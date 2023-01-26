$181 Million Worldwide Medium Format Camera Industry to 2027 - Featuring Leica Camera, Fujifilm Holdings, Hasselblad and Phase One

Dublin, Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medium Format Camera Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global medium format camera market size reached US$ 146.5 Million in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 181 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.59% during 2021-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Medium format cameras are technologically advanced digicams used for capturing images slightly smaller than the large format film size. They provide a sharp image that can be cropped or zoomed in without affecting the image quality. They are built around interchangeable parts and not assembled as a single camera body and enable old medium format cameras to get converted into digital cameras.

Besides this, images taken from a medium format camera appear better as compared to pictures taken from a full frame and crop sensor camera. Additionally, due to their superior image quality and unbeatable color production, medium format cameras are extensively used for commercial photography in the fashion, media, and advertising industries.



Medium Format Camera Market Trends:



The shifting consumer inclination towards digital and wide-angle cameras for fashion, lifestyle, food, and travel photography represents one of the prime factors positively influencing the market. Medium format cameras offer numerous advantages, such as multiple viewfinders, focus systems, and film and digital backs.

Additionally, they provide the flexibility to use interchangeable camera components, thereby allowing users to switch from film to digital mode and vice versa. In line with this, due to the different medium format film sizes of the camera, images can be shot in various aspect ratios like 1:1 and 4:3 to provide versatility in photography.

Apart from this, the rising influence of social media platforms and the emerging trend of vlogging is catalyzing the demand for digicams and medium format cameras across the globe. Furthermore, the expansion of offline and online distribution channels is offering lucrative growth opportunities to manufacturers.

Moreover, several leading camera brands are investing in research and development (R&D) activities to come up with more compact and lighter camera bodies with the same shooting capabilities. This, in turn, is expected to create a positive outlook for the market in the coming years.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global medium format camera market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regions in the global medium format camera market?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global medium format camera market?

What are the price trends of medium format cameras?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global medium format camera market?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global medium format camera market?

What is the structure of the global medium format camera market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global medium format camera market?

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 88 Forecast Period 2021 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $146.5 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $181 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.5% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Digital Camera Market

5.1 Market Performance

5.2 Market Breakup by Type

5.3 Market Breakup by Region

5.4 Market Forecast

5.5 Major Players



6 Global Medium Format Camera Market

6.1 Market Overview

6.2 Market Performance

6.2.1 Volume Trends

6.2.2 Value Trends

6.2.3 Price Trends

6.3 Impact of COVID-19

6.4 Market Breakup by Region

6.5 Market Forecast

6.6 SWOT Analysis

6.7 Value Chain Analysis

6.8 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



7 Medium Format Camera Market: Performance by Region

7.1 Asia Pacific

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Europe

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 North America

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Latin America

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

7.5 Middle East and Africa

7.5.1 Market Trends

7.5.2 Market Forecast



8 Competitive Landscape

8.1 Market Structure

8.2 Market Breakup by Key Players

8.3 Key Players Profiles

8.3.1 Phase One

8.3.2 Hasselblad

8.3.3 Leica Camera (GM)

8.3.4 FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORPORATION (FUJIF)



