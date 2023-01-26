Netcompany - Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities

Company announcement
No. 04/2023

                                                                                                                                                 26 January 2023

Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities

Pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation article 19, Netcompany Group A/S, CVR no. 39 48 89 14 (“Netcompany”), hereby notifies receipt of information of the following transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Netcompany in connection with participation in a Matching Shares Programme (MSP) under the terms described in the Remuneration Policy for the Board of Directors and the Executive Management section 4.8.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated  
Name Thomas Johansen
Reason for the notification
Position/status CFO
Initial notification/Amendment

 		 Initial notification
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Name Netcompany Group A/S, CVR no. 39488914 
LEI 5299006DEGAWX1Z1X779
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code		 Shares

 

 DK0060952919
Nature of the transaction Acquisition
Price(s) and volume(s)

 		 Price(s)            Volume(s)
 DKK 257.6        12,000
Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price
 

 N/A
Date of the transaction 26 January 2023
Place of the transaction  Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S (XCSE)

Additional information

For additional information, please contact

Netcompany Group A/S

Thomas Johansen, CFO
Tine K Boye, General Counsel		 

+45 51 19 32 24
+45 24 91 75 33

