volume(s)

DKK 257.6 12,000 Aggregated information Aggregated volume

Price



N/A Date of the transaction 26 January 2023 Place of the transaction Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S (XCSE)

Additional information

For additional information, please contact

Netcompany Group A/S



Thomas Johansen, CFO

Tine K Boye, General Counsel



+45 51 19 32 24

+45 24 91 75 33

