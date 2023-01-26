The Worldwide Dermatology Devices Industry is Expected to Reach $11.2 Billion by 2028

Dublin, Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dermatology Devices Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product Type, Application, End User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global dermatology device market is expected to grow from US$ 5,408.57 million in 2021 to US$ 11,235.42 million by 2028. It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.2% from 2022 to 2028. The report highlights trends prevailing in the market and factors driving its growth.



The growth of the global dermatology device market is attributed due to a rise in the number of aesthetic procedures performed every year. However, complications faced after cancer treatment procedures and cosmetic surgery performed by unqualified professionals hinder the overall market growth.



Dermatology is a specialty that employs a wide range of medical devices, from cosmetic applications to medical dermatology. Additionally, dermatology devices help in diagnosing and treatment of various skin disorders such as skin cancer, psoriasis, and many others.

Moreover, these devices can be used for cryosurgery, photodynamic therapy, Mohs micrographic surgery, and electrodesiccation & cutterage. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) plays a critical role in the regulation, approval, and post-marketing surveillance regarding the safety and efficacy of these devices.



According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS) report, unprotected exposure to the sun's ultraviolet (UV) rays, skin disorders, aging, and hereditary can cause skin irregularities on the face and body among the global population. Irregularities can consist of textural irregularities, such as wrinkles and acne scars, and pigmentation changes, including freckles, sunspots, and visible blood vessels.

Additionally, irregularities may cause the loss of tone and healthy glow evident in younger skin. Also, skin feels less firm. To overcome skin irregularities and treat several aspects of skin damage, different treatment modalities are available in the global market. A few treatment modalities include laser treatment for skin resurfacing, mechanical resurfacing, chemical peels, and injectable products that can improve the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles of the entire face or those developing in a specific region of the face, such as upper lip and around the eyes.

Moreover, advanced treatment modalities can also be used to treat pigmentation disorders, such as sun and age spots, and acne scars. For example, laser resurfacing is a facial rejuvenation procedure allowing lasers to improve the skin's appearance or treat minor facial flaws.

The procedure comprises two types - Ablative Lasers and Nonablative Laser or Light Source. Ablative Laser removes the thin outer layer of skin (epidermis) and heats the underlying skin (dermis), stimulating collagen growth. Types of ablative therapy involve carbon-di-oxide laser, an erbium laser, and combination systems. Additionally, a non-ablative Laser is a less aggressive technique than an Ablative Laser for a shorter recovery time. Therefore, skin rejuvenation and resurfacing act as a future trend, which is expected to fuel the growth of the dermatology devices market during the forecast period.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 240 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $5408.57 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $11235.42 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.2% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

2. Dermatology Devices Market- Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research



4. Dermatology Devices Market - Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America PEST Analysis

4.2.2 Europe PEST Analysis

4.2.3 Asia Pacific PEST Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East & Africa PEST Analysis

4.2.5 South & Central America PEST Analysis

4.3 Experts Opinion



5. Dermatology Devices Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Rising Aesthetics Procedures Among Individuals

5.1.2 Technological Advancement in Dermatology Devices

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Complications after Cancer Procedural Treatment and Cosmetic Surgery from Unqualified Professionals

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Growing Prevalence of Skin Cancer and Disorders

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Skin Rejuvenation and Resurfacing

5.5 Impact Analysis



6. Dermatology Devices Market- Global Analysis

6.1 Global Dermatology Devices Market Revenue Forecast and Analysis

6.1.1 Global Dermatology Devices Market, By Geography - Forecasts and Analysis

6.1.2 Global Dermatology Devices Market - Market Potential Analysis, By Region

6.2 Company Analysis

6.2.1 Market Share of Key Players

6.2.2 Market Positioning of Key Players

6.2.3 Comparative Company Analysis

6.3 Growth Strategy Analysis

6.3.1 Performance of Key Players

6.3.2 Cynosure

6.3.3 El.En SpA



7. Global Dermatology Devices Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2028- by Product Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Dermatology Devices Market, By Product Type 2021 & 2028 (%)

7.3 Treatment Device

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Treatment Device Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)

7.3.3 Lasers

7.3.4 Overview

7.3.5 Lasers Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)

7.3.6 Light Therapy Devices

7.3.6.1 Overview

7.3.6.2 Light Therapy Devices Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.3.7 Electrosurgical Equipment

7.3.7.1 Overview

7.3.7.2 Electrosurgical Equipment Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.3.8 Microdermabrasion Devices

7.3.8.1 Overview

7.3.8.2 Microdermabrasion Devices Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.3.9 Liposuction Devices

7.3.9.1 Overview

7.3.9.2 Liposuction Devices Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.3.10 Cryotherapy Devices

7.3.10.1 Overview

7.3.10.2 Cryotherapy Devices Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.4 Diagnostic Device

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Diagnostic Device Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)

7.4.3 Dermatoscope

7.4.3.1 Overview

7.4.3.2 Dermatoscope Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.4.3.2.1 Contact Dermatoscope

7.4.3.2.1.1 Overview

7.4.3.2.2 Contact Dermatoscope Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.4.3.3 Hybrid Dermatoscope

7.4.3.3.1 Overview

7.4.3.3.2 Hybrid Dermatoscope Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.4.3.4 Non-Contact Dermatoscope

7.4.3.4.1 Overview

7.4.3.4.2 Non-Contact Dermatoscope Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.4.4 Imaging Device

7.4.4.1 Overview

7.4.4.2 Imaging Device Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.4.5 Microscope

7.4.5.1 Overview

7.4.5.2 Microscope Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)



8. Dermatology Devices Market Analysis and Forecasts To 2028 - By Application

8.1 Overview

8.2 Global Dermatology Devices Market, By Application 2021 & 2028 (%)

8.3 Skin Cancer Diagnosis

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Skin Cancer Diagnosis Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8.4 Skin Rejuvenation

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Skin Rejuvenation Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8.5 Hair Removal

8.5.1 Overview

8.5.2 Hair Removal Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8.6 Body Contouring & Skin Tightening

8.6.1 Overview

8.6.2 Body Contouring & Skin Tightening Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8.7 Psoriasis

8.7.1 Overview

8.7.2 Psoriasis Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8.8 Others

8.8.1 Overview

8.8.2 Others Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)



9. Dermatology Devices Market Analysis and Forecasts To 2028 - By End User

9.1 Overview

9.2 Global Dermatology Devices Market, By End User 2021 & 2028 (%)

9.3 Hospitals

9.3.1 Overview

9.3.2 Hospitals Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

9.4 Dermatology Clinics

9.4.1 Overview

9.4.2 Dermatology Clinics Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

9.5 Others

9.5.1 Overview

9.5.2 Others Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)



10. Dermatology Devices Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 - Geographical Analysis



11. Impact Of COVID-19 Pandemic on Dermatology Devices Market

11.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.2 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.3 Asia-Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.4 South and Central America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.5 Middle East and Africa: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic



12. Dermatology Devices Market-Industry Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Growth Strategies Done by the Companies in the Market, (%)

12.3 Organic Developments

12.3.1 Overview

12.4 Inorganic Developments

12.4.1 Overview



13. Company Profiles

13.1 Alma Lasers

13.1.1 Key Facts

13.1.2 Business Description

13.1.3 Products and Services

13.1.4 Financial Overview

13.1.5 SWOT Analysis

13.1.6 Key Developments

13.2 Cutera Inc.

13.2.1 Key Facts

13.2.2 Business Description

13.2.3 Products and Services

13.2.4 Financial Overview

13.2.5 SWOT Analysis

13.2.6 Key Developments

13.3 Candela Corporation

13.3.1 Key Facts

13.3.2 Business Description

13.3.3 Products and Services

13.3.4 Financial Overview

13.3.5 SWOT Analysis

13.3.6 Key Developments

13.4 Solta Medical

13.4.1 Key Facts

13.4.2 Business Description

13.4.3 Products and Services

13.4.4 Financial Overview

13.4.5 SWOT Analysis

13.4.6 Key Developments

13.5 Cynosure

13.5.1 Key Facts

13.5.2 Business Description

13.5.3 Products and Services

13.5.4 Financial Overview

13.5.5 SWOT Analysis

13.5.6 Key Developments

13.6 Leica Microsystems

13.6.1 Key Facts

13.6.2 Business Description

13.6.3 Products and Services

13.6.4 Financial Overview

13.6.5 SWOT Analysis

13.6.6 Key Developments

13.7 Lumenis

13.7.1 Key Facts

13.7.2 Business Description

13.7.3 Products and Services

13.7.4 Financial Overview

13.7.5 SWOT Analysis

13.7.6 Key Developments

13.8 El.En. S.p.A.

13.8.1 Key Facts

13.8.2 Business Description

13.8.3 Products and Services

13.8.4 Financial Overview

13.8.5 SWOT Analysis

13.8.6 Key Developments

13.9 FotoFinder Systems GmbH

13.9.1 Key Facts

13.9.2 Business Description

13.9.3 Products and Services

13.9.4 Financial Overview

13.9.5 SWOT Analysis

13.9.6 Key Developments

13.10 Aerolase Corp

13.10.1 Key Facts

13.10.2 Business Description

13.10.3 Products and Services

13.10.4 Financial Overview

13.10.5 SWOT Analysis

13.10.6 Key Developments



14. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fhnf1a

